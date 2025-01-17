Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 24 Scout Picks

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 24 of Fantasy EFL.

The Gameweek kicked off with a huge match in Shropshire on Thursday, as Shrewsbury Town defeated rivals Wrexham 2-1 at The Croud Meadow. Neither team was/is represented in our Gameweek 24 Scout Picks, however, so with the daily deadlines, there’s plenty of time to view our selection here and get your own team in order.

Indeed, Fantasy managers get to look forward to 57 more matches across the weekend, right up until Wednesday! All Championship, six League One and four League Two sides double in this monumental Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Michael Cooper (G) is our goalkeeper selection for Double Gameweek 24. The 25-year-old has been an integral part of Sheffield United’s impressive defensive record this season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 24 appearances. He has also recorded 57 saves, contributing to his huge 134 Fantasy points. This Gameweek, he faces Norwich City (H) and Swansea City (A), allowing the opportunity for two clean sheets and a double-digit haul. The fixture against the Canaries is particularly favourable for Cooper for two reasons.

Not only will the side be without top-scorer Borja Sainz (F) due to suspension, but they have also struggled on the road all season with just 12 goals in 13 away games. The game against the Swans is just as good. They have found the net on just 30 occasions in 26 games. Even if Cooper does not manage two clean sheets, multiple save points can be expected from the impactful ‘keeper.

Defenders

Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (D) gets the nod in defence after a string of incredible performances. The Clarets have kept four clean sheets in a row, bringing their season total to 17 in 26 games. This has led to a massive 165 Fantasy points for the 22-year-old as he continues to rack up defensive contributions.

The match-up against fourth-placed Sunderland (H) may prove difficult, though they are less impressive on the road with just 17 goals in 13 away matches. Esteve also has a favourable fixture against Plymouth Argyle (A), who sit 24th in the division standings. At least one clean sheet is expected for the centre-back and the rock-solid Clarets, with two opportunities for further contributions.

Anthony O’Connor (D) is a top Fantasy EFL defender. He leads the EFL in clearances (297) and excels in defensive contributions for Harrogate Town. Despite the Sulphurites’ leaky defence, O’Connor averages 7.1 Fantasy points per game. His form is exceptional, highlighted by an 18-point haul last week.

This Gameweek, he faces Cheltenham Town (H) and Colchester United (H), both with poor away records. Clean sheets are even possible, and O’Connor’s consistent defensive actions ensure strong Fantasy returns.

Leeds United’s Jayden Bogle (D) completes our defence. The 24-year-old has been a strong contributor for the division-leading Whites this season with both offensive and defensive returns. Bogle has registered the third-most tackles in the EFL this season with 58, contributing to his 13 clean sheets in 24 appearances. He has further demonstrated his versatility with three goals (+21) and two assists (+6), contributing to his impressive 6.5 Fantasy point average. The Whites have won 10 of 13 home games, and face Sheffield Wednesday and the Canaries at Elland Road.

Midfielders

Our midfield will be a partnership between Derby County’s Ebou Adams (M) and Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M).

Adams averages a solid 6.4 Fantasy points per game, largely thanks to his massive 44 interceptions (+88). He has also managed to score four goals (+24), demonstrating his impact at both sides of the pitch. His consistency with interceptions makes him one of the most reliable midfielder options in the game.

Facing Watford (H) and Sunderland (H) presents an opportunity for Adams to exceed expectations. Both teams exhibit significantly weaker defensive performances away from home, potentially leading to more goal contributions for Adams. This is further enhanced by the likelihood of both the Hornets and the Black Cats dominating possession, creating more interception opportunities.

Azaz has arguably been the Fantasy EFL’s most potent attacking midfielder. The Middlesbrough star leads the division with a combined eight goals and 10 assists in 25 appearances, demonstrating consistent attacking output with 56 key passes and 27 shots on target. This impressive form has translated to a league-leading 165 Fantasy points, driving Middlesbrough’s promotion push.

The upcoming match against Portsmouth (A) presents an ideal opportunity for a strong performance, given Pompey’s league-worst defensive record (44 goals conceded in 25 games). While West Bromwich Albion (H) might pose a slightly greater challenge, their recent away form, including five consecutive matches without a clean sheet, suggests potential for further attacking returns.

Forwards

Joel Piroe (F) is our selected forward for this Gameweek. He has scored 10 goals and notched six assists in his 26 appearances, leading the line for the best attacking team in the Championship. Despite this, he has just 1.6% ownership and is therefore an exciting differential option.

Opponents Sheffield Wednesday (H) and Norwich City (H) have both struggled heavily in defence this season, conceding a combined 77 goals in 52 matches. This is a perfect opportunity for Piroe to score again and extend his impressive run of five goal contributions in the last five games.

Club Picks

Pairing our club picks, Leeds United are projected to perform strongly in both attack and defence in this Double Gameweek. The Whites have not lost a league game since November and now face two mid-table sides in Sheffield Wednesday (H) and Norwich City (H). With their vulnerable defences, it would not be a surprise if Leeds manage to win both games with multiple goals in each.

Sheffield United are our final club pick. We also expect them to pick up two wins. They have admittedly wavered recently but have two good opportunities to get back into form against mid-table sides. Norwich City (H) will be without their best player, and Swansea City (A) have just two wins in their last six league games.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 38 points!

All the best in Double Gameweek 24.



