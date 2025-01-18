Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Brentford and Liverpool.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|20
|47
|+28
|WWWDD
|11th
|Brentford
|21
|28
|+3
|LDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):