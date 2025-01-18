Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Brentford and Liverpool.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 20 47 +28 WWWDD 11th Brentford 21 28 +3 LDLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



