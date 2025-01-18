Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24 has already seen three matches played across the EFL – that’s 50% of what we saw in the whole of Blank Gameweek 23!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Illan Meslier (G) – Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday (H), Norwich City (H)

The first of the top picks is with Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (G). The Frenchman has serious potential across this Double Gameweek, with his side facing consecutive home ties at Elland Road. First up, the Whites host Sheffield Wednesday who go into the tie unbeaten in two matches, so are likely to be full of confidence. If Meslier can keep a clean sheet (+5) and accumulate save contributions then a double-digit haul could certainly be on the cards. After this, he has the opportunity to extend his points tally when his side hosts Norwich City, who are without Borja Sainz (F).

Aynsley Pears (G) – Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United (A), Coventry City (H)

Another option for the fast approaching Double Gameweek is Blackburn’s Aynsley Pears (G). The Rovers number one has been in excellent form this season, managing to rack up an impressive 132 points in Fantasy EFL. His side travel to Oxford United in their opening tie, before returning back home to host Coventry City. Furthermore, Blackburn Rovers enter this tie off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Portsmouth. Seven of 11 clean sheets for Pears have come at Ewood Park.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Jimmy Dunne (D) – QPR vs Plymouth Argyle (A), Hull City (A)

The centre-back has been in excellent form, contributing hugely at the back, as well as at the top end of the pitch. His side travel to Plymouth Argyle and then Hull City, which are two fixtures that according to the FDR, QPR are backed to win. He’s scored four goals (+28) and has two assists (+6) for the R’s, and is only backed by 3.2%.

Will Aimson (D) – Wigan Athletic vs Stevenage (A), Burton Albion (A)

The Latics defender faces Stevenage away from home, followed by a home tie against 24th-placed Burton Albion. His ownership stands at just 0.8%, so he could be an excellent differential asset for Gameweek 24 with a high chance of at least one clean sheet and multiple defensive contributions. Wigan have lost their last two matches, albeit, against two of the strongest sides in Wrexham and Birmingham City. Nevertheless, Aimson has five double-digit hauls, and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer (M) – Sheffield United vs Norwich City (H), Swansea City (A)

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer (M) is a standout option in the middle of the park. The Blades playmaker has now accumulated 146 points in Fantasy EFL, with six goals (+36) and six assists (+18) to his name. Sheffield United host Norwich City at home and then a trip to Wales follows, when his side faces Swansea City. Hamer was back on the scoresheet in his latest outing, which saw Sheffield United overcome Watford 1-2 away from home.

Casper De Norre (M) – Millwall vs Hull City (H), Cardiff City (H)

Alternatively, another midfield option is Millwall’s Casper De Norre (M). The Lions midfielder has built up a reputation in Fantasy EFL, courtesy of his outstanding interception rate. He has racked up some significant points, mostly through his incredible 45 interceptions (+90) this season. Two consecutive home ties against teams that have struggled so far in this Championship campaign makes him even more of an appealing asset. A balanced midfield, with one attacking and one defensive player, is key for Fantasy EFL success. Hamer and De Norre could be the ideal combination.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Nathan Lowe (F) – Stoke City vs West Brom (A), Portsmouth (A)

The first of the top attacking assets is Stoke City’s Nathan Lowe (F). The forward has been recalled by the Potters after his impressive loan display ar Walsall. He is anticipated to be straight back into the lineup for his side’s first match of the upcoming Double Gameweek. He secured a staggering 157 points in Fantasy EFL and was one of the best players in League Two. The Potters travel to WBA in their first tie of the Double Gameweek, followed by a trip to Fratton Park to face Pompey. Although it’s a punt, it could pay off if Lowe can replicate his magic form.

Miles Leaburn (F) – Charlton Athletic vs Rotherham United (A), Bolton Wanderers (A)

Charlton Athletic’s talisman, Miles Leaburn (F) has proven to be an excellent asset in Fantasy EFL in recent weeks. He did only secure two points in Gameweek 22, but managed three consecutive double-digit hauls in the three games prior, clearly highlighting the value offers. The Addicks take on Rotherham United away from home, followed by Bolton Wanderers. According to the FDR, neither fixture goes in favour of Leaburn’s side. Nevertheless, if they are to get anything out of these ties, then we would anticipate Leaburn to play a pivotal role. Furthermore, his ownership stands at just 0.1%, so he could prove to be an outstanding differential pick if he can return to the level he has shown in previous ties. For example, Double Gameweek 21 where he returned an amazing 22-point haul!