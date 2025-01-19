Ipswich Town welcome Manchester City to Portman Road on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his starting XI.

Ruben Dias is back from injury and replaces Nathan Ake, who isn’t in the matchday squad.

Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan and Jeremy Doku also come into the side, with Stefan Ortega, Bernardo Silva and Savinho dropping to the bench.

Rico Lewis is also named among the substitutes.

As for Ipswich, Jacob Greaves, Luke Woolfenden, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and the ineligible Kalvin Phillips are replaced by new signing Ben Godfrey, Cameron Burgess, Ben Johnson, Sam Morsy and Jack Clarke.

Former Man City striker Liam Delap leads the line, while Jaden Philogene is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, J Clarke, Delap

Subs: Muric, Tuanzebe, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Burns, Philogene, Broadhead, Hirst

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Bernardo, Savinho, Mubama, Alleyne, O’Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

