  1. THAT'S LIFE
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    When City have a fit Kev, Phil and big H on the pitch together they are a different animal

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well. That's life, mate.

    2. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A chameleon?

      1. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bad karma

    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They’ll have them on the pitch in the next few weeks but they’ll still lose games

      The GOAT manager can’t win without 1 player

  2. squ1rrel
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    That's it I'm quitting. Foden -> Bruno two weeks ago was hands down my worst transfer in 10 years of playing

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Ouch.
      Don’t quit.

    2. villa_til_i_die
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      If it makes you feel any better, I did palmer to saka the night before he scored four!.

      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        So many of us did that

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That made sense after his 63 minute poor performance.

    3. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Why did you sell a player who was returning points? He returned points in the last three games before you sold.

      1. squ1rrel
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        I wanted to Bruno (c) against SOU.

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        To be honest, form doesn't really exist. Its an imaginary thing.

    4. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i did the same! and benched Wood for Pedro midweek too

      lured in my SOU, all season I have regretted transfers in more than missed ones

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    I love Phil Foden. 48 points in 4 weeks is incredible. Thought he could be a good differential did not expect him to become the best pick in the game.

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Brought in for Saka? Hats off. Didn’t even consider him for a second with City’s form

      1. Trilly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Top player + low owned + great fixtures = massive opportunity to gain rank

        I think it’s a lesson I might take but hindsight is always 20/20, they were in free fall.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yep. City's fixtures were EVE lei WHU bre ips. Just didn't like Bruno, Diaz, Odegaard or Son and had the money so took the chance on Foden over Gordon.

        And he promptly started off with a blank against EVE. But I stayed patient and he's rocketed me up the ranks.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah same. Got him for Salah 3 GWs ago to Fund Haaland for a few weeks differential

      Turns out Foden was not the main differential

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Was the main differential*

    3. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Well done.

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      City next run of fixtures is brutal.

      We still don’t know if the real City is back yet, or it was just some easy opponents playing them back into form!

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Honestly, the plan was Foden > Mbeumo in GW24. But we'll see I might not if they put in a big performance against Chelsea.

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          I did the same transfer and I had the same plan for GW 24

          What rank did you jump from and to?

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            You can check it yourself. To top 100k.

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes, you did well.

          I think, as you said below, that ship has sailed now and the fixtures stiffen incredibly for City in the next 6 GWs.

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pile on them in 29/30.

        Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Very well done
      This was the game I was holding Haaland for, but Foden is the one

    6. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Well played, I went KdB

  4. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Yes! Finally some points for Gvardiol! It’s been a long wait.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes indeed, about time. Still getting rid though!

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    A)Haaland and Foden ----> Salah and Mateta

    B) Haaland and Amad -----> Salah and Ndiaye

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Are you following the same game we are?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah need Salah for the next few weeks and can only get him by selling Foden or Amad. It's not ideal but the risk u have to take

        Sold Salah after his west ham haul and it's worked out so not too worried about selling players after hauls

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Ahem, Savio Pep, Savio

  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    such a disappointing match for Haaland. 1 more goal would've netted an extra 6-7 points. arghh

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah very annoying he was my differential cap. Sold Salah to cap him last 3 weeks in a row very mixed results

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        ah thats even more unfortunate. if he tucked that first chance away, what could've been. oh well

  8. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Is it too late to get Foden now? I am replacing Bruno + Robinson but unable to decide which combo should I go for.

    A) Foden + Konate
    B) Mbeumo + TAA

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Why are you removing Bruno and Robinson?
      Both steady with their returns.

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Robinson's good run of fixtures are gone ...I had a plan to transfer him out for a LIV defender by GW23

        I don't think Bruno is worth keeping for 8.4m

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Robinson. Season keeper for me.
          Bruno, fair enough.

          1. sankalparora07
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            How many CS's do you see for FUL going forward? They will play MUN, NEW and NFO next....he isn't that expensive so you can always buy him back again once their fixtures improve

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Robinson is worth selling soon. Regardless if he is getting returns, I will have better defenders to play so he will be on the bench most of the time. Robinson>Kerkez for GW25 imo.

              1. sankalparora07
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Makes sense....I am doing Robinson to a LIV defender....most probably Trent by downgrading Bruno to Mbeumo

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yea sounds good. I think Robinson will still do ok, but there's better options IMO

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      It's too late. You've missed the boat on Foden imo.

      At this point you gotta start preparing for DGW24.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Agreed

      2. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Thanks....I'll go with Mbeumo and Trent then.... Mbeumo has a good run of fixtures coming up

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Kindly start two here folks???

    A- Bruno(Fulham away)
    B- Mbeumo(Palace away)
    C- Palmer(City away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      B and C

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      take Palmer out the equation imo. he starts. city will give everything, or be made to give everything by psg midweek. guess thats if palmer is fit ofc

      then Mbeumo for me, Berge being back helps Fulham's defence and United just looked poor again today

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!! Yeah it’s who you start between Bruno and Mbeumo really, I have both Munoz and Robinson which doesn’t help, will start Mbeumo I think!!

  10. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench one next week:

    A. Sarr
    B. Pedro
    C. Wood

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You should never bench a penalty taker

  11. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Woke up to more Wood pain, double my rank again hah....(sigh)

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Admit you need him 😉

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok, I admit it....Cunha or Jackson to Wood? Main thing is Ive had 5 mids with good fixtures...

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Cap next week?

    Isak,
    Salah

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got to be Salah.

    2. Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah

    3. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      The one playing against the team that just shipped six.

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mo

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah
      200%+ EO potential next GW

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Tell Pep the bald fraud not to get near me anytime soon.... Especially if he's walking alongside Lewis.

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Just had to bring Lewis on didn’t he, ash well, least he’s an immediate sell now hehe

  14. F4L
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Young and Delap to Konate and DCL for free sound worth it? ofc DCL is kneejerk transfer, but idk sometimes they work. he got some big chances vs Villa as well, not sure its just crappy spurs defence today setting a trap. everton were pressing really high, even at 2/3-0. dcl didnt get subbed off in either game for beto either

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      I guess its ok, but its DCL, so when it goes wrong, you cant blame anyone. Considered Ndiaye instead?

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        yeah no doubt ndiaye looks the better player. he just has to work so much harder for his chances. dcl had 4/5 glit-edged chances today just by hanging around in the box

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Worth playing Sarr over Robinson?

    Any glaring changes?

    Raya

    Hall, Robinson, TAA, Munoz

    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Mbeumo,

    Isak, Wood,

    Fabs, Pedro. Sarr, Milenkovic

    1.8

  16. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ndiaye or Doucoure for dgw punt?

    1. Mother Farke
        just now

        Doucoure is getting the pelters for not being able to trap a ball. Wouldn't touch him.

    2. Robson-Canoe
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which of these is the better FPL asset? (next 2 GWs only as a punt)
      A) Mac Allister
      B) Szoboszlai
      Can't afford Diaz unfortunately.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ipswich is one thing. CHE, ars, NEW, LIV and nfo is another thing altogether.

      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Indeed. Chelsea aren't good defensively though so happy to hold Foden for that and reassess in 24.

    4. I Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Downgrading Jesus to an Everton forward for a DGW punt so that I can upgrade Lewis to Konate. Would you go DCL or Ndiaye?

    5. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jackson to gakpo worth it?

