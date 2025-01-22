Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 25

Gameweek 25 kicks off on Thursday night with a League One blockbuster, so it’s already time to start thinking about those Fantasy EFL teams.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis [FPLReactions], Scott, and a new recruit, Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P EDGEWORTH FPLREACTIONS [Louis] DANNY G GK Alex Bass Alex Bass Alex Bass Alex Bass GK Sam Tickle Matt Macey Dillan Phillips Josh Keeley GK Matt Macey Teddy Sharman-Lowe Lukas Jensen Ryan Allsop DEF Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou Lloyd Jones Mickey Demetriou DEF Paudie O’Connor Lloyd Jones Mickey Demetriou Lloyd Jones DEF Brodie Spencer Sam Stubbs Luke Leahy Paudie O’Connor MID Davis Keillor-Dunn Davis Keillor-Dunn Davis Keillor-Dunn Thelo Aasgaard MID Taylor Allen Thelo Aasgaard Thelo Aasgaard Luke Molyneux MID Thelo Aasgaard Connor Coventry Casper De Norre Davis Keillor-Dunn FWD David McGoldrick David McGoldrick David McGoldrick David McGoldrick FWD Richard Kone Will Evans Will Evans Lee Gregory FWD Mallik Wilks Matty Stevens Richard Kone Jamille Matt CLUB Notts County Notts County Notts County Rotherham CLUB Walsall Doncaster Rovers Charlton Athletic Charlton Athletic CLUB Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Wycombe Wanderers Walsall CLUB Rotherham Stockport County Salford City Notts County

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Alex Bass (G), Sam Tickle (G) and Matt Macey (G) are all current standouts. Bass and Macey have two home fixtures, while Tickle would be an outside shout given Wigan’s poor form in recent weeks.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Mickey Demetriou (D) and Paudie O’Connor (D) are near locks. Both are the two highest Fantasy scorers and seemingly rack up points even when it’s not expected. As a punt, Huddersfield’s Brodie Spencer (D) offers good attacking return and is in great form.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Davis-Keillor Dunn (M) is out of position [playing up front] and flying for Barnsley. I could partner him with Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M), who, playing at centre-back, has also been raking in points. With back-to-back goals, Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard (M) offers good attacking threat.

FORWARDS

Up top, Notts County’s David McGoldrick (F) is in excellent form and has two fantastic fixtures. Otherwise, Wycombe’s Richard Kone (F) is smashing it and is another great option, with 14 goals in 26. As an outsider, Mallik Wilks (F) offers a unique option for the Rotherham attack, who are unbeaten in five and in good form going forward.

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

In terms of club picks, Notts County and Crewe have the best home fixtures this week and should easily return double digits. Given their form and the upside of away picks, Walsall are the standouts with two ideal games on the road. Finally, Rotherham face two bottom sides in League One and I expect them to win both.

EDGEWORTH SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

This week in goal, Alex Bass (G) of Notts County, who is the best of the bunch and who has two very good fixtures. The other two keepers that are good enough picks to be considered this week are Matt Macey (G) of Colchester and Teddy Sharman-Lowe (G) of Doncaster.

DEFENDERS

Moving onto the defence, the best defender I think you could select is the highest-scoring defender – Mickey Demetriou (D) of Crewe Alexandra. Also, Lloyd Jones (D) of Charlton and Sam Stubbs (D) of Cheltenham stand out to me.

MIDFIELDERS

There are a good few options this week, with two of the best being Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) of Barnsley and Thelo Aasgaard (M) of Wigan Athletic. Also, if you like a player to pick up interceptions, then Connor Coventry (M) of Charlton is a good pick for you.

FORWARDS

There is one standout forward pick this week: Notts County’s David McGoldrick (F). The other names to consider are Matty Stevens (F) of AFC Wimbledon and Will Evans (F) of Mansfield Town – a nice differential selection.

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Finally, some teams you could select this week are Notts County, who are flying high in League Two, as well as Doncaster Rovers, who are also in a good position in the same division. As for League One, Stockport County and Mansfield Town stand out.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Notts County’s Alex Bass (G) feels like the standout option in goal this week, especially with two home matches ahead. I also think Rotherham’s Dillan Phillips (G) and Millwall’s Lukas Jensen (G) could have potential.

DEFENDERS

Two home matches and coming off the back of a goal in Gameweek 24 make Charlton’s Lloyd Jones (D) a great option this week. He joins Crewe centre-back Mickey Demetriou (D) and Wycombe’s Luke Leahy (D). The latter seems to drift between several different positions, which is good for his points potential.

MIDFIELDERS

Davis Keillor-Dunn (M), although facing Wycombe, is in fantastic form for Barnsley and his side can’t stop scoring. Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard (M) has scored in each of his previous two matches, and has a double this week, also making him an easy pick. I was unsure with my third midfield selection, but I think Millwall’s Casper De Norre (M) could have good potential against two poor opponents.

FORWARDS

David McGoldrick (F) is one of the most in-form strikers around, so he is an absolute shoo-in, along with Will Evans (F), who has had a great campaign for Mansfield. Wycombe have two great home fixtures, so main man Richard Kone (F) could continue his good recent form.

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Notts County face two out-of-sort teams at home, so it would be foolish to not include them among my team selections. Charlton also have two home outings against lesser opposition, so they could also do well. I expect Wycombe and Salford to also score highly well this week.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I think Alex Bass (G) of Notts County will do well as they have two nice fixtures at home. Secondly, I think Josh Keeley (G) of Leyton Orient can keep up his good work: he already has 11 clean sheets in the League One season. Lastly, Ryan Allsop (G) of Birmingham is a solid pick; he’s only conceded nine times this season. Although Birmingham have two tricky away fixtures, they have been solid defensively this season so I’m backing him.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou (D) will be very popular this week given he’s leading the Fantasy scoring charts. Lloyd Jones (D) is another strong selection with two nice home games. He’s been really consistent with his points lately and is also another clearance monster. Lastly, Paudie O’Connor (D) seems inevitable, averaging 7.1 points this season.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Thelo Aasgaard (M) has three goals in his last three games so I think he can carry on his form against a struggling Bristol Rovers side in his first match. Luke Molyneux (M) started the season really well and his form has been up and down since. However, two goals in his last two games – one being against Hull in the FA Cup – means I think he does well this week. Lastly, Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) is a great asset with nine goals this season.

FORWARDS

David McGoldrick (F) is in fine form and I think he will continue to do well with the two home games for Notts County. Lee Gregory (F) of Mansfield has nine goals in 16 games and plays Cambridge and Crawley who are struggling. As a punt, Jamille Matt (F) leads the line for Walsall following Lowe’s departure and I think he scores across two fixtures.

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Rotherham play sides bottom and second bottom of the league and they’re unbeaten in five. Charlton have two nice home games and I fancy them to do well, as they are unbeaten in their last four at home. Walsall, top of League Two and flying, could score big in two tricky away fixtures. Notts County only have one loss in their last six games and that was against division leaders Walsall.