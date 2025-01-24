Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 25 Scout Picks

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for Gameweek 25 of Fantasy EFL.

Fantasy managers get to look forward to another Double Gameweek as all League One and League Two sides play twice, alongside Portsmouth and Millwall from the Championship.

The Gameweek kicked off with a huge match in Wales on Thursday in the ‘Hollywood derby’, as Wrexham drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at SToK Cae Ras. Neither club was represented in our Scout Picks, however.

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

In between the sticks, we have backed Notts County’s Alex Bass (G). The Magpies’ number one is looking to secure his third consecutive clean sheet and has a great chance to do so, when his side face Bromley (H) and Carlisle United (H). The 26-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 25 games, totalling 132 points.

Defenders

The first defensive pick was a no-brainer, with Mickey Demetriou (D), Crewe’s defensive giant, being backed. The 34-year-old has now accumulated an incredible 208 points in Fantasy EFL and with two favourable fixtures fast approaching, he seems one of the most obvious selections for this Gameweek. As the highest-scoring player and facing Accrington (H) and AFC Wimbledon (H), we’re expecting at least one clean sheet and plenty of defensive contributions.

Alongside him is Lincoln City’s centre-back, Paudie O’Connor (D). The defender approaches the Double Gameweek in high-flying form after securing 28 points in his last two appearances. This was courtesy of an abundance of defensive contributions, as well as clean sheets. He has now totalled 177 points in Fantasy EFL and is averaging a huge 7.1 points per game in Fantasy EFL. His side face Peterborough United (H) and Blackpool (H) in two consecutive home games. He’s kept three clean sheets in his previous four games at LNER Stadium.

The final defensive selection is with Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D). The Addicks defender has now racked up an impressive 154 points in Fantasy EFL and it is tough to see him slowing down any time soon. He has returned 32 points in his last three outings, and is another player in top form. Fixtures against Shrewsbury Town (H) and Bristol Rovers (H) provide the perfect platform for the defender to return a healthy sum of points with defensive contributions, clean sheet returns and attacking points all likely.

Midfielders

The first pick in the middle of the park is Davis Keillor-Dunn (M). The out-of-position midfielder, playing up front, has managed to register goals in four of his last five outings, bringing his total goal involvement to 11. Barnsley host Stevenage (H) in their first match of the Double Gameweek, and according to the FDR, this is a tie that favours the Tykes. On the other hand, Wycombe Wanderers (A), their next opponent, will prove a challenge. His ownership currently stands at just 1.9%, so he is also an excellent differential asset!

Alongside him is Wigan Athletic’s Thelo Aasgaard (M). The midfield maestro is also set to feature twice in Gameweek 25 with the Latics facing Bristol Rovers (H) and Peterborough United (A). FDR suggests that they are ties that Wigan should win and the Norweigan approaches this tie after scoring consecutive goals in his last two outings. With ownership at just 2.9%, he could be worth a punt, as Wigan’s highest-scoring attacker.

Forwards

Leading the line, we have backed Notts County’s David McGoldrick (F). The Magpies talisman has been excellent in his latest displays, hitting four goals (+20) in his last two outings. His side hosts Bromley (H) and Carlisle United (H) in the Double Gameweek, which seems to be two incredible opportunities for the forward to continue his prolific goal-scoring form. A total of 27 points in his last two appearances, combined with a positive FDR, makes him a great selection for the Double Gameweek. The 37-year-old is having an outstanding season and we see him hauling here again.

Club Picks

Notts County are the first of the club picks. The Magpies have been in excellent attacking form, hitting 2+ goals in four of their last five games. As it stands, the club have averaged 5.6 points per game, which immediately makes them great candidates, especially when considering their opponents Bromley (H) and Carlisle United (H) in the Double Gameweek.

Second in the club picks is Walsall. They currently sit top of the League Two table and are unbeaten in 16 matches, a run that goes back to Gameweek 8. 172 points in Fantasy EFL is incredible, and despite facing two consecutive away ties in the Double Gameweek, their unbeaten run would suggest that they will be too strong for Bradford City (A) and Fleetwood Town (A).

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 40 points!