Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Fulham and Manchester United.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Fulham
|22
|33
|+4
|WDDLW
|13th
|Man United
|22
|26
|-5
|LLDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):