Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Fulham and Manchester United.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Fulham 22 33 +4 WDDLW 13th Man United 22 26 -5 LLDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):