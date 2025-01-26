Manchester United are back in action on Sunday evening when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

They meet at the unusual time of 7pm GMT.

Ruben Amorim’s United team shows three changes from the loss against Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 22.

Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are back in the starting XI.

Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee make way, dropping to the bench.

Victor Lindelof is back in the squad after injury, meanwhile.

Fulham boss Marco Silva goes with the same starting XI that beat Leicester City 2-0 last time out.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Raul

Subs: Benda, Diop, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Andreas, King, Adama, Muniz

Manchester United XI: Onana, de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Amad, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Zirkzee

