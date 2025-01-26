79
79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cluckfuster
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    0.1 ITB, 3 FT

    Need to free up at least 0.5 to bring in ~Dyche~ Moyles

    Pickford - Fabianski
    Hall - TAA - Robinson - Mykolenko - Harwood-Bellis
    Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Rogers - Amad
    Watkins - Wood - Isak

    What moves should I make to free up the money?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Downgrade you've 8th attacker, whoever that might be your mind. I presume it's Rogers. Or keep him and downgrade Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        39 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Palmer to szob?

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Watkins to Gakpo

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        This is the move

        Open Controls
  2. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Raya to Pickford -4 for the DGW

    Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Slot it in
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      I’m doing it, hits are only -2 in DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Fair point. That's a decent way to look at it

        Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Doing it for free

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Insane. Raya will probably outscore Pickford even without the -4

      Open Controls
  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Where's my Mbeumo bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Be grateful it wasn't a 0

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        2 offences = 2 penalties lol

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Consider yourself lucky to get his retaken penalty points.

      Open Controls
  4. Alan The Llama
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    If Spurs end up in a genuine relegation battle, that's going to be a level of hilarity that I'm not sure my ribs will be able to take.

    Open Controls
    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      It would, sadly I don't think it's going to happen.

      Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Be a good choice for the AM chip

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Risky choice

        Open Controls
  5. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Robinson or hall to tarkowski for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      Ask after the game.

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      None

      Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Two assistant manager questions:

    1. Can I have three Liverpool and then Slot as AM or do I need to sell a player?

    2. If I want to trade manager when the chip is activated, do I need to pay the full price for that newly transferred in manager as well?

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Apparently manager included in team total so would have to sell a pool player to get Slot

      I think it’s like a player transfer

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      1. No and Yes
      2. Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      1) No
      2) yes

      Open Controls
    4. squeakyball
        31 mins ago

        "Remember, the Assistant Manager chip falls within the three-players-per-club quota. So, for example, if you already own Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) and you bring in Arne Slot (£1.5m), you would only have room for one more Liverpool player for those three Gameweeks. "

        Open Controls
      • Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        You can only have 2 pool players + Slot

        Open Controls
    5. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Any early ideas for next week please? Got 0.3ITB, this is my main team:

      Stola
      Trent | Gabriel | Hall
      Salah | Palmer | Foden | Mbeumo | Kluivert
      Isak | Wood

      Fabianski | Robinson | Greaves | Stewart

      1FT, 0.3ITB

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Maybe another Liverpool attacker. Gakpo ideally but hard with your team formation. Foden to Diaz?

        Open Controls
    6. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Which one?

      A) Gabriel & Sarr —> Tarkowski & Mbuemo
      Or
      B) Henderson —> Pickford

      5FTs & 0.7itb
      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
      Salah Palmer Bruno Sarr
      Mateta Isak Gakpo

      Fabianski Rogers Milenkovic Castagne

      Open Controls
    7. Old Gregg
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      GW 24 Gordon > Mbuemo

      Or wait until confirmation of blank
      29. I’m not planning to FH. Transfers are precious

      Open Controls
    8. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      13 minutes in and not one post about the game lol

      Must be a riveting watch

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not much happening it must be said.

        Open Controls
    9. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      I have 3 Liverpool but 4FTs…

      Is AM Moyes then transfer to Areola in 25 a good move?!

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Sorry Iraola

        Open Controls
        1. Shearer & Sutton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Looking same AM plan. Already have 3 Pool.

          Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yep, likely what I’ll be doing anyway, I don’t see enough upside in TC given the sides Salah faces

        Open Controls
      3. Mighty Duck
          17 mins ago

          Or Arteta

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Considered this but I see more BOU goals in 25-26 than Ars

            Open Controls
        • Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Reasonable shout

          Open Controls
      4. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Pickford
        Trent Robinson Aina
        Mbeumo Salah Kliuvert Palmer
        Wood Gakpo Isak

        Fab Sarr Greaves Lewis

        GTG?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Are you TCing Salah?

          Open Controls
          1. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Unfortunately burnt

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ok, well team looks fine fwiw

              Open Controls
      5. Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Just double checking. AM chip and wildcard can't be played together right?

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Correct

          Open Controls
      6. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Watkins has Wolves and Ipswich (albeit may not start both)

        A. Move Watkins > Gakpo

        B. Move Wood > Gakpo

        C. Keep both and go without Gakpo

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          A.

          Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
      7. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Why did watkins got suboff so early?

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            17 mins ago

            Wake up, babe. He's been a minutes risk all season.

            Open Controls
          • TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            17 mins ago

            Europe.

            Open Controls
          • Egg noodle
            • 14 Years
            16 mins ago

            Because Durans back baby

            Open Controls
          • notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            Need to get a result on Wednesday V's Celtic?

            Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Because of Jhon Duran

            Open Controls
          • The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            He’s weak in the challenge, holdup play is substandard and he misses open opportunities as much as any striker in the league

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              14 mins ago

              He ain't no Chris Wood

              Open Controls
          • Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Ineffective

            Open Controls
        2. KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Too much to ask for a Fulham clean sheet bust and no Bruno involvement?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            No, not at all. I'd like that too...

            Open Controls
          2. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Well the Bruno involvement you need not worry about he’s playing like a 6 tonight and more importantly I have him so he definitely won’t score

            Open Controls
          3. Mighty Duck
              4 mins ago

              You can always ask Amad (have him too btw 😀 )

              Open Controls
          4. F4L
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            how is that not a yc for Ugarte

            Open Controls
          5. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Iwobi is looking likeliest to score tonight from the first 25 mins of action (if you call it that)

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Paint is drying though

              Open Controls
          6. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Pent up excitement for this game was so high USA Network stayed on basketball for the first ten minutes

            Open Controls
          7. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            In other news: AI has learned to clone itself

            Sounds safe!

            Open Controls
            1. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Skynet is evolving

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Exactly

                Open Controls
            2. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              just now

              What does that even mean ; it’s duplicated a database?

              Open Controls
          8. faux_C
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            Mbeumo turning a great week into a middling one for me, again.

            Should I just cave in and get him?

            Open Controls
            1. RomeluAndJuliet
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          9. Khalico
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Would you have Kepa or Henderson? Long term

            Open Controls
          10. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            How's the game looking, any chance for goals?

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              not really, hasnt been a big chance yet

              Open Controls
          11. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Raul is dreadful. Needs penalties.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yea thinking about getting rid for Gakpo, but that requires two transfers and not sure it's worth it.

              Open Controls
          12. nanxun
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            and i thought cry v bre was poor ....

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.