A busy day of Premier League football kicks off in London, with two matches getting underway at 14:00 GMT:

It’s one change apiece at Selhurst Park, as Jefferson Lerma comes in for Daichi Kamada for Crystal Palace.

The Japan international is named among the substitutes and sits alongside Romain Esse, the new signing from Millwall.

Thomas Frank’s one alteration from the 2-0 loss against Liverpool sees Kevin Schade replace Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Yoane Wissa, a reported target for Nottingham Forest, leads the line.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ange Postecoglou brings in Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison for the injured Djed Spence and James Maddison.

“He is still a bit sore from the other night. It took a fair bit out of the group and he wasn’t 100 per cent, so he misses out today. Hopefully he should be alright for next week.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

Leicester, who have lost seven successive league matches, make just one change as Bobby De-Cordova Reid replaces the benched Stephy Mavididi.

Woyo Coulibaly – a recent signing from Parma – is among the substututes.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Esse, Umeh, Devenny, Kporha

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-soo

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Davies, Bentancur, Bergvall, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Bissouma, Ajayi, Olusesi, Min-Hyeok, Moore, Lankshear

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Coulibaly, Coady, Okoli, Skipp, McAteer, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Daka

