Fantasy EFL Gameweek 26: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 26 got underway last night as Blackburn Rovers took on Preston North End at Ewood Park.

We have 37 remaining matches, including 10 doubles for six Championship sides and four League Two.

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Illan Meslier – Leeds United (vs Cardiff City H, Coventry City A)

Leeds United’s number one, Illan Meslier (G), has to secure a spot amongst this weekend’s top picks. The Whites host Cardiff City at Elland Road before travelling to Coventry to take on Frank Lampard’s in-form side. A home game against a struggling Cardiff City suggests a strong possibility of a clean sheet. If that happens, the French player should be well on his way to another double-digit points haul, especially considering he’ll also be earning points against the Sky Blues.

Jamie Cumming – Oxford United (vs Bristol City H, Burnley A)

If you are looking for more of a differential option, then the U’s number one could be an excellent shout. Jamie Cumming (G) has managed to accumulate 126 points in Fantasy EFL, banking eight clean sheets (+40) and 97 saves. The FDR would suggest that he could extend his points when his side host Bristol City. The trip to Turf Moor will prove a greater challenge, but given the Clarets’ lack of goals recently, we wouldn’t be shocked to see a 0-0 draw played out. With his ownership currently at just 0.4%, he could prove to be an incredible differential asset for Gameweek 26.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Maxime Estève – Burnley (vs Portsmouth A, Oxford United H)

The first of the top defensive picks is Burnley’s Maxime Estève (D). The centre-back has played a crucial role in the backline success of the Clarets this season, accumulating a remarkable 192 points overall. His side travel to Portsmouth, before returning back to Turf Moor where they host Oxford. It is two fixtures against newly-promoted sides, so you would anticipate a healthy return from the defender with defensive and attacking contributions up for grabs, but most importantly, an incredibly high chance of securing clean sheet points.

Milan Van Ewijk – Coventry City (vs Swansea City A, Leeds United H)

Alongside the Clarets defender, we have backed a more attacking defender in Milan Van Ewijk (D) of Coventry City. The Dutchman has impressed again this season, totalling 131 points in Fantasy EFL, with 32 of them coming in his last four appearances. The Sky Blues travel to Swansea in their first match of the Double Gameweek, before returning home to host promotion contenders Leeds. Both fixtures will provide plenty of opportunities for the defender to secure defensive points, whilst also posing an attacking threat. He’s got two goals and one assist to his name already this season.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Josh Brownhill – Burnley (vs Portsmouth A, Oxford United H)

Burnley’s captain, Josh Brownhill (M), is a great route into Scott Parker’s side. The Englishman has been influential in the middle of the park for Burnley, managing to accumulate 179 points in Fantasy EFL. It is not only his attacking contributions of nine goals (+54) and six assists (+18) that have caught the eye, but also his interception rate, with his tally currently at 22 (+44) for the campaign. The FDR suggests that the Clarets captain has a high chance of scoring double digits in the upcoming Double Gameweek 26, due to his potential for both attacking and defensive contributions. With a current ownership of 17.8%, he is a ‘popular’ player, although you’re unlikely to see many managers opt for him over their defensive options. He could even be classed as a ‘differential’ despite the high ownership!

Sam Field – QPR (vs Millwall A, Blackburn Rovers H)

For a differential midfield pick, consider QPR’s Sam Field (M). The Rs’ Double Gameweek 26 makes him an attractive option, especially with his low 0.9% ownership. While he has three goals (+18) and one assist, his 28 interceptions are key. QPR take on Millwall away, a potentially even contest where Field could rack up interceptions. Their second game is at home against a struggling Blackburn Rovers side. Field has the potential for big returns, as shown by his 18-point haul against Oxford United in Gameweek 18, making him a worthwhile punt.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Manor Solomon – Leeds United (vs Cardiff City H, Coventry City A)

Up front, we’ve chosen Leeds United’s Manor Solomon (F). He’s been in excellent form recently, scoring two goals (+10) and providing two assists (+6) in his last four games. Despite this, his ownership is a very low 0.5%, making him a fantastic differential pick for Leeds’ Double Gameweek. Their first game is at home against Cardiff, a potentially high-scoring affair, where Solomon could continue his strong scoring run. They then face Coventry City away, another match that could see plenty of goals given both teams’ current form. Solomon has the potential for a double-digit return across these two games, making him a great alternative to more popular Leeds United players. Notably, Leeds beat both of these sides 0-2 and 3-0 in the reverse fixtures!

Richard Kone – Wycombe Wanderers (vs Cambridge United A)

Our top picks conclude with a single Gameweek selection: Wycombe Wanderers’ Richard Kone (F). Despite transfer rumours, Kone looks set to play against the U’s this weekend. He’s already scored 16 goals this season and shows no signs of stopping, particularly after his two-goal performance in their 2-1 win over Barnsley in Gameweek 25. His ownership is surprisingly low at 4.2% given his scoring record. He has a good chance of adding to his tally against Cambridge United, a view supported by the FDR. He’s another excellent pick for this weekend.