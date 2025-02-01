345
345 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zilla
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Malen G

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      ungoaled

  2. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    That does put isak to Watkins under doubt specially for a hit

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pool are not in the final yet anyway

      1. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I know, have made so many transfers recently! Have to forget about the team for 10 days

  3. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lol Rogers interfering with play offside

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Still a pleasing setpiece

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Another poor VAR decision

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Excellent decision. Rogers definitely nudges him enough to allow an easy mcginn cross

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        It was ever so slight

        Football is still a contact sport

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If you're offside even minimal interference shdnt be allowed

  6. Odikostar
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    That’s a bs offside, Semeso wasnt marking McGinn

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      He was

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      that was his only job

  7. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel timber konate (munoz myko)
    Palmer salah gordon mbeumo rogers
    Isak gakpo (wood)

    Which ? 2 ft

    A) start wood bench gordon, TC salah
    B) gordon to kluivert/dango, AM emrey/frank/iraola/arteta (or) TC salah
    C) gordon munoz to kluivert/dango kerkez/huijsen, AM emrey/frank/iraola/arteta (or) TC salah
    D) gakpo to wissa, AM slot

  8. putana
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rashford for the double, anyone?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’d rather die

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Lol

  9. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Watkins hauled off - transfer saga not over yet perhaps? Personally I would take the money and run for a 29-year-old

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      And play who? The second striker is looking for houses in Riyadh

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        There's someone just down the road wants away, although he's not giving a very good audition either.

  10. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone else still got wood from that hatrick earlier?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Will have Wood for a long time after that.

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bailey lol

  12. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just remembered I was very tempted to start Rogers over Wood this morning after his mid-week performance
    Fine margins based on decisions
    Glad I didn't

  13. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not the best game this... Needs a Villa goal

  14. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Villa 0.09xg lol

  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rogers looking for a red

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Next challenge & he’s gone

    2. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hope he finds it

    3. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      That would absolutely not shock me as I have him and it’s just pat for the course this season

  16. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    At this rate, I would be very happy with a Rogers 1 pointer....just sub that useless guy out Emery

  17. FlyingCanary
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I guess manager points get added with bonus points?

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      For some reason they aren't showing on the app, but if you look ok n the website they are in the total

  18. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cunha 2nd miss

