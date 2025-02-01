There’s one more Premier League match to come today: a West Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 17:30 GMT.

There are three changes to the Wolves side that lost to Arsenal last weekend, two of which are enforced.

Joao Gomes is suspended after his dismissal for two bookable offences, while Jorgen Strand Larsen is absent thanks to a muscle injury.

Jean Ricner-Bellegarde and Goncalo Guedes replace them.

There’s a change at the back, too, as Toti Gomes comes into the side to oust the benched Santiago Bueno.

Unai Emery matches his opposite number in making three alterations, with two of his also necessary due to unavailability.

Matty Cash and Tyrone Mings are both on the injury list, so in come debutant Andres Garcia and Lamare Bogarde.

In midfield, John McGinn starts in place of Leon Bailey.

No surprise to see Ollie Watkins leading the line for Villa after his positional rival, Jhon Duran, completed a move to Saudi Arabia.

Watkins scored in the reverse fixture of tonight’s match back in September.

One of Morgan Rogers‘ three double-digit hauls of 2024/25 also arrived in that game, with the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder registering two assists.

Wolves will move above Leicester City and out of the relegation zone with a point or more tonight.

Villa can go level on points with Bournemouth and Chelsea, although they’ll remain in eighth thanks to a vastly inferior goal difference.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Toti, Agbadou, Semedo, Andre, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Cunha, Guedes.

Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Hwang Hee-Chan, Dawson, Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Chirewa, Lima.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Garcia, Konsa, Bogarde, Digne, Tielemans, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Malen, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Onana, Bailey, Swinkels, Jimoh.