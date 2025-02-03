301
  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    TONNE HAS BEEN HIT

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      yesterdays news

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Would have been if not for useless Foden and Mbeumo

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      TON 618?

    3. SligoRovers1928
        1 min ago

        Less than 2 weeks to go until the League Of Ireland season starts
        No official Fantasy LOI but some great lad has been running one for the last few years with between 2000 and 5000 members each year
        Please join to help out the league you can watch games for just €100 per year on loitv.ie which is great value for over 480 games of football across the 3 leagues
        Link here: loifantasyfootball.com
        P.S please list your favourite team as Sligo Rovers: C’mon da Bit o’ Red!

    4. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Palmer assist

    5. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Down as Assist

    6. FCSB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Hehe, moaning it in works again !

    7. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      on 2 bonus though, see if that holds

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Still time to score

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Forgot he is a bapsmagnet

    8. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thats not on target, but i ll take the assist

    9. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Ok, an assist is a good start. Get a goal now.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        You've had enough

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        How lucky can one man be?

    10. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      C'mon Palmer grab another

    11. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Points for everyone!

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        How?

      2. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Not in my ML leader doesn't have him

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Same

          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Many in my ML’s have sold

      3. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Rank drop

      4. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Not at all.

        1. FPL Scoop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Oh jeez - well, apologies everyone! Owned by all I checked in my main ML, hence OP. And 64% overall!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Bring Scoop his jousting sticks!

    12. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Ohh Palmer

    13. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      A Palmer goal is coming 😛

    14. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I had been thinking about selling Palmer. No matter the outcome today, he is too dangerous. However, climbing the ranks enough looks like a serious problem now.

    15. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I wont hit 150 this double if Palmer doesn't score 🙁

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Could still get a small green

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          lol

    16. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Palmer subbed

    17. Zilla
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Palmer off

    18. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Rank gain
      Palmer 6 points > 466 places
      Jackson 1 point > 1408 places

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        So, are you saying we should all buy Jackson?

      2. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        1 point better than 6 points confirmed.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          The magic of numbers. This is how math works.

      3. mookie
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        According to Live FPL, but of course not as advanced as the microprocessor of a few match day trolls after a half a dozen cold ones.

      4. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Thats mad lol

    19. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Hold those baps Palmer, don’t let go!

    20. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Areola on baps?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Thy loyal War Hound has passed away because of veterinary error of current century. Her successor is watching the match now. She is a dog who loves goals (and treats).

      2. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        *on boobs

      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Like JCB starter buttons!

      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Is it time to create WA group to help us who are in shame to get closer to glory?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Hall of shame...

    21. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Palmer match winning assist been added yet?
      (Given there can’t be a match winning goal bonus as it was an OG)

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Hoping for a late FPLtowers change. "On review of the third goal in the Chelsea V West Ham fixture, Cole Palmer has been awarded a goal".

    22. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      They should have just blown the final whistle when Palmer got subbed.

    23. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Is the transfer planning section of the FFS app broken? Hasn't worked for me for a good few days now (tried uninstalling and reinstalling)

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Why are you using the app? Delete it and use the webpage.

        1. Sergio Giorgini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Can't get that to work either

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            what is the planning section? You mean the transfer page?

            You probably need top log in and out again (you need a new link basically, you keep clicking an expired link), or clear your internet cache.

    24. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      They were quick to give Palmers goal as an OG. Was hard to tell if it was on target imo

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        I agree. But it changed it's direction a lot and didn't end up in the middle off the goal. Palmer owner, but integrity of the game is more important than 0.15 pts (or so).

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably right after watching it again

      2. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Yeah I’m not sure that goes wide actually

    25. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Guess a win is a win but not impressed by Chelsea today. (Or Palmer)

      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Undeserved win for sure. We’ll take that top 4 for now though, even though things need to happen if we want to keep it

    26. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      99 pts, gutted 😛

    27. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      And now we wait.

    28. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Is Kudus overrated?

      1. SligoRovers1928
          1 min ago

          Only saw the first half and he didn’t really affect it, so I’d say so yeah but not too sure who was rating him in the first place

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        JWP back to Hammers

      3. SligoRovers1928
          47 mins ago

          95 with 3 Liverpool and the FPL King Moyesiah left to play
          Top of my mini league by 80 ish points and 111th in the Gameweek 5 league with a rank of around 4,800,000 so can’t complain

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              good luck

              1. SligoRovers1928
                  just now

                  Thanks! Hope you have a great season in FPL as well and also if you join Fantasy LOI but no pressure of course 🙂

