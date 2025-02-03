The Monday night game is usually the final fixture of a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek – but thanks to the rearranged Merseyside derby, not this time.

Chelsea v West Ham United is thus the penultimate match of Double Gameweek 24, with Everton v Liverpool to follow in nine days.

Kick-off in tonight’s clash at Stamford Bridge is at 20:00 GMT.

There is some noteworthy team news from both camps this evening.

Robert Sanchez always seemed to be on borrowed time after a string of errors, and the axe has finally fallen tonight.

Filip Jorgensen comes into the side between the sticks for his third league start of 2024/25.

Enzo Maresca’s other alteration sees Tosin Adarabioyo preferred to Trevoh Chalobah. Chalobah, recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace, lasted two games back in the Chelsea XI before tonight’s benching…

There’s no Joao Felix in the squad as he looks set for a loan move to AC Milan.

West Ham boss Graham Potter also makes a couple of changes but both of them are enforced: Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez are absent.

That does allow Potter the chance to incorporate the fit-again Jarrod Bowen in his starting XI for the first time.

Andy Irving also makes his first-ever Premier League start in midfield.

Alphonse Areola again gets the nod between the posts, with Lukasz Fabianski warming the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Sancho, Palmer, Jackson.

Subs: Sanchez, Neto, Nkunku, Dewsbury-Hall, Chalobah, Gusto, George, Acheampong, Guiu.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell, Wan-Bissaka, Irving, Soucek, Emerson, Soler, Kudus, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Foderingham, Mavrapanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Casey, Scarles, Orford.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.