Fantasy EFL: Key transfer deadline day deals

EFL teams were busy on transfer deadline day, with over 100 player signings and departures. This flurry of activity aims to strengthen squads for the crucial second half of the season, giving Fantasy EFL managers plenty to consider.

While these transfer deadline day moves won’t impact the five remaining games in Double Gameweek 26, they will definitely influence Fantasy EFL manager strategies for Double Gameweek 27 and beyond.

With that in mind, here are some of the key deals that could present managers with new Fantasy targets. We’ve broken this down positionally to help you digest all the latest moves

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – GOALKEEPERS

WBA shake-up between the sticks

Ipswich Town announced the signing of West Brom’s number one Alex Palmer (G) on deadline day, with the East Anglian outfit reportedly paying up to £5 million. The 28-year-old scored 138 points in 30 matches for the Baggies, keeping 11 clean sheets.

As a result, Josh Griffiths (G) has been recalled from his loan and will likely become Tony Mowbray’s main man. Despite only keeping seven clean sheets in 28 for Bristol Rovers this campaign, Griffiths impressed by making 110 saves on his way to 128 points.

WBA are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (H) in Double Gameweek 27, which could see him start his first game this season for the Championship side.

Ben Killip (G) – Barnsley to Portsmouth

Conceding the second-most goals in the Championship this season, Pompey were destined to bring in a new keeper once Will Norris (G) departed to Wycombe Wanderers. 29-year-old Killip has permanently signed at Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee, signing until the end of 2024/25. He kept three clean sheets in 17 for Barnsley this season, securing 67 points for his efforts.

It’s unclear how this will affect starting goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid (G) but it’s expected he’ll likely be the backup for the rest of the season. Schmid has four shutouts in 21 appearances, with 70 saves to his name, totalling 82 points.

Connor Ripley (G) – Port Vale to Swindon Town

Ripley appeared to be a key player for Darren Moore’s side, registering nine clean sheets in 23 appearances for the Valiants and conceding only 24 goals. However, he’s been sidelined for the last five matches, with Ben Amos (G) taking over in goal.

Meanwhile, the Robins had been searching for a more experienced presence between the posts, as they’ve been rotating between the younger Jack Bycroft (D) and Dan Barden (G).

The six-foot-three shot-stopper has made over 300 appearances at club level and, according to fbref, his average save percentage is just shy of 70%. He’s signed a deal until the end of the season with Ian Holloway’s side.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – DEFENDERS

John Egan (D) – Burnley to Hull City

Following his summer contract expiry at Sheffield United, Egan made only seven appearances this season under Scott Parker. He’s therefore moved on and joined the Tigers.

The experienced centre-back joins on an 18-month contract and will immediately strengthen Ruben Selles’ backline. A Republic of Ireland international, Egan brings a wealth of experience with over 400 career appearances, including more than 70 in the Premier League.

In a nice twist of fate, he could make his league debut away to former club Burnley in Gameweek 27. Hull have conceded 40 goals in 30 matches and managed only four clean sheets, leaving them precariously close to the relegation zone.

Rob Holding (D) – Crystal Palace to Sheffield United

A two-time FA Cup winner has joined the Blades on loan from Crystal Palace until the summer. He replaces Harry Souttar (D), who was recalled by Leicester City after a season-ending injury.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured in a matchday squad for the Eagles since August and needs time to regain match fitness. However, his experience and ability to play at both full-back and centre-back could make him a key player in their quest for immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Lee Myung-jae (D) – Ulsan UD to Birmingham City

This South Korean international and left wing-back has joined fellow countryman Paik Seung-Ho (M) at St. Andrew’s. In 2022, he helped Ulsan win their first league title in 17 years and was also named in the K League’s best XI for 2024. He joins a Blues side that has scored 46 goals and conceded only 19.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – MIDFIELDERS

Midfield Boost for Wycombe Wanderers

Elsewhere, Wycombe announced the signings of free agent Adam Reach (M) and Hull’s Xavier Simons (M).

At 32 years old, Reach is a seasoned veteran with nearly 400 Championship appearances. Known for scoring spectacular goals, the versatile midfielder has contributed nearly 100 goals in his senior career. He’s a valuable asset to Mike Dodds’ squad, which currently sits second in League One.

Simons has joined the Buckinghamshire team on loan. The 21-year-old midfielder has played 20 times for the Tigers this season, scoring twice and making 10 interceptions, earning 61 points. But he only started 13 of those matches, with playing time limited because of Steven Alzate’s (M) strong performances. Many expect this Adams Park loan move will help him secure a starting position at the MKM Stadium next season.

Luton Town legend leaves on loan

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (M), Luton Town’s longest-serving player with 412 appearances (10th most in the club’s history), has joined League One side Rotherham United on loan.

The 30-year-old midfielder has only started one Championship game this season but made history as the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with the same club, earning him legendary status and a place in the hearts of the fans.

At Rotherham, Mpanzu is expected to see significant playing time in central midfield. With 23 career goals, he has the potential to contribute both defensively and offensively.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – FORWARDS

Middlesbrough sign star duo

Michael Carrick’s side cemented their place and made two statement loan signings on deadline day. They were able to grab Sevilla’s Kelechi Iheanacho (F) and Aston Villa’s Samuel Iling-Junior (F).

Iheanacho boasts over 300 career appearances, including plenty of top-level experience, and has scored 100 goals for club and country. He comes into the division’s joint-second best attack, bolstering the side following the big-money Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) departure.

With Morgan Whittaker (F) also joining, these add further dynamism to an already potent attack.

Moreover, Iling-Junior who scored in this season’s Champions League while making 16 appearances on loan at Serie A side Bologna, has joined too. Recalled from his loan spell by Aston Villa, the 21-year-old brings versatility and experience from Italian champions Juventus. He’ll look to make an instant impact during his loan spell.

Burnley’s double winger delight

Following their struggles in front of goal – which has seen them net just 36 times, level with 20th-placed Portsmouth – Scott Parker sought attacking reinforcements and captured both Sporting CP’s Marcus Edwards (F) on loan and Ajax’s Jaydon Banel (F) for an undisclosed fee.

Edwards netted 24 times in 120 appearances for the Portuguese champions. The skilful winger, once known as ‘Mini Messi’ during his Tottenham days, hopes to recapture his top form.

Moreover, Banel is a product of Ajax’s esteemed academy and has made nine first-team appearances since November 2023. The youngster also boasts over 50 appearances for their second team, demonstrating his experience and potential.

Emmanuel Dennis (F) – Nottingham Forest to Blackburn Rovers

Another Nigeria international was on the move on deadline day, as former Watford striker Dennis signed for Blackburn on loan from Nottingham Forest. The 27-year-old has had a prolific career so far, bagging 10 goals and six assists in 33 games for Watford during the 2021/22 season.

Rovers have only scored 34 times in 30 outings, despite sitting fifth in the overall table. That’s the lowest of any side in the top 10, so they’re in desperate need of firepower. He’s out of favour at the City Ground and brings experience to a struggling attack. With Yuki Ohashi (F) facing a spell on the sidelines, Dennis could feature against Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Adam Armstrong (F) – Southampton to WBA

The 27-year-old forward has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season and has previous experience under Tony Mowbray. Last season, he scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists for Southampton, helping them achieve promotion via the play-offs. He could make his Baggies debut in Gameweek 27 against Sheffield Wednesday at home.

Danilo Orsi (F) – Crawley Town to MK Dons

Finally, Scott Lindsey has brought his former Crawley Town striker with him to new club MK Dons. Orsi, who scored 19 goals in 45 League Two appearances last season, has nine contributions this time and joins until until the summer. The 28-year-old aims to help the Dons close a nine-point gap to the play-off spots and they take on Bromley (H) and Barrow (A) in Gameweek 27.