Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 27

Gameweek 27 kicks off on Thursday night as Chesterfield host Doncaster Rovers at SMH Group Stadium – although neither of these teams ‘double’ in this Gameweek.

To help get you started ahead of a tight turnaround, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPLReactions), Scott and new recruit Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPLREACTIONS DANNY GK Michael Cooper Michael Cooper Owen Goodman Michael Cooper GK Christy Pym Max O’Leary Ben Hinchcliffe Anthony Patterson GK Joshua Griffiths Sam Walker Michael Cooper Ben Hinchcliffe DEF Lloyd Jones Lloyd Jones Jack Shepard Dennis Cirkin DEF Ethan Pye Dennis Cirkin Mickey Demetriou Lloyd Jones DEF Dennis Cirkin Mickey Demetriou Carl Piergianni Mickey Demetriou MID Enzo Le Fee Enzo Le Fee Emiliano Marcondes Gustavo Hamer MID Emiliano Marcondes Albie Morgan Harrison Burrows Emiliano Marcondes MID Shaun Whalley Antoni Sarcevic Daniel Kemp Harvey Knibbs FWD Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Wilson Isidor FWD Danilo Orsi Wilson Isidor Tom Cannon Josh Sargent FWD Adam Armstrong Tom Cannon Kyle Wootton Adam Armstrong CLUB Norwich City Sheffield United Stockport County Sheffield United CLUB Sheffield United Sunderland Bradford City Sunderland CLUB WBA Norwich City Norwich City Charlton Athletic CLUB Sunderland Bradford City Sheffield United Stockport County

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) has two great games and I expect at least one clean sheet return. Elsewhere, Mansfield’s Christy Pym (G) has green FDR fixtures, while WBA’s Joshua Griffiths (G) returns to his side with two home matches.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Lloyd Jones (D) of Charlton averages eight points and has two home games in store, not blanking at The Valley since Gameweek 17. Ethan Pye (D) of Stockport is in great form and offers attacking threat. Finally, although he hasn’t produced huge hauls post-injury, Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) is a great option and I expect the big scores to return soon.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Norwich’s Emiliano Marcondes (M) is excelling for Norwich and has eight goal contributions, alongside 20 interceptions, totalling 126 points. In similar style, Enzo Le Fee (M) has averaged 6.8 points in four matches for Sunderland and is already showing his class on the wing. Finally, as a punt, Accrington’s Shaun Whalley (M) plays up front and has seven goals and four assists in 22 games.

FORWARDS

Up front, Josh Sargent (F) of Norwich has been involved in nine goals in his last eight starts and I expect this hot form to continue. Elsewhere, we all love new signings don’t we? MK Dons’ Danilo Orsi (F) and WBA’s Adam Armstrong (F) are also on my wishlist – the latter looks incredibly enticing given his impressive Championship record.

GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

As for club picks, I’ve only picked Sheffield United and Sunderland once combined and they are the standouts for me this week. As punts, WBA could be worth a go given their home games, while Norwich City have arguably the best fixtures on paper.

SCOTT SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

My keeper selections are: Micheal Cooper (G), Max O’Leary (G) and Sam Walker (G). Cooper has 16 clean sheets for the season and a good double against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough this week. O’Leary has been a good performer all year for Bristol City with their nice double at home to Swansea and Stoke. Bradford have three clean sheets in their last four matches and have a great double at home to Harrogate and Accrington this week.

DEFENDERS

Lloyd Jones (D), Mickey Demetriou (D) and Dennis Cirkin (D) are on my list. James averages eight points per game, higher than any other defender over six games played, plus he has a nice double. Demetriou is the top-scorer in the game and can’t be ignored. Cirkin started the season well, but then faded, however this week with Sunderland’s good double could be a chance for his return.

M IDFIELDERS

Enzo Le Fee (M), Albie Morgan (M) and Antoni Sarcevic (M) are my top midfielders this week. Le Fee has been brilliant since his January move. With his double this week, he should come straight in. Morgan has averaged 8.6 points over the last five matches and with Blackpool’s strong-looking double this week, he could be perfect. Sarcevic has eight goals/assists and 12 interceptions in 13 games this season. Bradford as I mentioned, have an appealing double, making Sarcevic a great pick this week.

FORWARDS

Josh Sargent (F), Wilson Isidor (F) and Tom Cannon (F) are top choices. Sargent has been brilliant since his return from injury, grabbing three goals in two. Norwich have a great double too – he is the best striker pick this week for me. Isidor has 10 goals and one assist already and I expect him to add to that. Cannon was good at Stoke earlier in the season on loan, and now at Sheffield United, in a better team, I’m expecting big things.

GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Norwich, and Bradford stand out for me. The Blades have been superb all season and with two home games coming up, I expect them to win both. Sunderland, have also been great this campaign and also have two home games, where I foresee wins. Norwich’s home form has been consistently strong all season. Add in Sargent coming back, I think they’re a solid differential team pick this week. Finally, Bradford have been in fine form, winning four of their last five in League Two, with a good home double this week, I think they’re an excellent team pick.

FPLREACTIONS [LOUIS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal I think Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G) stands out. His side are currently the best defence in terms of clean sheets in League Two. Stockport are also in excellent defensive form so selecting Ben Hinchcliffe (G) makes sense. Sheffield United are another side I think could keep two clean sheets, albeit they do face Middlesborough, so Michael Cooper (G) makes the cut.

DEFENDERS

In defence, the highest-scoring player in the game takes up his place, Mickey Demetriou (D), regardless of his opposition. Another defensive point merchant is Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) – he faces two ropey attacks. Three clean sheets from their last four matches make the Bradford defence a good one to invest in. The standout is probably Jack Shepard (D).

MIDFIELDERS

Norwich appear to be in great scoring form and have a nice double this week, so Emiliano Marcondes (M) eases his way into my picks. Harrison Burrows (M) does seem like a wildcard pick. He takes penalties for the Blades and has performed well recently. Midfielders are lacking this season, but the most in-form going into the round is Stevenage’s Daniel Kemp (M), who has managed three goals and an assist in his previous four games.

FORWARDS

In the forward line, it’s going to be difficult to ignore Josh Sargent (F), who spearheads the Norwich frontline. Two home matches make me think Sheffield United are going to bounce back this week and Tom Cannon (F) recently joined the Blades. Stockport are in fine form, having won their last four matches on the bounce. Helping them achieve their form is Kyle Wootton (F), who has returned in three of his last four.

GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Stockport’s form makes them a very easy pick, facing two out-of-sorts sides. Two home matches against two lower-placed sides also reinforce Bradford as a good team pick. I also think Norwich could do well, along with Sheffield United.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

The first keeper in contention for me will be Michael Cooper (G), who has 16 clean sheets in 28 games this season. Secondly, Anthony Patterson (G) of Sunderland is a pick I’m willing to consider as Sunderland also have two home fixtures. Lastly, Ben Hinchcliffe (G) of Stockport, who have kept clean sheets in their last three games, so I can see him returning.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I think Dennis Cirkin (D) is a strong pick – he gets forward a lot and has had 32 shots this season, so could see him with an assist or a goal this Gameweek. Lloyd Jones (D) has been a standout defender and with two home fixtures for Charlton, I expect him to continue his fine form. Mickey Demetriou (D) is someone who can go big with his points: he’s the top-scoring defender for points and is always a standout.

MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer (M) is back from suspension this week and that will give the Blades a lift – I’m backing him to do well. Next up, Emiliano Marcondes (M) of Norwich will be a considered top pick as Norwich have two nice home games and he could be an explosive differential. Harvey Knibbs (M) of Reading I like this week – he has nine goals this season and is on penalties.

FORWARDS

Wilson Isidor (F) has 10 goals this season and two assists and is a great option with Sunderland’s two fixtures. Josh Sargent (F) is really coming into form with three goals in his last two games and also takes penalties for Norwich. Lastly, Adam Armstrong (F) has just signed for WBA, which is a statement signing for them. He scores goals at this level, and could easily haul this Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

I’m going for Sheffield United, who currently sit third in the table. With their two nice home games, I’m backing them. Sunderland are unbeaten in six league games and should be considered this week with two decent home games as well. Charlton, unbeaten in four matches with two home games in store, have huge potential for returns this week also. Finally Stockport County are flying in League One, currently fourth in the table, and have won their last four.