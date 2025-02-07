Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27: Expert team reveal

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 is well underway following the League Two cracker between Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers! To help fine-tune your teams, Sam H has kindly provided a team reveal.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks has to be Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G). The Blades number one is likely to be incredibly popular in the upcoming Double Gameweek, which sees his side take on Portsmouth and Middlesbrough in consecutive home ties at Bramall Lane. Portsmouth provides a great chance for save contributions, but more importantly a clean sheet return (+5). Whereas, Middlesbrough may prove more of a challenge for a clean sheet, but two games should help boost the Englishman into the double-digit zone!

DEFENDERS

My first defensive pick is Sunderland’s Trai Hume (D). He’s currently their top-scoring defender with 167 points. While Dennis Cirkin (D) is a tempting option, I’m going with Hume due to his much lower ownership (0.7% vs. Cirkin’s 6.9%). Sunderland have two home games in Gameweek 27 against Watford and Luton Town, offering a good chance for clean sheets and attacking potential.

Alongside Hume, I’ve also picked Charlton Athletic’s Macaulay Gillesphey (D). He’s had a fantastic season with 187 points and an impressive average of 6.9 points per game, suggesting another strong performance in the upcoming Double Gameweek. With favourable fixtures in Gameweek 27, I’m expecting a good points return.

MIDFIELDERS

My first midfield pick is Sunderland’s Dan Neil (M). He’s a consistently strong Fantasy EFL player with 152 points and a 5.2 points-per-game average, despite only being owned by 1.1% of players. Coming off a goal in Sunderland’s recent win against Middlesbrough, and with two home games on the horizon, I think he’s poised for a big Gameweek. His low ownership makes him a great differential pick.

Alongside him has to be Sheffield United’s attacking playmaker, Gustavo Hamer (M). The Blades midfield maestro has been excellent and played a crucial role to his side’s success this season. With his side featuring twice, and staring at two winnable ties against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough, he seems like one of the most straight-forward picks for this week. He has managed 12 goal involvements with six goals (+36) and six assists (+18) so far this season, especially when considering the FDR of his upcoming ties!

My final midfield pick is another differential: Bristol City’s Jason Knight (M). He’s been a standout performer with 161 points and a 5.4 points-per-game average, making a double-digit haul in the upcoming Gameweek a distinct possibility. With home games against Swansea City and Stoke City, I expect him to do well, particularly in interceptions, where he’s already amassed an impressive 32 this season.

FORWARD

My final club pick is Norwich City’s Josh Sargent (F). The USMNT international has been in excellent form, scoring seven goals (+35) and providing five assists in just 16 appearances. He’s scored three goals in his last two games and has excellent home fixtures coming up against Derby County and PNE. With Norwich pushing for a play-off spot, I expect Sargent to be heavily involved.

CLUB PICKS

My two club picks for Double Gameweek 27 are Sunderland and Norwich City.

Sunderland are one of only three unbeaten Championship teams in 2025, making them a strong choice. Moreover, two games against struggling sides like Watford and Luton can’t be ignored. They could potentially earn 18 points if they score at least two goals and keep clean sheets in both matches.

Norwich City also have two home games in the Double Gameweek. They’ll be looking to build on their recent wins against Swansea City and Watford. Their opponents, Derby and PNE, provide a good opportunity to climb the Championship table. They also have a potential of 18 points if they score 2+ goals and keep clean sheets in both games.