  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    All should show support for Big Ange by making him Assman this gw. Who will join me?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Pretty sure he's made an assman of himself...

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Are you not entertained?

  2. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    I really hope Trent gets fit for the upcoming games.... really want Kluivert in this week for Gordon.... however will have to ditch Trent if he misses out instead

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I grated some smoked cheddar into mine baked beans this morning, superb!

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks, that's helpful

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          I make mine own bread too, if that helps?

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Dost though have an electric bread maker or use of a serf and clay oven??

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Electrickery!

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            In summertime I burn wood and make me own bread too. But it's winter now, I am in a city or town and electric ovens aren't that good 🙁

  3. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Amad to Rogers for a hit?
    Would mean benching Chris Wood.

    Y or N?

    ???

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      N

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Definite no

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Any Villa player worth a hit?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Maby Watkins if declared fir

      2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I’d pay good money to hit Digne

      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Nope

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Whoever you bring in blanks in GW29, so its a NO from me. I bought Rogers last week as part of ditching Diaz for Slot A.M. otherwise would not have or be getting anyone for this week.

      4. Catilo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Same boat. Still leaning toward a No.

    4. ChilliBoi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hmm, so definitely not Arsenal, Pool, Chelsea, Spurs, Brentford but maybe City, Forest, Villa will blank in 34 and double in 34. Still think 29 better option for FH

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Never FH in a blank GW.

        Too many good teams don't play them. The points from a DGW will always outweigh 20 extra from a blank one.

        1. iFash@FPL
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            This is the golden rule. Our people never learn…

          • Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            53 mins ago

            Depends on your team … and it’s not about the absolute number of points you get, it’s the extra points you get over those of a similar rank as you.

            Beating your rivals by 20 points in a blank with a 40 points gameweek score, is the same as beating your rivals in double game week by 20 points with a 100 point gameweek score.

        2. Kingy109
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          The problem with Free Hit in a Double this season is there might be only one of those left and you might want to BB or TC or AM in it
          So maybe that rule is a guideline?

          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            So AM25, WC30 BB?? Double/ 3-6 weeks after and FH when/if there's another one or team doesnt fit form/fixtures.

            Solanke et al's 19 pts from FHBGW29 2024 has predetermined this strategy for me rightly or wrongly.

      2. Mondeo
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Arteta instead of Emery for assman chip this week and next? On Moyes currently and don't want to use more than 1 FT...

        1. Boss Hogg
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          I like Emery.
          Decent chance of points against Ipswich followed by a free swing at big points against Liverpool.

          1. Mondeo
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            True - am I just overthinking? Saw Konsa off injured today (don't watch enough Villa to know how much difference that makes, feels like they're out of form a bit in general...)

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              I like Emery as I did Moyes. An easy game each and a tough one for a chance at bonus. Its kind of perfect tbh.

              I think in the 3rd week, its probably sensible to go for a certain win.

              1. iFash@FPL
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  I also like Emery back to back to back home games.

                  1. iFash@FPL
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Except that I have to do it for a hit. The other option is to leave it on Moyes. May eventually be swayed by the EVE-LIV outcome.

                      1. have you seen cyan
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        You have to switch. You wont have gotten 5 games otherwise.

          2. ChilliBoi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Don’t get the logic of Emery. No table bonus against IPS, no hope against Pool. Their defence sucks. Os basically your getting 9-12 points. Slot will get you 20+. If TAA a doubt, it’s an easy drop to enable Slot.

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Yeah, TAA out if he’s injured is easy but if he’s not and you take him out he will haul huge.

              1. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Even if hes fit I reckon he'll share the double with Bradley

                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Think Bradleys out

                  1. Haa-lala-land
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    Ignore this, I'm not sure why I thought that

            2. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Liverpool have dropped points to worse teams than Villa this season already, “no hope” is just pure nonsense

            3. iFash@FPL
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Even for -8?

            4. WVA
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              RP

              I’m in a sticky situation with 1FT and 0ITB!

              May have to do Bruno to Rogers and Moyes to Emery for a hit?

              Any help much appreciated!

              Moyes AM

              Sels
              TAA Kerkez Munoz
              Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
              Gakpo Isak Wood
              Fab Bruno Hall VdB

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 33 mins ago

                Just Emery.

                Open Controls
            5. Peter Ouch
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              Wow

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Peter Wowch!

            6. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Hi guys. Who do I play this week.
              A, Amad.
              B, Gordon

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                A

            7. pundit of punts
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Hear me out 🙂

              Team for DGW 25. 2.4m in the bank. FT used.

              Slot
              Pickford
              TAA - Robinson - Mykolenko
              Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Kluivert
              Isak - Mateta - Wood

              Valdimarsson - Hall - Harwood Bellis - Choudhury

              Plans ahead taking into account tonight’s results. (Considering small DGW 36 and no Liverpool and Palmer future DGWs)

              GW 26 - Slot ➡ Arteta
              GW 27 - Robinson ➡ Colwill
              GW 28 - Wood ➡ Gakpo
              GW 29 - FH
              GW 30 - Mbuemo ➡ Foden
              GW 31 - Foden ➡ Son
              GW 32 - WC
              GW 33 - BB
              GW 34 to 36 - Save FTs and put 11 DGWers out

              FH team in 29 would look like -

              Pickford
              Gvardiol - Aina - Ait Nouri
              Fernandes - Foden - Mbuemo - Kluivert
              Haaland - Cunha - Wood

              This plan lets me ace GW 25 to 35 without taking any hits and putting out best possible teams every gw.

              Only weekend team can be in DGW 36 if doubles don’t fall my way.

              GW 37 and 38 are for punts anyways. 😀

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                I’m sorry but I couldn’t hear you out. I stopped at the first line even though there’s nowhere to scroll!

              2. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 1 min ago

                That FH team you need City to do really well or you'll go close to losing to the non-FH teams who will have captaincy on Wood or Cunha anyway. BHA can ship goals but they are also quite tricky opponents occasionally as Arsenal, Chelsea and City can atest to. I don't see it as a plum fixture to target. No LIV, NEW, ARS, CHE on a chip just feels wrong.

              3. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 9 Years
                49 mins ago

                So much could change, I know it’s FPL and it’s fun to map this out, but it’s ultimately pointless planning out transfers like that …

                For fun, save this post and check how close you came to it in the end

            8. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 9 mins ago

              Right to save ft here?

              Pickford
              Vvd, Munoz, Milenkovic
              Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Dango
              Isak, Gakpo, Wood

              Fab, Gordon, Robinson, Tarkowski 1ft .1itb

              Mile/Robinson/Tark for third def is tough. Selling Gordon gives a benching headache in attack too

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                Yes.

                1. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Thank you. Villa is tempting but leaves a blanker in 29…

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Exactly.

              2. Gubby-Allen
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                Sell Tark for a Villa defender for the Ipswich game and whatever from Liverpool is a bonus. You don't really need two Everton defenders anyway and most Villa defenders are cheap.

                Other than VVD yout other four defenders play each other which complicates it.

                1. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Selling a playing gw29 player for a 7th blanker seems counterproductive. If anything I’d be selling a blanker for a blanker otherwise I won’t field XI in 29

            9. estheblessed
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              People with ALL chips left... What is your strategy going forward?

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Spunkathon, spunkathon!

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  FLOL 🙂

                2. BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Unhelpful. No idea why some state that you are recognised as a useful contributor round here. Id rather listen to FPLVirgin whine.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Do you own Calvert Lewin?

                    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                      No. Why would I? The only person I back ever is myself.

              2. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                I don’t have WC left but thinking of TC with Isak or Haaland if doubles confirmed. FH was being held for the big blank which may no longer be required so may use it in 33 or 36. BB I’m really not sure because I’m likely using TC or FH or AM in the remaining doubles ahead of BB so it will likely go in a sgw

              3. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Procrastination is the plan

                GW32 is the final time if we don't want to burn one

              4. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                I’ve actually no idea anymore, i’m so lost in the entanglement of double this and blank that.

                Does anyone have a simple spreadsheet of who blanks and who doubles etc?

                1. estheblessed
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Exactly where I'm at too

                  1. g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Same, playing week by week currently

              5. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                Try keep the strategy open until FAC R5 results and FAC QF draw

              6. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                AM on Slot this GW, rest still up in the air but still thinking BB in GW33 (if it's the big double), and free hit on GW34 because the teams that DGW33 are going in blank in DGW34 making it problematical to get from a large number of DGWers in GW33, to a strong 11 in GW34. TC GW36 if it's a DGW for Newcastle, or City if there DGW37 fixture is moved to that GW,

              7. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                Used Assman in 25, and WC2 in GW22, but have the rest still.

                I don't really have a plan tbh. I will just see what doubles present themselves.

                I am pretty keen on playing a chip in 38, but I will only do that if there aren't enuf doubles. Looking at the options now, could go Saka TC.

              8. Jars458
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                AM 25-27 - Slott to Van Nistelroy to Pereria
                WC3 or 35
                BB 33 or 36 - will wait on FA Cup clarity.
                FH 34

            10. Aaa
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              A - Amad -> Kluivert & bench one of Isak/Mbeumo/Wood

              B - Keep and bench Amad

              Pickford
              TAA/Gabriel/Kerkez
              Salah/Palmer/Rogers/Mbeumo
              Isak/Gakpo/Wood
              (Vlad/Amad/Robinson/Myk)

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Kluivert and Wood

            11. Pep Roulette
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              What are your thoughts on Duran moving to Saudi?

              Imo, it's very good stepping stone in his career. He's getting the bag and learning from players like Ronaldo & Mane. Should be back to Europe in a couple of years having gained good amount of experience.

              1. Gubby-Allen
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                Same

              2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                Its shame cant see his games. He has this prime Benteke vibes, can score from anywhere.

                Who wouldnt take the payday when coming from poor childhood? Chance to learn from the best how to become worldclass and have long career

              3. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Don’t blame him for the move but no need to pretend he’s getting quality development over there

              4. Well you know, Triffic
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                At least he'll be starting every game. At Villa he was in and out of the team and that is not great for a upcoming player.

            12. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              Which one is better here?
              A) Play Wood&Isak
              B) use FT to get Kluivert in, bench Wood
              C) use FT to get Kluivert in, bench Isak

            13. Meta12345
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                I am considering bringing semenyo in instead of kluivert because of the birth date of his child being so close to gw25. Am I mad or should I risk it with kluivert?

                1. Well you know, Triffic
                  • 14 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  You have several days to ponder

              • Well you know, Triffic
                • 14 Years
                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                Too poor to afford premium membership. Can someone summarise the article 😀

                1. Jimmy B
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Lateriser prefers Kluivert, Dango then Semenyo in that order.

              • ViperStripes
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Iwobi currently benched >
                a) Kluivert - exact money, if he rises I'm priced out, and a hit this week
                b) Don't be silly no hit needed. Wissa, Wood or Isak would need benching instead of Iwobi, and another week of stats on Dango/Semenyo.
                c) Dango or Semenyo for a hit - no need to say which, article above and the 100 other people asking the same

                1. Well you know, Triffic
                  • 14 Years
                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                  A

                2. Kingy109
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  B
                  Its close enough that getting Semenyo or Dango over Kluivert could be the better choice anyway and you'll want to hold for a long time so I would avoid the hit.

              • Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                I was wondering who to captain and who should be wise on gw29. RMT-tool suggested to C Salah and VC Isak. Are they still really best options suggested for paying FFS members. Can I have my money back should they blank for example?

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 46 mins ago

                  RMT hasn't been updated since last GW.

                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Season ticker has been updated. Is it really that difficult and time consuming to update 0 pts for players who blank. I was just trying to use it as a transfer planner to have a rough look at my gw29 xP situation without having to do the math in bed when going to sleep.

                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Have a good sleep.

              • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Good evening all!!

                Early thoughts… 1.0 in the bank!!

                Pickford
                TAA Robinson Muñoz
                Salah Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Kluivert
                Isak Wood
                Subs- Sels Ndiaye Mykolenko Hall

                Best option here??

                A- Gordon To Rogers
                Or
                B- Save

                Cheers everyone!!

                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 35 mins ago

                  *only 1 FT

                2. Odikostar
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  A

                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Cheers mate!!! Seems logical and sensible

              • Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Why is Barkley playing in the Superbowl?

                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Why wouldn't he? Why is water wet?

                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Maybe grealish should give it a go

              • g40steve
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Best move for 25?

                A Moyes > Slot/Emery

                B Gordon to Villa for double

                C Bournemouth defender

                1FT 🙁

                AM Moyes in play

                Raya,
                Trent, Munoz, Robinson
                Kluivert, Mbeumo, Palmer, Salah C, Gordon,
                Isak, Gakpo,

                Fabs, Ndiaye, Myko, Hall

                1.4

                1. Odikostar
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Gordon to Rogers

                2. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  Moyes > Emery, you already have 3 pool and not worth a hit.

                3. Kingy109
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  I think A will gain you the most points and was the plan last week I guess?
                  If Palace beat Everton, Moyes might get a handful of points at best, the floor on both Emery and Slot is much more than that.

                4. The Tonberry
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  I have 2FT so doing A and C

                  Though with 1FT you're better off doing the AM transfer as that can yield more points.

                  You can get by with your defence this week

              • BUZZBOMB ♡
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                C'mon you boys in green and the brotherly shove.

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Should be a close game at least unless the Eagles fly away.

                  1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    I fear that it'll be tight til HT and a collapse 2nd half tbh

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      I didn’t find this helpful if I’m honest.

                      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        At least the pitch has straight lines.

                        If you always do what you've always done the way you always did it, you'll only get what you always got.

                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          I only ever watch the last 2 minutes of the game, and that takes 20 minutes!

                          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                            • 10 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            Man U fan?

                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 11 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Central Coast Mariners.

                    2. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Looks like they are flying.

                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 11 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        How is noted Australian Jordan Mailata doing? I’d like to see him fly!

              • No Price Changes
                rainy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                No price changes

                1. rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Two risers, five fallers predicted

