UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Ed’s team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 9 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

In case you aren’t aware, everyone gets unlimited free transfers heading both into and out of these play-off weeks.

So choose your 15-man squad based purely on Matchdays 9 and 10. Furthermore, the Limitless chip cannot be used in Matchday 9, explaining why I haven’t done my usual hypothetical draft for it.

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access

  1. WVA
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    1FT 0ITB Please help!

    Moyes AM

    Sels
    TAA* Kerkez Munoz
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Mbeumo
    Halo Isak Wood
    Fab Bruno Hall VdB

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        FML

        Gakpo

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Sell Halo.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Downgrading Hall to Neco Williams (or another cheapie with a game in 29) could be an option.

      Gives you enough to switch AM to Emery if that's what you're considering?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yes I would like to switch Moyes to Emery, Hall downgrade definitely worth considering, could be a better option than downgrading Bruno.

        Open Controls
    4. iFash@FPL
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Are you leaving your AM on Moyes?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          No choice unless I make a downgrade

          Open Controls
    5. bobicek92
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Raya
        Munoz Konate Robinson
        Rogers Palmer Mbeumo Salah Bruno
        Isak Gakpo
        Fabianski Wood Hall Greaves

        A. Roll
        B. Bruno to Kluivert

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          If you don't plan to FH in 29, I'd roll this week, then get Kluivert in GW26 for Rogers.

          Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Bournemouth have been awarded 8 penalties in all competitions this season.

        2/8 penalties have been awarded since Evanilson's injury

        Penalties taken:
        Kluivert 6/6
        Semenyo 1/1 (FAC without Kluivert on the pitch)
        Evanilson 0/1

        Penalties won:
        Evanilson 5
        Semenyo 2
        Kluivert 1

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/afc-bournemouth/elfmeterstatistik/verein/989

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          Evanilson has it in his game to look for it. Semenyo and Dango not that type of players imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Potentially but they have still won penalties without Evanilson.

            Open Controls
      • mookie
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        ITK or in the getting likes game?
        https://x.com/sr_collings/status/1888940321339248671

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Arteta did mention he could be available after the break (assuming training camp)

          https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1886789769822081294?t=mfOydzIqjDg9ZWmF3cgFQA&s=19

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 54 mins ago

            Also aligned with Ben Dinnery potential RTP forecast

            Open Controls
          2. mookie
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
        2. ....
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Saka should be under consideration in 2 weeks.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            Doubt it, seen a number of posts recently suggest April at the earliest

            Open Controls
            1. ....
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 34 mins ago

              That's ridiculous Tony. He doesn't need to do strength and conditioning training for 7 weeks.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 32 mins ago

                Remind me what the injury was and the grade level...

                Open Controls
                1. ....
                  • 14 Years
                  4 hours, 30 mins ago

                  It was a grade 2 hamstring tear.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Not sure about that, I've seen info to suggest it's grade 3

                    Open Controls
                    1. ....
                      • 14 Years
                      4 hours, 22 mins ago

                      Hmm if its grade 3 then that's a different matter.

                      Open Controls
                      1. mookie
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 19 mins ago

                        My money is on grade 3
                        https://x.com/ESPNUK/status/1888957899063312468

                        Open Controls
                        1. ....
                          • 14 Years
                          3 hours, 59 mins ago

                          it's an impressive scar sure but he's just returned to light training after 7 weeks out, usually a grade 3 is three months minimum in my experience.

                          Open Controls
      • Pumpkinhead
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Any news on Trent?

        (Sorry for being lazy)

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Did some training yesterday and Slot said he'd expect him to train today and that he will decide after whether he'll be in the squad against Everton.

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. ....
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          I think they are expecting him to be on the bench vs Liverpool.

          Open Controls
          1. iFash@FPL
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              Versus Everton.

              Open Controls
              1. ....
                • 14 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                Correct.

                Open Controls
        3. jammie26
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Can you TC someone in 25 if you activated AM chip in 24 ? Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 42 mins ago

            Nope

            Open Controls
            1. jammie26
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 34 mins ago

              Ta

              Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Trent looking good in the full team training photos

          https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/training-photos-liverpools-preparations-final-trip-goodison-park

          Open Controls
          1. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            Nice. If he had been doubt for 25, I probably would have sold and bought Slot.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              Should be fine for 25 imo. Take the 0-1 pointer tomorrow

              Open Controls
        5. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Ben's Spreadsheet
          https://imgbox.com/cJXQrKgc

          Open Controls
          1. tbos83
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            It's quite confusing - is he saying there could be dgw's in 34, 35+ 36?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              Top row is the legend

              Open Controls
              1. tbos83
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 11 mins ago

                Oh yeah - thanks

                Open Controls
            2. ....
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              Gw36 is a bit up in the air, depends on how proactive the PL are.

              Open Controls
          2. HadiSLIM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Wait…. So only blank is 29?
            Im confused here

            Open Controls
            1. HadiSLIM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Oops sorry nvm

              Open Controls
        6. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Amad to:

          A; Rogers
          B: Kluivert
          C: Semenyo

          Unsure if i will FH in 29 yet

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I'd go Kluivert and not FH29.

            Open Controls
          2. ....
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            I'm playing Amad over Mbeumo this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Slot it in
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              lol

              Open Controls
        7. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          A) Wood + Rogers
          B) Watkins + Wissa

          Looking like I'll have to pick one of the two combos.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Why is it 1 MID + 1 FWD vs 2 FWDs

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              Because I can only play 7 players.

              In A, Wissa would be benched.
              In B, Amad is benched.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                Ah Ok, I think I would start Wissa over Wood due to the fixture but it's close and understandable with pens.

                Assuming Watkins is fit, I would prefer B

                Open Controls
          2. ....
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            I like A.

            Open Controls
          3. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            A. Watkins not at last season's consistency level yet, but a better attacking threat than Rogers.

            Open Controls

        8. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

          1. ....
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            95% of the time play the attacker. I would play Amad, big game player.

            Open Controls
            1. Thicksolidtight
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Nice. Was leaning that way too, thanks

              Open Controls
          2. THAT'S LIFE
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Credit to you for making sure females are not left out....

            Open Controls
        9. Dr Funk
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Disasi gonna start for Villa next game?

          Open Controls
          1. ....
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Almost definitely.

            Open Controls
            1. Dr Funk
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Promise?

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Probably comes in for injured Konsa

            Open Controls
          3. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Probably yes - don't forget he can't play in week 26 though as he's only on loan (Chelsea), then blanks in 29.

            Open Controls
        10. Heavy Data
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Is it worth taking trent out and swapping for slot on the AM chip? My thinking is that trent is not guaranteed to play both games where as slot is. Currently have the AM chip on moyes this week.

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Moyes is a good hedge. Why wouldn't Trent start both games if he's fit.

            Open Controls
            1. Heavy Data
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              If he's fit

              Open Controls
        11. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Official FPL have upped their game with info on blanks and doubles this season

          https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/1889358654681371128?t=EjjHqWZwOM8S3t2E5CVNqQ&s=19

          https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/1887867797834707255?t=p5fcBc96w0LW0X1zrNxXcA&s=19

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            “Waaa spoonfeeding casuals waaa”

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Wish they’d up their graphic design, that second one is especially bad (why are “none” fixtures the same colour as non-blanks?)

              Open Controls
        12. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Hand on Breast

          Open Controls
        13. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          No assist CL game for handball?

          Open Controls
          1. tutankamun
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            “Players that win a penalty don't get points for an assist – instead, they get 2 points for winning the penalty (except when the penalty is awarded for handball).”

            I’ve got Dembele (C). Robbed!

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              I have him too. Guirassy captain.

              Open Controls
            2. tutankamun
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Dembele scores. Redemption.

              Open Controls
        14. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          It's basically FH BGw29 v bgw34?If can field 11 bgw29 probably hold?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.