UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Ed’s team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 9 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

In case you aren’t aware, everyone gets unlimited free transfers heading both into and out of these play-off weeks.

So choose your 15-man squad based purely on Matchdays 9 and 10. Furthermore, the Limitless chip cannot be used in Matchday 9, explaining why I haven’t done my usual hypothetical draft for it.

MATCHDAY 8