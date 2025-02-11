79
Champions League February 11

UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

79 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 9 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

Goalkeepers

The best goalkeepers for Fantasy Bundesliga 2021/22

Picking out a goalkeeper from the Tuesday fixtures was tough. But, looking back Michele Di Gregorio (€4.2m) has served me well this season, mostly. Clean sheets against Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Champions League recently show Juventus can be sound defensively, so I’m backing the Italian this week.

lf he fails to return anything of significance on Tuesday then I’ll be relying on Bayern’s Manuel Neuer (€5.9m). Bayern face an inconsistent Celtic side next and do so as one of several favourites to keep a clean sheet this week.

Defenders

Gaining rank at this point in the competition may be tough, and I can already see a strong template forming. One way managers can gain rank is by doubling up on a defence.

For that reason, I have decided to double up on the Monaco defence for their home match against Benfica. Filling those roles are Thilo Kehrer (€4.8m) and Vanderson (€4.6m).

Whilst many opt for Achraf Hakimi in the PSG defence, I think Willian Pacho (€4.8m) could be an excellent differential. Pacho may lack offensively but he produced between 9-13 ball recoveries in every one of his first six League Phase matches – providing him with an additional 3-4 points per game.

I find Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) extremely frustrating but going without him when I know what he is capable of offensively could end in disaster. On his day, the flying Milan full-back can be one of the most attacking in Europe, and his two assists against Roma in a recent cup match reinforces that.

Completing my backline this week is Isak Hien (€4.9m). Whilst the Atalanta wing-backs are tempting, they are also rotated heavily on a regular basis, so sticking with Hien, who edges all of his defender teammates for UCL Fantasy points thus far, seems like a wise move.

Midfielders

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    David Hasselhoff. Thankee.

  2. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    To get an extra million for Slot, would it be better selling Trent or Gordon and getting a replacement 1.0 less?

    I will be without 6 at the moment for GW (Hall, Salah, Mateta, Isak) so must be one of those two.

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      The alternative is play it on Moyes or Potter and keep them or sell Mykolenko for a 4.0 5th defender and get a 0.8 manager

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Assuming Trent is available for 25, I don't see why you would sell him to fund slot. You are not gaining the extra fixtures. Gordon is the player to sell with BGW29 in mind

    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Wouldn't sell Trent before Slot's Wolves pre-match presser. It doesn't look great, but don't see the pressure to do it sooner. Gordon to Bournemouth mid will get you over 1m. Trent to pretty much any defender will get you over 1m.

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Will that presser be before the deadline though?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Yes, generally all pressers are done Thurs/Fri for the weekend games

          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Great, thanks. Easy sell if he’s ruled out but I thought Slot’s comments sounded promising

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Slot is generally straightforward with his updates on players.

              Agreed he's a sell if ruled out for Wolves but already participating in parts of team training suggest he should be available for Wolves imo

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Looks hopeful but not definite.

          https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/merseyside-derby-injury-news-updates-trent-alexander-arnold-and-joe-gomez

    4. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      is now a good time to play the manager chip?

  3. jammie26
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Triple captain Salah in 25 ? Wolves at home and Villa away look good fixtures?

    I have all chips left, would anyone do AM chip over TC ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      TC Salah > AM25-27

      1. Sho-kun
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        this

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Definitely TC Salah gw25 if you can.

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      TC 24 here.
      If I were to be in your shoes, I’ll TC since Liverpool will likely not have another DGW, however, it is not certain that TC 25 outscores AM 25 like most people think.

  4. jammie26
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Also a couple of playing decisions for gw 25 which I'm unsure about .

    At the back, play Milenkovic away to Fulham or Robinson home to Forest.

    In midfield, play Savinho, home to Newcastle or Gibbs-White away to Fulham.

    Thank you.

    1. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Play Rob and wait for tonights game against Real if Savinho is starting or not

  5. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    What would you do here? Thinking of playing the AM for Slot, I take a hit and do Gordon > Kluivert/Dango or which mid comes to your mind?

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    Sels
    TAA/Gabriel/Munoz
    Salah/Palmer/Gordon/Rogers/Semenyo
    Isak/Wood

    Fabianski/Robinson/Mykolenko/JP

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Id just stick with Gordon, city def is a mess. You have semenyo allready. But yeah if you need money for slot, then pick the oop Dango.

  6. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Im in a simular position as above..

    Moses and Gordon > Emery and Dango (-4)

    Have 0.1 itb

    But who to bench if I do the moves listed?

    Salah, Mbeumo, palmer, Rogers, Dango
    Isak, wood, gakpo

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Same, considering moyes gordon > emery kluivert -4.

      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Who would you bench then?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Easy for me, Sarr. You have a tougher decision. Mbeumo probably.

  7. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I think it comes down to mbuemo or kluivert/dango

  8. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Gordon to Kluivert so I can bring in Emery as AM?

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yeah thats what we are talking about above

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Free or a hit? Either way seems a popular move.

    3. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      This does also help in gw 29 if not playing fh

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hear massive Trent news.

    Rush to Scout to see what's going on.

    The latest article is about UCL and completely irrelevant.

    D'OH!!!!!

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      What are the news?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        He's getting back to training from his short term injury as expected, no news on the Everton game but it's more likely he makes the bench at least.

        Discussed on previous thread.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Lots of confusion around the exact quote and whether or not he is training "fully" today. Which is why we needed scout to be on the ball.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Have a DO'Hnut.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        You're absolutely right, TM. Scout must do better to compete with Hub who are backed by high profile footballers like Micah Richards.

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      FCL virgin

    4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm amazed you haven't got bored of this charade after all these years, or have got banned for being a persistent pain in the Aristotle. I'm conflicted whether to congratulate you or not.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yes. Sincere apologies for wanting the website I love to be better. I have to justify paying for a fantasy football website to my inflatable girlfriend (Monica). It's embarrassing saying it out loud to her. The very least scout can do is make the content as good as it can be.

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Does FH29 into BB33, WC34 and TC36 on Isak or Wood provide a smoother path to retain value, free hit into Haaland and Co. in 29 and build a bench boost with free transfers, rather than a team for gw29?

    It just looks cleaner to me, rather than using transfers to lose squad value around gw29 and to retain a FH for later on.

    1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I think that is viable. You would need to know if there are any blanks in 37 and/or doubles in 36 before the GW34 deadline and, if there are any, be able to pick players that cover both. I think it is achievable though. FH34 players will have similar issues with any blanks too.

      1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        oh, hang o!. You won't know the FA cup finalists until during GW34, that could make it tricky.

        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I would expect there to be a "if x happens, y game will be moved to z date" from the PL prior to the FA Cup semis, otherwise the rearranged games from 37 are going to be at very short notice, particularly if they need to be moved earlier rather than played in the midweek of 37.

          1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Good point. If they follow the DGW25 timings, you'll get any provisional DGW36 fixtures just before the GW34 deadline.

        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          not knowing if there are any blanks in 37 and/or doubles in 36 is likely to be an issue with all the popular chip strategies, so that is not a reason to dismiss WC34 IMO, the bigger issue for me is that you will be able to have a maximum of 4 players from the teams that blank that GW in your squad but with Pool, Spurs and possibly Arsenal, and Chelsea, not blanking that GW it may not be a major limitable for subsequent GWs so definitely worth considering especially if you can wait until after the next round of the cup results before committing to that strategy.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Potentially yes. More info to be gained after FAC R5/QF draw before GW28

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Actually completely missed WC34. Agree with Camzy, WCing in likely the biggest BGW of the season is not great at all

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think that makes sense as a valid alternative to FH29, WC30, FH34 etc. The one potential issue is that you're relying on the blanks from 34 becoming doubles in 33 - and I'm not sure this is a certainty. If they move (or even just some of them) to 36 instead then you'd have a problem with needing to include blankers on the WC to set yourself up for the last DGW

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      WC34 is kind of awful considering it's a blank.

      You'd want to WC35 ideally if you FH29.

      1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        The problem with FH29, BB33, WC35 is that you cannot both attack the BB-DGW33 and cover BGW34. This is why I prefer WC32, BB33, FH34.

        If you have loads of players blanking in 29 though BB33, WC34 might be the least bad option.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          You can with some saved transfers. But yeah I'm pretty much set on my strategy at this point.

          Deadend 29, WC30/31, BB33, FH34.

          1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Same. I don't think that we will know the DGW fixtures before the GW30 deadline though, so I would assume that you won't WC until at least GW31 and make sure that your deadend team is OK for GW30.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              We should get the April TV schedule before GW30 which will likely give us doubles/blanks info for 33/34

  11. arefin607
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    ✅❤️

  12. Now I’m a Baleba
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    For those of you who played TC Salah this week are you considering activating AM chip next week for Emre or saving it?

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Slot unleashed

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I'm not keen on Villa's double, nor the fixtures in GW26.

      I'm in the minority here, but playing AM in GW27-29.

      No doubles but good fixtures with the potential for big scores. (CHE v SOU, LIV v SOU, IPS v NFO).

  13. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Can you play TC and assistant manager at the same time?

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nope

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No.

  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you lose amad for a bourn mid?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes

    2. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I will be, have Kluivert will likely add Semenyo or the other fella

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yes

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thanks all

  15. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Salah TC v Wolves and Villa a good choice?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      very good

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep

  16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Think I'm gonna start off loading BGW29 players with a bang.

    Gordon + Eze out for Kluivert + Dango -4

  17. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What reason do we have to think that DGW33 will be so much bigger than DGW36? Asking because I had planned to FH29, TC33, DE34, WC35, BB36. But now some are saying that BB36 isn't such a good option as it will be a smaller double.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      On the basis FAC SF (34) and Newcastle v Palace BGW29 will move to 33 and FAC final will move from 37 to 36

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        In previous years there's always been one or two surprises with how they split the doubles between the available weeks. Hoping same again and stick with my current plan, as I'd have to do a complete U-Turn to DE29 now and it doesn't suit my team anyway.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          This season has shown PL are more proactive with rearranging the fixtures to the closest available free spot

  18. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Still not sure what to do with my team this week.

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel VdB
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango
    Isak Wood Wissa
    (Fabianski Amad Hall Greaves)

    A) Wood > Watkins
    B) Amad > Rogers (bench Wood)
    C) Nothing/Roll FT

    Those are the main options. Can't justify bringing in a defender this week. If I buy it would be a Villa attacker for the DGW.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Fh29? A
      Otherwise keep wood for sure.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm not FH29.

        But I can afford to do Wood > Watkins and then back to Wood in 29 without needing to take any hits.

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m struggling this week too mate.

      I’m leaning Bruno to Rogers but I need the funds to upgrade Moyes, think I’d do C in your shoes.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      TAA out would make my decision easier

  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What do you think of am manager on Pereira for 27-29 ? FUL EVE Southampton ?

You need to be logged in to post a comment.