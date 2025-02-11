UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 9 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

Goalkeepers

Picking out a goalkeeper from the Tuesday fixtures was tough. But, looking back Michele Di Gregorio (€4.2m) has served me well this season, mostly. Clean sheets against Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Champions League recently show Juventus can be sound defensively, so I’m backing the Italian this week.

lf he fails to return anything of significance on Tuesday then I’ll be relying on Bayern’s Manuel Neuer (€5.9m). Bayern face an inconsistent Celtic side next and do so as one of several favourites to keep a clean sheet this week.

Defenders

Gaining rank at this point in the competition may be tough, and I can already see a strong template forming. One way managers can gain rank is by doubling up on a defence.

For that reason, I have decided to double up on the Monaco defence for their home match against Benfica. Filling those roles are Thilo Kehrer (€4.8m) and Vanderson (€4.6m).

Whilst many opt for Achraf Hakimi in the PSG defence, I think Willian Pacho (€4.8m) could be an excellent differential. Pacho may lack offensively but he produced between 9-13 ball recoveries in every one of his first six League Phase matches – providing him with an additional 3-4 points per game.

I find Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) extremely frustrating but going without him when I know what he is capable of offensively could end in disaster. On his day, the flying Milan full-back can be one of the most attacking in Europe, and his two assists against Roma in a recent cup match reinforces that.

Completing my backline this week is Isak Hien (€4.9m). Whilst the Atalanta wing-backs are tempting, they are also rotated heavily on a regular basis, so sticking with Hien, who edges all of his defender teammates for UCL Fantasy points thus far, seems like a wise move.

Midfielders