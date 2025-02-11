UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 9 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.
Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.
Below, we’ve put together a guide to Matchday 9 so you can see who the best armband candidates are on each day.
BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 9
TUESDAY 11 FEBRUARY
Taking into account their scoring form, the fixture against Brest and the fact we get access to the line-ups before the deadline, a Paris Saint-Germain player could be the standout for captaincy on Tuesday.
It could be an interesting decision between both Ousmane Dembele (€8.4m) and Bradley Barcola (€7.0m), but considering that the former is likely to play as a striker this week, he has the edge.
Among the differential captaincy options are of course Erling Haaland (€11.0m) and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (€11.2m).
WEDNESDAY 12 FEBRUARY
Wednesday also appears straightforward.
In fact, it would take a brave manager to back against Harry Kane (€10.7m) for the armband against Celtic.
For those adamant about picking another player as captain, you could go for teammate Jamal Musiala (€9.0m), AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic (€7.5m) or Atalanta’s Matteo Retegui (€5.5m).