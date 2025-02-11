UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 9 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to Matchday 9 so you can see who the best armband candidates are on each day.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 9

TUESDAY 11 FEBRUARY

Taking into account their scoring form, the fixture against Brest and the fact we get access to the line-ups before the deadline, a Paris Saint-Germain player could be the standout for captaincy on Tuesday.

It could be an interesting decision between both Ousmane Dembele (€8.4m) and Bradley Barcola (€7.0m), but considering that the former is likely to play as a striker this week, he has the edge.

Among the differential captaincy options are of course Erling Haaland (€11.0m) and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (€11.2m).

WEDNESDAY 12 FEBRUARY

Wednesday also appears straightforward.

In fact, it would take a brave manager to back against Harry Kane (€10.7m) for the armband against Celtic.

For those adamant about picking another player as captain, you could go for teammate Jamal Musiala (€9.0m), AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic (€7.5m) or Atalanta’s Matteo Retegui (€5.5m).