Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 28 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 28 is here so we have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for this round.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Owen Goodman (G) is our top goalkeeper selection for Gameweek 28 in light of his impressive form. The AFC Wimbledon keeper has kept five clean sheets in his last six games, and now plays Salford City (H) and Fleetwood Town (A). Salford have scored just 16 goals in 14 away games this season whilst Fleetwood conveniently struggle at home, with a middling 19 goals in 16 home games. The combination of exceptional form and solid fixtures makes this a perfect Gameweek to target Goodman. At 0.5% ownership, his differential status makes him an even more attractive option.

Defenders

Carl Piergianni (D) is our top selection amongst defenders, with the 32-year-old getting two favourable fixtures in Gameweek 28. The Boro captain consistently records defensive contributions to maintain his status as a strong Fantasy option. He has the opportunity to add to his season-total 14 clean sheets this Gameweek against Peterborough United (H) and Burton Albion (H). These two sides have scored a total of 30 goals in a combined 28 away games this season, a number which may excite Piergianni owners.

Luke Leahy (D) is an overlooked but exciting option for this Double Gameweek, with the versatile defender having two solid fixtures. Wycombe Wanderers have conceded just 17 goals across his 22 appearances, with the left-back also managing six goal contributions this season. Crawley Town (H) and Bristol Rovers (A) are both fairly unthreatening fixtures, with both sides sitting in the bottom six of the division. There is a strong chance for at least one clean sheet for Leahy this Gameweek, as well as the consistent threat of attacking returns.

Matthew Platt (D) of Notts County is an exceptional selection for this Gameweek, as the 27-year-old has dominated in contributions recently. He has 85 clearances in his last 10 games, consistently notching points alongside the opportunities for clean sheets. Port Vale (A) may be a tough fixture, but Colchester United’s (H) weak attack creates a solid opportunity for a Platt clean sheet. Notts County have managed to keep three clean sheets in their last five games.

Midfielders

Luke Molyneux (M) is enjoying great form at the moment, making him our first selection from midfield. The Doncaster Rovers winger has managed four goals and an assist in his last five games alongside multiple contributions. This is a great time to target Molyneux as he faces Grimsby Town (H) and Morecambe (A) this Gameweek. Both teams rank in the bottom third of the division in terms of goals conceded per game, making a haul for Molyneux look highly likely.

Partnering him, Jack Payne (M) is a highly versatile playmaker who is our second choice amongst all midfielders this Gameweek. He ranks second in the EFL for key passes this season, managing 64 in 29 appearances which have resulted in 11 assists for Colchester United. The 30-year-old has also scored five goals and notched eight interceptions this season, bringing his season total to 165 Fantasy points. Their first opponents this Gameweek, Carlisle United (A), have conceded 49 goals in 30 games this season and have lost seven of their last eight games. Notts County (A) is a tougher matchup, though there is still the opportunity for Payne to register points from various sources.

Forwards

League One’s Player of the Month, Rumarn Burrell (F), has been exceptional recently, returning in six of his last nine games. In this span, he has scored six goals and assisted twice as the focal point of Burton’s attack. Despite this impressive play he is selected by less than 0.1% of Fantasy EFL managers, making him an exciting differential option. Bristol Rovers (A) is a great fixture for any forward, as Rovers have conceded 45 goals in 29 games. Stevenage (A) have been stronger defensively, but Burrell is still likely to be highly involved in Burton’s attack considering recent games.

Club Picks

Notts County have won five of their last six games and have shown no signs of slowing down. Despite playing two solid teams this Gameweek, the Magpies are still favourites to dominate in both fixtures. These are crucial matches for the flying side, and it would be a surprise if they do not manage at least one win.

Wycombe Wanderers are our first final pick, and are heavily favoured to win both of their Gameweek 28 matches. The defensive weakness of their opponents also makes scoring 2+ goals in each game highly likely for the Chairboys. New boss Mike Dodds and his side will be looking to make a statement and retain their position as top-two in the division standings.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 40 points!