Fantasy EFL: Expert Gameweek 28 team reveal

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 28 is just hours away, as Port Vale welcome Notts County to Vale Park. To help fine-tune your teams, Sam H has kindly provided a team reveal.

THE STARTING SEVEN

After a solid return of 125 points, my attention now turns to Gameweek 28 and once again it will be the Double Gameweek assets that get targeted. I am opting for the 1-2-3-1 formation this week – although a last-minute change was made last weekend, this is how my side’s shaping up:

GOALKEEPER

Between the sticks, I am backing the Notts County number one, Alex Bass (G). He has recorded 12 clean sheets (+60) and managed 102 saves, which has led him to a sizeable 156 overall points.

His side comes off the back of a 2-0 victory but will need to be at their very best to overcome Port Vale in their first tie of the week. I think Bass could get a lot of save points. If he does well there and goes on to grab a clean sheet against Colchester United in match two, he’s likely to record double-digits.

DEFENDERS

Wycombe Wanderers’ Luke Leahy (D) has been excellent for his side, offering both an attacking and defensive threat this season, producing 101 points in 22 matches. Upcoming encounters against Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers have potential at both ends of the pitch, I feel he’s due another goal.

Partnering with him is current armband-wearer Carl Piergianni (D). The Stevenage centre-back is a standout pick, having played a pivotal role in his side’s success this season. His 194 points so far is the second-highest League One total. Despite a drop in form, Boro face Peterborough United and Burton Albion at Lamex Stadium. With several double-digit hauls and attacking returns to his name, I expect at least one clean sheet and 10+ points.

MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux (M) of Doncaster Rovers is arguably this Gameweek’s top pick. The winger has been scintillating to watch and returned to his best in Gameweek 27, managing a 12-point haul last time out and 19 points across Double Gameweek 25. He has 11 goals (+66) and six assists (+18) to his name and it is hard to envision him slowing down, especially with his side’s winnable outings against Grimsby Town (H) and Morecambe (A).

Alongside him, Colchester United’s Jack Payne (M) is a neat differential with 1.5% ownership. The middle man has registered 165 points in Fantasy EFL and his upcoming double looks incredibly promising.

The U’s start with a trip to Carlisle United – one they should win. Next up is a tougher test at Notts County but this is the kind of match where key player Payne can excel in midfield. They head into this on a five-game unbeaten streak, making them a formidable opponent. He has 16 goal contributions in 29 appearances to his name and will likely continue such impressive form.

Although he missed out away to Sunderland because of a slight injury, Alfie Doughty (M) has proven to be a key player since returning from his previous issue. With 17 points in his previous three games, the Luton Town man is on my radar when hosting Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road. These present Doughty with opportunities to provide both defensive and offensive returns.

FORWARD

Leading the line is Notts County’s Alassana Jatta (F). The Magpies talisman has been prolific for his side, especially in recent weeks. It’s 14 goals (+70) and five assists (+15) in 24 appearances so far this season and I don’t see him blanking against Port Vale (A) or Colchester United (H) either. His ownership currently stands at just 1.8%, making him full of differential potential.

CLUB PICKS

The two club picks I am going with this week are Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers. Both heavily align with my player selections and the key reason for backing them is that they play twice, both looking favourable.

Notts County do have a tricky challenge at Port Vale but it’s one I feel they can overcome. This is followed by Colchester at home. There is the potential, albeit slim, of a whole 20 points for them if they can score 2+ goals, keep a clean sheet and win both matches.

The same goes for Wycombe, combining one home and one away fixture. First is Crawley Town away, before returning to Adams Park to host Bristol Rovers. It’s another great opportunity for the full 20 points but you’d expect at least one win and a clean sheet.