Gameweek 28 kicks off on Thursday night as Port Vale host Notts County at Vale Park. To help get you started ahead of another tight turnaround, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPLReactions), Scott and new recruit Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 28 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY GK Alex Bass Owen Goodman Alex Bass Owen Goodman GK Thomas Kaminski Freddie Woodman Owen Goodman Alex Bass GK Josh Keeley Mark Howard Franco Ravizzoli Teddy Sharmon-Lowe DEF Carl Piergianni Shaun Rooney Carl Piergianni Carl Piergianni DEF Tristan Crama Carl Piergianni Ryan Johnson Luke Leahy DEF Luke Leahy Matthew Platt Ryan Sweeney Ryan Johnson MID Luke Cundle Alfie Doughty Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux MID Jack Payne Luke Molyneux Daniel Kemp Alfie Doughty MID Luke Molyneux Luca Hoole Cameron Humphreys Jack Payne FWD Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta Mathew Stevens Mihailo Ivanovic FWD Rumarn Burrell Romarn Burrell Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta FWD Andrew Dallas Matthew Stevens Rumarn Burrell Jon Dadi Bodvarsson CLUB Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers Wimbledon Notts County CLUB Notts County Notts County Doncaster Wycombe Wanderers CLUB Burton Albion Wimbledon Notts County Doncaster Rovers CLUB Morecambe Wrexham Wycombe Wanderers Wimbledon

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Alex Bass (G), Thomas Kaminski (G) and Josh Keeley (G) are the three standouts for me, all doublers with at least one match looking like a clean sheet banker.

DEFENDERS

Carl Piergianni (D) is averaging 6.9 points and has two home fixtures in store. Tristan Crama (D) has been great for Millwall since signing, while out-of-position Luke Leahy (D) always offers goal threat.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Luke Cundle (M) scored on his Millwall debut and looks a class above. Equally, Jack Payne (M) has 16 goal contributions and two good away ties in store. Next to them is Luke Molyneux (M), with his good form taking him to 17 goal contributions from the wing.

FORWARDS

Up top, Alassana Jatta (F) has 19 goal contributions in 24 and three goals in his previous five. Elsewhere, League One’s Player of the Month Rumarn Burrell (F) is flying with six strikes in this new year – I expect him to do well. Differential Andy Dallas (F) has bagged two in three for Morecambe and he could extend his record in this couple of home encounters.

GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Given their league position and form, Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers are my standouts. Then, with two away ties, Burton Albion could be worth a punt given their form. Those feeling really brave might go for Morecambe – desperate for points and playing twice at home.

SCOTT SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Owen Goodman (G), Freddie Woodman (G) and Mark Howard (G). Goodman has a nice double and already has 15 clean sheets to his name. Woodman has just got a clean sheet away at Norwich and with his nice double this week, I feel there’s more to come. Howard plays in a Wrexham team who’ve been solid defensively this season and is a nice option into their defence.

DEFENDERS

Shaun Rooney (D), Carl Piergianni (D), and Matthew Platt (D) are all good options. Rooney averages 8.9 points currently, much higher than any other doubler this week. Piergianni has been a constant scorer all season and has a double this week. For me, Platt is the best Notts County defender and averages the highest points.

M IDFIELDERS

Alfie Doughty (M), Luke Molyneux (M) and Luca Hoole (M) are in my thinking currently. Doughty has been great for average points, one of the strongest and also has two home games in his double. Molyneux, has been on good form recently, grabbing three goals in his last three League Two games. Hoole is an interception king, and he managed five against Birmingham a few weeks ago, this week’s double looks destined for me.

FORWARDS

Alassana Jatta (F), Rumarn Burrell (F) and Matty Stevens (F). Jatta has been on great form, managing two goals in his last three. Burrell similarly, has been performing exceptionally well since partnering up with Bodvarsson. He has three in three. Stevens has been a top performer all season and has managed a brace in his most recent outing.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Notts County, Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham are my favourites currently. Notts County have won five of their last six and have a nice double coming up. Wimbledon haven’t lost this year and also have a nice double. Wrexham have been great this season so far, it’s not the best double but they are a strong side, so I would expect at least one win. Finally, Wycombe have a nice double and have been consistently good all season.

FPLREACTIONS [LOUIS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

With a double and four clean sheets in their previous four games, Notts County’s Alex Bass (G) is the standout goalkeeper this week. Not that Owen Goodman (G) is too far behind him, considering how elite Wimbledon’s defence has been. Wycombe also have two great fixtures, giving potential to Franco Ravizzoli (G).

DEFENDERS

In defence, two home matches against poor sides make Carl Piergianni (D) a shoo-in. As well as clean sheet potential, he’s one of the game’s best for producing clearances. Ryan Johnson (D) has also proven to be an excellent defensive asset recently for Wimbledon. Burton may not be an appealing side due to their league position but Ryan Sweeney (D) has amassed close to 300 blocks, clearances and tackles.

MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux (M) stands out massively, both due to his Doncaster fixtures and recent form. Joining him is Stevenage’s Daniel Kemp (M), also in top form. He’s facing two woeful defences, so success seems on the horizon. Completing my midfield is Wycombe’s Cameron Humphreys (M), who is in double digits for goal contributions.

FORWARDS

Based on his fantastic form and fixtures, Wimbledon’s Matthew Stevens (F) is a shoo-in. He goes into his double off the back of a brace in the previous round. Four wins in their previous five suggest Notts County are in a good run and leading their lethal attack is Alassana Jatta (F), on 18 attacking returns this season. Burton may be placed second from bottom but they’re unbeaten in six league matches, showing vast improvement. Contributing to that run with six goals and one assist in 10 games is Rumarn Burrell (F).

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

There are several teams worth backing this week, including Wimbledon, Doncaster, Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers. All four could do really well this week and picking between them could be challenging.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

I like Owen Goodman (G) of Wimbledon, he’s kept 15 clean sheets already and has a Double Gameweek. Secondly, Alex Bass (G) is a contender thanks to his own 12 shut-outs. Then there’s Teddy Sharmon-Lowe (G), someone I can see doing well for Doncaster in both games.

DEFENDERS

Carl Piergianni (D) looks like a decent pick as his two home opponents are against sides below them. Next up, Luke Leahy (D) sometimes plays in midfield and is occasionally on penalties – assists or goals are more likely. Ryan Johnson (D) of Wimbledon looks very good this week after five clean sheets in their last six. Furthermore, his clearance points are very good.

MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux (M) is in fine form for Doncaster and is up to 11 goals and four assists. Beside him, Luton’s Alfie Doughty (M) is back from injury and looks a constant threat with his set pieces. My last pick is Jack Payne (M) of Colchester, in good form and about to play twice. One of them is against struggling Carlisle and Payne has penalties too, which is a bonus.

FORWARDS

Millwall’s Mihailo Ivanovic (F) has two goals in his last three games and I’m also choosing Alassana Jatta (F), a popular pick who has scored 14 times this season. Lastly, as a differential, John Dadi Bodvarsson (F) of Burton, who has four goals in 10 games with three in his last five. I think he can do well.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Notts County are in fine form, sitting second in their league and unbeaten in six. I’m also backing Wycombe Wanderers as they’re flying in second spot in League One with two nice upcoming games. As for Doncaster Rovers, they have very winnable games against lower opposition and currently sit fifth. Wimbledon are also on a good run – unbeaten in nine, with five being wins.