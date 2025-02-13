Fantasy EFL team reveal Gameweek 28: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 28 is just hours away and to help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

THE STARTING SEVEN

This is my current team, but I’m playing around with several combinations. One of the doubles I’m considering is Burton Albion’s Rumarn Burrell (F) and defender Ryan Sweeney (D). But for now, let’s take a look at my current setup.

GOALKEEPER

I like Notts County’s Alex Bass (G) this week but Wimbledon have been elite defensively, ranking as the top side in their division for clean sheets. For that reason, I’ve opted for Owen Goodman (G).

DEFENDERS

In fact, I’m so convinced about Wimbledon’s defence that I think doubling up on it could be hugely rewarding. Five clean sheets in their previous six suggest they are an essential backline to cover. Their standout defensive option is Ryan Johnson (D), who has managed at least eight points in five of these six.

Wrexham also have a Double Gameweek, like all of my selections. The Welsh side appear to have found their form again by winning three in a row. This type of form could benefit Max Cleworth (D), scorer of a huge seven goals in this campaign.

Completing my defence is current captain Carl Piergianni (D). Stevenage are about to face two very ropey teams and he has produced a massive 200+ clearances already, showing he has multiple routes to points.

MIDFIELDERS

Grimsby and Morecambe have been defensively poor, at best, this season. Targeting them with a Doncaster attacker seems like a good play. While Luke Molyneux (M) has been inconsistent he’s racked up an impressive four goals in his previous five matches.

Joining him is another player in top form, Daniel Kemp (M). Stevenage face Burton and Peterborough this week – some more bad defences – and he’s in great form, delivering three goals and two assists in his last half-dozen matches.

FORWARD

Up front, I’ve opted for one name. Although I do like Mathew Stevens (F), the Wimbledon defensive double-up just takes my fancy more. With that in mind, I’m choosing another excellent option in Notts County’s Alassana Jatta (F), after managing a huge nine attacking returns in his previous 10 games.

CLUB PICKS

Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers both sit among the best teams in their respective leagues and I wouldn’t be surprised to see four wins from four. Usefully, I have barely picked either this campaign, adding to the appeal.