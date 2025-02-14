Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Aston Villa
|24
|37
|-3
|WWDDL
|19th
|Ipswich
|24
|16
|-27
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):