Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Aston Villa 24 37 -3 WWDDL 19th Ipswich 24 16 -27 DLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):