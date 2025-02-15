Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 28: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 28 got underway on Thursday and two matches have been contested so far. We’ve got 42 games left, as 22 sides (including Notts County, who have already played) double this Gameweek!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Franco Ravizzoli (G) – Wycombe Wanderers vs Crawley Town (A), Bristol Rovers (H)

This weekend’s top picks kickstart with the goalkeeper selection of Franco Ravizzoli (G), the Wycombe Wanderers’ number one. Ravizzoli has registered an impressive 117 points so far in Fantasy EFL, after racking up a solid 60 saves and securing nine clean sheets. The number one’s ownership currently stands at just 0.9%, so he could prove to be a great asset for the upcoming Double Gameweek. His side faces Crawley Town away and Bristol Rovers at home, two sides in the bottom six.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Max Cleworth (D) – Wrexham Vs Northampton Town (A), Leyton Orient (H)

The first top pick amongst the defensive assets is Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D). The Red Dragons centre-back has recorded a significant 182 points so far in Fantasy EFL and has been in excellent form heading into Double Gameweek 28. It is not only his impressive defensive displays that have impressed, but also the attacking threat he has been able to pose, with seven goal contributions to his name (+45). With 17th-placed Cobblers and seventh-placed O’s in store, the number four looks primed for returns.

Ryan Johnson (D) – AFC Wimbledon vs Salford City (H), Fleetwood Town (A)

An alternative defensive pick is AFC Wimbledon’s Ryan Johnson (D). The number six has now accumulated an impressive 160 points, with the majority of them being returned in recent weeks. Furthermore, the Dons are unbeaten in nine matches and have managed three consecutive clean sheets, so from a defensive perspective, they could prove to be huge assets for the upcoming Gameweek 28. His ownership currently stands at just 0.9%, so he could also prove to be a huge differential asset.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kemp (M) – Stevenage vs Peterborough United (H), Burton Albion (H)

Daniel Kemp (M) has been a standout performer for Stevenage this season, contributing eight goals (+48) and three assists in 28 appearances. His 121 total Fantasy points reflect his consistent attacking threat. Kemp, who wears the number 10 jersey, has returned in his last six games. This week, he faces two struggling sides at home: 20th-placed Peterborough United and 23rd-placed Burton Albion. Considering his excellent form, at least one goal or assist is anticipated. With a very low ownership of just 0.9%, Kemp represents a Fantastic differential pick.

Casper De Norre (M) – Millwall vs WBA (H), PNE (A)

If you’re looking for interception magnets, look no further than Millwall’s number 24. He’s the leading interception scorer with 55 (+110), making up the majority of his points 184. Averaging 5.9 points and facing two sides expected to dominate the ball, less than 10 points would be a shock from the Belgian.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Matt Stevens (F) – AFC Wimbledon vs Salford City (H), Fleetwood Town (A)

AFC Wimbledon’s talisman, Matt Stevens (F) is the joint-top scorer in League Two and for good reason. The striker has been in prolific form this season, registering 15 goals (+75) and three assists (+9). His side host Salford City who come off the back of four games unbeaten, so will also be full of confidence heading into the Double Gameweek. This one is followed with an away trip to Fleetwood Town, where once again Stevens has a great opportunity to add to his goal involvements against a side that have struggled to keep out the goals this season. With ownership of 6.5%, many are putting their trust in the Dons’ number 14.

Jay Stansfield (F) – Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic (F)

To wrap up the picks, Blues’ number 28 is the perfect single Gameweek asset. The striker has 15 goals and three assists in 22 for Chris Davies’ side, totalling 134 points. He also has four goal contributions in two games, and is only backed by 2.9%. Although the Addicks will pose a challenge, they’ve only won five of 14 games, and paired with Birmingham’s unbeaten home record, it’s hard to see an upset here.



