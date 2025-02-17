10
  1. One for All
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Van Dijk, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Kluivert, Rogers, Mbeumo
    Isak, Wood

    Vald, Pedro, Hall, Greaves

    1FT

    A) Pedro> Cunha
    B) Hold

    A or B guys?

    Will start Cunha over Rogers if I do A

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Easily A.

      Pedro is a specialist in blanking

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks lol

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    A) Amad to Dango and bench Rogers
    or
    B) Play Rogers and do Amad to Kluivert next gw?

    Anyways Dango Kluivert will come in for Amad Rogers before 29

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which one folks?
    A. Play Elanga (new)
    B. Play Gakpo (mci)
    C. Gakpo > Cunha (-4)

    1. Ini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      A or B. Prob B if he’s fit

    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A, doubt Gakpo will be fit.

  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wissa in scout picks? Returns in only 2 games since gw15, one of which was sou.....

