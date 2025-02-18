Fantasy EFL: Top scorers so far through 27 Gameweeks

Fantasy EFL has now seen 27 Gameweeks pass, full of thrills, spills, hundreds of goals and pandemonium across the three divisions. We’re nearing the end of Gameweek 28, which has 11 remaining matches for 22 sides that double this week.

Following that, we only have 10 regular Gameweeks remaining – the inaugural Fantasy EFL campaign is flying by. Until the end of the season, there are seven more Double Gameweeks in store – which means there are more doubles than singles!

As it stands, we now have the top 10 players in the game scoring over 200 points. Note that this list could change as early as tonight with multiple players on the cusp of the 200-point club. Regardless, here are the current top scorers as things stand.

1. Maxime Esteve (D) – Burnley

Burnley’s number five is the current highest-scorer on Fantasy EFL, banking 229 points in 33 matches. Esteve has helped the Clarets to near-breaking records.

While Esteve’s 34 tackles (+17), 134 clearances (+44), and 26 blocks (+13) are solid contributions, his true value lies in his integral role within Burnley’s phenomenal defensive unit. The number five has been a mainstay in a back line that has amassed an impressive 24 clean sheets (+120), the bedrock of his Fantasy points haul.

Burnley’s defensive prowess is underscored by their record-breaking streak of 11 consecutive shut-outs – a Championship first – and a run of over 1,000 minutes without conceding, stretching back to December 21st. Esteve’s reliability is further emphasised by the fact that he’s the only player to have played every single minute under manager Scott Parker. Remarkably, his contribution has come without any goal involvement, making his defensive achievements all the more impressive.

Burnley will be looking to equal QPR’s Championship record of 25 clean sheets when they take on Sheffield Wednesday (H) in Gameweek 29. Burnley have three upcoming Double Gameweeks so it’ll be worth targeting the Frenchman during this run, as he’s averaging 6.9 points.

2. Anthony O’Connor (D) – Harrogate Town

Despite the Sulphurites only keeping eight clean sheets in 32, Harrogate’s number 15 is a clearance machine – he’s had the most of them with a remarkable 353, making up 117 of his 226 points, averaging 11 per game. He has also made 41 tackles and 40 blocks.

O’Connor has eight double-digit hauls to his name, and two attacking contributions (+10). His record-high this season is 25 clearances in Gameweek 21 against Fleetwood Town (A) and has three more double Gameweeks remaining:

GW30 – Accrington Stanley (H), Port Vale (A)

GW34 – Gillingham (H), Tranmere Rovers (H)

GW37 – Walsall (A), Fleetwood Town (H)

Averaging 7.1 points, O’Connor hasn’t blanked in 13 matches and is set to bank you clearance points.

3. Mickey Demetriou (D) – Crewe Alexandra

Demetriou had been the leading scorer week on week, including at the halfway point but has missed recent games due to injury. Nevertheless, the centre-back has been averaging 7.9 points and has helped the Railwaymen to 10 clean sheets in 28 games. He’s second in the clearance race with 283 of his own and also has two goal contributions.

His 10 double-digit scores have helped Crewe into the playoff race, where they’re now seventh in League Two. Three Double Gameweeks remain, which is an optimal time to pick the 34-year-old, if fit:

GW30 -Chesterfield (A), Fleetwood (H)

GW34 – Port Vale (H), Grimsby Town (H)

GW37 – Colchester United (A), MK Dons (H)

Keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and the EFL for any news on his fitness – when Demetriou is back, he’s an easy selection. He could easily top the charts when he returns!

4. Jayden Bogle (D) – Leeds United

The right-back has been sensational since joining from Sheffield United in the summer, missing only two matches for the Whites.

He’s helped Leeds to 19 clean sheets in 31, propelling them to the top of the Championship table with 72 points. They have the division’s second-best defensive record (20) and the best goal difference (+48). He’s made 80 tackles, 52 clearances, and two clearances, but has excelled going forwards. He has four goals (+28) and two assists (+3), averaging seven points.

Leeds have three remaining Double Gameweeks:

GW31 – Portsmouth (A), Millwall (H)

GW35 – Luton Town (A), Middlesbrough (A)

GW37 – Oxford United (A), Stoke City (H)

With 15 more points than fellow defensive teammate Joe Rodon (D), Bogle offers both defensive solidity and a significant attacking threat.

5. Macauley Gillesphey (D) – Charlton Athletic

The Addicks have kept 12 clean sheets, which has benefited their number three, who has scored 211 points. Centre-back Gillesphey has played 30/31 matches for the South London outfit and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11. He’s made 52 tackles, 211 clearances and 12 blocks – more combined than any of his teammates.

Furthermore, he has four goal contributions to his name (+20) and 12 double-digit hauls. Most impressively, in Gameweek 22, he made 29 clearances (+9) to help them to a 0-0 draw against Reading (H). He has four remaining doubles:

GW30 – Leyton Orient (A), Barnsley (H)

GW31 – Stockport County (A), Crawley Town (A)

GW34 – Huddersfield Town (H), Mansfield Town (A)

GW37 – Northampton Town (H), Wycombe Wanderers (A)

Averaging seven points and consistently making clearances and attacking returns, he’s a great pick for the remainder of the season.

6. CJ Egan-Riley (D) – Burnley

Esteve’s team-mate unsurprisingly makes the list with 210 points of his own. Despite playing only 28 games, he’s been instrumental in 21 clean sheets, making 46 tackles, 114 clearances, and 24 blocks.

He’s consistently delivered, with no blanks since Gameweek 20, providing two attacking contributions as well. During this impressive clean sheet streak, he’s amassed 97 points. Remarkably, Egan-Riley is only owned by 0.5% of players – 3.8% less than Esteve. For those seeking an overlooked entry into Scott Parker’s strong defence, Egan-Riley is an excellent option.

7. Dominic Hyam (D) – Blackburn Rovers

Although there has been some chaos off-field for Rovers this campaign, one player has been steadfast for fans and managers alike. Hyam is a key player for his Lancashire outfit, playing every single minute of all 33 games. His contributions have been significant, with 205 points scored: 35 tackles, 210 clearances and 21 blocks.

These defensive efforts have helped his team achieve 13 clean sheets. Despite these strong performances, the team currently sits fifth in the league. Beyond his defensive duties, Hyam has also contributed offensively with one goal and two assists. He has three remaining double Gameweeks:

GW31 – Derby County (A), Stoke City (A)

GW35 – Middlesbrough (H), Sheffield Wednesday (H)

GW37 – Millwall (H), Sunderland (A)

Averaging 6.2 points and helping them keep eight shutouts at home, Gameweek 35 could be one to target if they are competing for playoffs.

8. James Trafford (G) – Burnley

The first non-defender in this list, Trafford has 204 points from 32 appearances. Part of the magnificent clean sheet streak, he is 30 points clear of the next-best goalkeeper, Illan Meslier (G).

He’s been a standout performer this season in the EFL, conceding only nine goals in 32 appearances and achieving an impressive 23 clean sheets, just one shy of the Championship record.

His most notable performance came against Sunderland (H) when he saved two penalties, earning him a season-high 14 Fantasy points. Even with 11 shut-outs, he’s also racked up 63 saves (+42), further contributing to his record-breaking season.

While only three double Gameweeks remain, he’s shown he has the potential to outperform other keepers for the rest of the season.

9. Joe Rodon (D) – Leeds United

Back to defenders, where Leeds’ number six has impressed with 203 points.

Since his summer transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, Rodon has played in all 33 matches, contributing defensively with 28 tackles, 118 clearances, and 14 blocks, alongside one goal. Averaging 6.2 points per game, Rodon has been a consistent presence in the starting XI, avoiding a points blank since Gameweek 22.

Despite playing two more games than Bogle and having fewer points, Rodon offers excellent value as a route into Leeds’ defence due to his low ownership of just 2.5% – the lowest among active defenders under Daniel Farke.

10. Jimmy Dunne (D) – QPR

Finally, the 202 points of Dunne. He’s helped the R’s to eight clean sheets in 32 and has 74 more points than Steve Cook (D).

The versatile defender has made 70 tackles, 178 clearances, 20 clearances, plus four goals and one assist during that run. He has six 10+ point hauls – including a period between Gameweeks 16 and 18 where he accumulated 47 points in four games.

Without a blank since Gameweek 21, Dunne is in good form, averaging 6.3 points. Marti Cifuentes’ side have a few remaining doubles:

GW31 – WBA (A), Middlesbrough (A)

GW35 – Cardiff City (H), Oxford United (A)

GW37 – PNE (A), Swansea City (H)

Offering significant goal threat in most games, Dunne is a great Fantasy choice.