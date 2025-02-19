Fantasy EFL Gameweek 29: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 29 kicks off on Friday night with two Championship clashes under the lights in Bristol and Burnley. To help get you started ahead of another tight turnaround, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPLReactions), Scott and new recruit Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 28 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPLREACTIONS DANNY GK Josh Keeley Ryan Allsop Sam Walker Ryan Allsop GK Jak Alnwick David Harrington Ryan Allsop Sam Walker GK James Trafford James Trafford Glenn Morris Lee Nicholls DEF Sam Stubbs Shaun Rooney Brad Halliday Sam Stubbs DEF Christoph Klarer Ben Davies Christoph Klarer Ethan Laird DEF Farrend Rawson Omar Sowunmi Daniel Okagbue James Bolton MID Davis Keillor-Dunn Sam Gale Antoni Sarcevic Taylor Allen MID Ethan Galbraith Ethan Galbraith Davis Keillor-Dunn Ethan Galbraith MID Tomoki Iwata Brendon Sarpong-Wiredu Ben Wiles Antoni Sarcevic FWD Alfie May Alfie May Jamille Matt Josh Koroma FWD Michael Cheek Michael Cheek Alfie May Alfie May FWD Charlie Kelman Jamille Matt Kelechi Iheanacho Callum Robinson CLUB Birmingham City Birmingham Birmingham City Birmingham CLUB Leyton Orient Huddersfield Town Bradford Bradford CLUB Bromley Fleetwood Walsall Huddersfield CLUB Huddersfield Town Walsall Huddersfield Town Walsall

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Josh Keeley (G), Jak Alnwick (G) and James Trafford (G) all stand out for me. Regarding Double Gameweek assets, Keeley and Alnwick have the best two fixtures on paper for clean sheet and save points. While Trafford may have a single in store, Burnley’s remarkable clean sheet record speaks for itself and he could easily outscore Double Gameweek assets.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Sam Stubbs (D) averages 6.8 points per match, has been a consistent contributor all season and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 10. Elsewhere, Christoph Klarer (D) is in good form and hasn’t missed out on points since Gameweek 16. finally, Farrend Rawson (D), if he does feature, has three double-digit hauls in his previous five and is a clearance merchant.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) has 12 goal contributions in 30 fixtures and two goals in three games. Elsewhere, Ethan Galbraith (M) is in exceptional form. Tomoki Iwata (M) has six goal contributions in 23 and also offers defensive and offensive routes to points.

FORWARDS

Up front, following Jay Stansfield’s (F) injury, Alfie May (F) is still an elite option in League One and is likely to start in his absence. Elsewhere, Michael Cheek (F) has 15 goals and two assists in 30 appearances and has two home games up next. Finally, as a punt, Charlie Kelman (F) has 16 goal contributions in 31 matches, including two in his last two for the O’s.

GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Unbeaten in 15, Birmingham City are a standout this week, alongside Leyton Orient – when they play each other, there are guaranteed points in store. Elsewhere, Bromley’s two home games look appealing, while Huddersfield face two teams in the bottom five.

SCOTT SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Ryan Allsop (G), David Harrington (G) and James Trafford (G) stand out. Allsop has a double and has kept 14 clean sheets in 29 games. Harrington plays in a strong Fleetwood defence and has a nice double, and Trafford has 11 clean sheets on the trot.

DEFENDERS

Shaun Rooney (D), Ben Davies (D), and Omar Sowunmi (D) are on my radar. Rooney plays in the strong Fleetwood defence but also operates in a right wing-back/right-back role meaning he is good for attacking returns. Davies covers the Birmingham defence and also averages the highest points of any of their defenders, and Sowunmi plays in a decent Bromley defence and is also great for clearances.

M IDFIELDERS

Sam Gale (M), Ethan Galbraith (M) and Brendon Sarpong-Wiredu (M) are excellent options. Gale averages the highest points of any doubling midfielder this week. Galbraith has two 13-pointers in his last three, and Sarpong-Wiredu plays in defence, meaning he is great for interceptions.

FORWARDS

Alfie May (F), Jamille Matt (F) and Micheal Cheek (F) all are excellent options. With Stansfield picking up an injury in the cup, I expect May to lead the line for Birmingham. Matt has 11 goals this season and a nice double ahead and Cheek has 15 goals and three assists with a nice upcoming double.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

My selections are between Birmingham, Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town and Walsall, although Blues are the standout. Huddersfield have won their last two and with their strong squad should push on this Gameweek. Fleetwood have two decent away games and could be the upside pick, while Walsall got back to winning ways against Chesterfield and I think they’ve turned a corner. I expect them to win both.

FPLREACTIONS [LOUIS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Bradford City have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games so goalkeeper Sam Walker (G) should be a shoo-in this week. Joining him is Birmingham’s Ryan Allsop (G), who has managed back-to-back clean sheets in the previous two games. Another goalkeeper with potential is Glenn Morris (G). Gillingham rank among some the top teams for total goals conceded, and also play two poor recent attacks.

DEFENDERS

In defence, the suspension of Jack Shepard (D) makes teammate Brad Halliday (D) a standout in the Bradford City defence. Birmingham’s standout defender pick is Christoph Klarer (D), who has picked up at least eight points in four of his previous five games. I have a feeling we could see the table toppers back to form soon, so I think their defence could do well this week. With that in mind, I have opted for centre-back Daniel Okagbue (D), who is their best option.

MIDFIELDERS

Bradford City have won six of their last eight league matches, helped by goals. One route into their attack is via Antoni Sarcevic (M), who has racked up two goals and three assists in his last eight matches in all competitions. Barnsley have been out of sorts recently, but they face two poor sides next so we could see fixtures bring form. Their most promising attacker is the out-of-position Davis Keillor-Dunn (M), who could recapture his form. Back-to-back wins against Shrewsbury and Barnsley means Huddersfield have found their form again. This week they face two ropey defences, so Ben Wiles (M) could have success.

FORWARDS

Up front, Walsall’s Jamille Matt (F) seems to be in a purple patch – scoring five goals in his previous seven matches. He also faces two poor defensive sides next up. The injury to Jay Stansfield (F) could be a good opportunity for Alfie May (F) to lead the attack once more. Birmingham are in relentless form, so owning one of their attackers could be hugely rewarding. Middlesborough have two good fixtures against Bristol City and Stoke. They could be good opportunities to bounce back after an awful run of results recently. Leafing their attack after signing from Sevilla is former Premier League star Kelechi Iheanacho (F).

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Birmingham and Bradford City’s form and fixtures make them a shoo-in this week as team selections. However, two more great team picks could be Walsall and Huddersfield, who have good fixtures.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Ryan Allsop (G) kept 13 clean sheets this season, while Sam Walker (G) of Bradford will be a strong option as the Bantams are on a run at the moment and five clean sheets in their last six games is promising. Lastly, Lee Nicholls (G) has two clean sheets in his last three games, and coming off the back of two nice wins with two home fixtures seems promising.

DEFENDERS

Sam Stubbs (D) is excellent for clearance points and a clean sheet could see him haul. Ethan Laird (D) comes off the back of an assist for Birmingham who look good defensively. James Bolton’s (D) numbers have been exceptional the last few weeks with his high clearances, tackles and blocks for Fleetwood, and he is only selected by 0.2%.



MIDFIELDERS

Taylor Allen (M) has nine assists and five goals this season, including an assist last time out, and I’m backing him to add to that tally this week. Next up, Ethan Galbraith (M) picked up three assists in his first game of Double Gameweek 28. Antoni Sarcevic (M) will most likely be in my team as he is very good for interceptions, key passes and can chip in with goals and assists too.

FORWARDS

Josh Koroma (F) comes off the back of a vital goal in Gameweek 28 – his confidence will be high so I’ll be backing him this week. Secondly, I think Alfie May (F) has a chance now Jay Stansfield (F) is out with an injury. He will also be on penalties now which is an added bonus. Callum Robinson (F) of Cardiff has scored 11 goals this season and two nice games this week could see him bag a few more.



DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Birmingham City are top of League One and haven’t lost since November 23. Bradford City have only lost one game in 11 so they will be considered this week and currently sit fifth in League Two. Huddersfield are another strong option this week coming off the back of two wins and it looks like they’re getting back to where they started. Walsall top League Two and I’m fully backing them this week even though they haven’t been great lately.