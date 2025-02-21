Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Aston Villa and Chelsea.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
ASTON VILLA
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Chelsea
|25
|43
|+13
|DWLWL
|9th
|Aston Villa
|26
|39
|-3
|DDLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):