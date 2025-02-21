325
  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Almost captained Salah lite but chickened out in the end

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Tbh he still needs another goal or two to be sure Salah doesn’t outscore him

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ended up as my VC as well. Still very happy as many in my ML has sold.

    3. Bolivian Seaman
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Having mbeumo is differential enough, a lot don't have him at the top

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Surprised it’s still 0-3 tbf, thought Brentford would have scored a few more by now if the 0-9 is on

  3. cfc_andrew4
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who are the best keepers to have for the next few weeks? I would go for Kepa but already have Bou defence.

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I just bought Kepa, so I recommend someone else.

    2. tutankamun
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sels, Pickford or Raya

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jorgensen for 27/28 as a second keeper

    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Expensive combo but
      If you can afford Pickford & Sels
      Cover each others difficult fixtures until the end of the season

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Problem for Leicester is they play Wolves in 34, Southampton in 35 and Ipswich in 37 . Could likely be already down by then.

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah, one of their issues

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        If Wolves beat Southampton and Ipswich ( will play both by GW31 ) the gap will be insurmountable

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Think all three of them will already be officially down by then

  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    thats a dreadful tackle from faes

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Poor man's David Luiz one of the worst I've seen in pl

    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      first thing van nistlerooy did was to replace him with vestergaard. then he realised how bad vestergaard was and reinstated faes

    2. tutankamun
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Sideshow Bob

  7. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captain Wissa but dont have Mbuemo, should I be furious yet?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Bryan even playing?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Winning playing

  9. JBG
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey Mbuemo...

    https://youtu.be/xrg-RgF5F8o?si=_y2LJPf7IIZsg0Vu

  10. Zladan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Mbeumo (c) is what FPL is all about, it this perma-cap nonsense.

    Get in.

