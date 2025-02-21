Leicester City v Brentford gets Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway on Friday evening.

While Brentford’s away form is on the up, with three consecutive wins on the road, the Foxes have lost each of their last five home games by an aggregate score of 11-0.

That hasn’t deterred some FPL bosses from backing Ruud van Nistelrooy with the assistant manager chip, however.

They will earn additional table bonus points if Leicester win (+10) or draw (+5) against Brentford tonight.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

As for the team news, Leicester make just one change from the side that lost to Arsenal last week, with Woyo Coulibaly coming in for the injured James Justin.

There is just one alteration for Brentford, too, with Ethan Pinnock replacing Sepp van den Berg, who is out for “weeks” after limping out of last Saturday’s win at West Ham United with a knee issue.

Further forward, Kevin Schade starts alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in attack.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Coulibaly, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumare, De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Ayew, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Vestergaard, Thomas, Skipp, Winks, Mavididi, Buonanotte, Daka

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Kayode, Ji-Soo, Morgan

