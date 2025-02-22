Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 29: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 29 got underway on Friday with two blockbuster clashes in the Championship. Managers get to look forward to 43 more matches, as 18 teams across the three divisions play twice this Gameweek!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 29 top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Grant Smith (G) – Bromley vs Harrogate Town (H), Bradford City (H)

Our top goalkeeping pick for this weekend is Grant Smith (G) of Bromley. The Ravens’ number one has been very solid, securing 16 points in his previous two displays, thanks to consecutive clean sheets (+10) and an abundance of save contributions. If FDR is anything to go by, then Smith could be well on his way to a double-digit haul through at least one clean sheet and a significant sum of save contributions.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Ethan Laird (D) – Birmingham City vs Reading (A), Leyton Orient (H)

The Blues’ wing-back has emerged as a standout option for the upcoming Double Gameweek. Birmingham City travel to Reading in the first tie of Gameweek 29 before returning to St. Andrew’s, where they host Leyton Orient. He has managed consecutive nine-point returns in his last two outings, where he delivered both attacking and defensive returns – he has one goal (+7) and five assists (+15) to his name, totalling 121 points.

Dimitrios Goutas (D) – Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle (A), Hull City (H)

The Bluebirds defender has registered a significant 145 points in Fantasy EFL thanks to an abundance of defensive contributions and even some attacking ones. They travel to the Pilgrims, before returning home to host the Tigers, two sides who have struggled all season. His ownership currently stands at just 0.4%, and with no blank since Gameweek 20, he seems a neat differential.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Taylor Allen (M) – Walsall vs Morecambe (A), Cheltenham Town (A)

Walsall’s out-of-position centre-back has managed to secure a considerable 179 points courtesy of his impressive goal ratio and a consistent interception rate. He currently has five goals (+30), nine assists (+27) and 26 interceptions (+52) this season. Up first, the Saddlers travel to Morecambe, before hitting the road again to take on Cheltenham Town. He has averaged six points per game, which suggests he will be well on his way to another double-digit haul for the fast-approaching Double Gameweek.

Ben Wiles (M) – Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United (H), Wigan Athletic (A)

Wiles has now accumulated 150 points in Fantasy EFL, with the majority of his returns coming from an impressive seven goals (+42) and seven assists (+21). He managed a 10-point haul across his last Double Gameweek, so he could be a valuable asset to target. Furthermore, the FDR suggests that the Terriers should edge both of their upcoming Double Gameweek ties. Certainly, one to consider, especially with ownership of just 1.9%.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Jamille Matt (F) – Walsall vs Morecambe (A), Cheltenham Town (A)

Following Nathan Lowe’s (F) departure, Matt hasn’t slowed down, and in some ways, has taken on the goalscoring mantle. He has 11 goals (+55) and two assists in 28 games for the Saddlers this season, and has also scored in his previous two matches. They face the 23rd-placed Shrimps and 14th-placed Robins in the Double Gameweek. Notably, Matt scored against Cheltenham earlier in the season (H), and will be hoping to extend Walsall’s lead at the top of League Two.

Charlie Kelman (F) – Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers (A), Birmingham City (A)

The O’s talisman has been on fire this season, with ten goals (+50) and six assists (+18) now to his name. Despite facing two tough challenges, Kelman has regularly silenced doubters and has scored in his previous two outings against Lincoln (H) and Wrexham (A). With ownership standing at just 0.6%, he could prove to be a huge differential asset.