Fantasy EFL: Expert Gameweek 29 team reveal

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 29 is just hours away, as two Championship clashes get us underway. To help fine-tune your teams, Sam H has kindly provided a team reveal.

THE STARTING SEVEN

This week I have opted for a 1-2-2-2 formation, which I have not used since the early days of Fantasy EFL.

I really struggled on a final set of attackers, as there seems to be a vast number of options. Therefore, I am backing two names.

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks I have backed Grant Smith (G) of Bromley, with his side facing two incredibly winnable ties against Harrogate Town and Bradford City. He has registered 16 points in his last two matches, with a nine-point haul in his latest display against Fleetwood Town due to a ninth clean sheet of the campaign.

His ownership currently stands at just 1.5%, making him a solid differential as opposed to the more popular stoppers. Across a Double Gameweek, he should be well on his way to a double-digit haul.

DEFENDERS

My first defensive pick is Huddersfield Town’s Tom Lees (D). He has racked up a highly impressive 172 points but with ownership standing at just 2.7%. The defender has averaged 5.9 points per game so, across the Double Gameweek, I’m expecting at least 10 of them.

Alongside him, it’s Fleetwood Town’s James Bolton (D). The defensive giant is now on 176 points and it is incredibly hard to see him slowing down anytime soon. He’s managed double-digit hauls in nearly every Gameweek since 20 and such recent form makes him my standout captain. Furthermore, his ownership currently stands at just 1.6%. The upside of a differential captain can be enormous.

MIDFIELDERS

Speaking of low-owned assets, Cheltenham Town’s Luke Young (M) is a standout. This midfielder has been pivotal in the middle of the park, racking up huge attacking and defensive contributions. He has four goals (+24), two assists (+6) and 31 interceptions (+62) to his name. Although a huge 0.2%-owned gamble, 15 points in his last two outings highlights his high-flying form.

Then, it’s Barnsley’s talented out-of-position talent Davis Keillor-Dunn (M). The number 40 has been excellent in front of goal with an impressive 10 goals (+60) and two assists (+6). His side faces Rotherham United and Northampton Town in consecutive away ties and it’s hard to see the midfielder failing to contribute to their attack.

FORWARD

Alfie May (F) was the first name on my team sheet for this week. Birmingham’s talisman is likely to be one of the most popular Fantasy EFL assets, especially with team-mate Jay Stansfield (F) ruled out through injury. This seems a great opportunity for May to cement his place back into the Blues’ starting XI. Fixtures against Reading and Leyton Orient provide a solid chance of registering a healthy sum of points.

Also leading the line is Michael Cheek (F). The Bromley man is in high-flying form, finding the back of the net in two of his last three matches. Upcoming fixtures suggest there is very little chance of him slowing down anytime soon. They face Harrogate Town and Bradford City in this double at Hayes Lane, which provides the perfect platform for more strikes.

CLUB PICKS

My two club picks this week are Birmingham City and Bradford City. Both play one home and one away match in this double, which means they have the potential to secure 20 points if they can combine a win with 2+ goals and a clean sheet on both occasions.

The Blues are an obvious pick considering their current form, which has them unbeaten in 15 outings. Another two here certainly wouldn’t be a surprise.

It’s the same for Bradford, who are flying in League Two after a three-match unbeaten run. Upcoming meetings with MK Dons and Bromley suggest they could be a solid option for Double Gameweek 29.