Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Chelsea and Southampton.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday 25 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Chelsea 26 43 +12 WLWLL 20th Southampton 26 9 -42 LLWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



