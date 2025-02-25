Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Chelsea and Southampton.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday 25 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Chelsea
|26
|43
|+12
|WLWLL
|20th
|Southampton
|26
|9
|-42
|LLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):