Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 25 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
CRYSTAL PALACE
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Aston Villa
|27
|42
|-2
|DLDDW
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|26
|33
|-1
|WLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):