147 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PulseB7
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Start Semenyo, Rogers (if fit) or Enzo?

      1. FPL_Devil
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        definitely Enzo, Southampton suck.

    • dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Bench one
      A)Wood
      B)Kluivert
      C)Wissa

      1. FPL_Devil
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Wood, but be prepared for a jammy goal.

      2. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Kluivert for me, but Wood makes the most sense.

      3. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's the starting order, so bench C.

    • Muscout
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Sell
      A) Gordon
      B) Rogers

      Buy
      1) Dango
      2) Kluivert
      3) Semenyo
      4) Bowen

      No FH29

      1. TMERC187
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I’d keep Gordon. Newcastle could have back to back doubles.

        Kluivert / Bowen because they are also on pens.

    • Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Aina to Ait-Nouri, what do you reckon?

      1. Zilla42
        • 15 Years
        31 mins ago

        I just did Hall > RAN.

        Taking a punt as I needed to off load a Newcastle player (blank 29)

        Holding Aina bc they have ips in 29

        Willing to take punt on RAN as a differential and potential attacking points for the run in and plays southampton at home in 29.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          I have Hall as well. They play WHU in 28. Was keeping him for that.

          My other defenders are Gabby and Kerkez....

          Dilemma.

          1. Zilla42
            • 15 Years
            13 mins ago

            Tough one. i was pressed because of blanks in 29. Also, Newcastle may have doubles coming up after the blank, so I might regret it. I see RAN as a punt more than anything. My situation may not be helpful to your considerations, but I thought I would share that I brought in RAN.

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Quite helpful indeed, in that it confirms my RAN pick. Thank you.

              Just not sure who should go.

              1. Zilla42
                • 15 Years
                6 mins ago

                Yah. It's tough. I didn't have much money tied up in Hall.

                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I do, plus he's just delivered another 9 pointer. Feels wrong to punt him now.

                  That blank though....

                  Might have to play my entire bench as not using FH and not losing Mo nor Isak either.

    • The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Start Watkins or Schade this week?

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        55 mins ago

        Why would you consider Schade over Watkins?

      2. Zilla42
        • 15 Years
        38 mins ago

        Watkins surely has more upside, no?

      3. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Watkins, Schade should be seen as your 8th attacker.

    • Zilla42
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Would you play Pickford (bre) or Sels (ARS) ?

      No Everton or NFO defenders playing

      Thank you for your input!

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Probably Sels

        1. Zilla42
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Thanks BW

    • Cheeky Onion
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      5FT & 0.7m ITB

      Sels
      TAA* - Gabriel - Kerkez
      Salah* - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
      Isak* - Cunha - Wood
      Fab - Konsa* - Keane - Winks

      Plan is to use FT's to field a team for BGW 29 and them have a strong enough 15 players for a BB in DGW 33 or 34. I still have AssMan so will need to use that in the next couple weeks or wait til after the DGW. Plan is:

      Today: Fab + Konsa > Sa + RAN
      GW29: TAA + Keane > Gvardiol + Mazroui/AWB

      This gives 11 players in a 5-3-2 for BGW 29 but will provide a host of benching issues until the DGW

      Thoughts?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        When I eat too much onion mine cheeks start reverberating!

    • BazingtoN
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Start Wissa or Mitoma this week?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          Either, both good options in decent form.

          1. Lav
            • 8 Years
            just now

            This

      • Postman Ty
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        This feels wrong but I'm currently playing Aina (ARS) with Gabriel (nfo) benched. I've got Wood and feel relatively confident in a return, hate playing attackers against defenders. I've also got Nwaneri but am benching him as the other 7 are clearly better.
        Consolation have Raya in goal.
        Second consolation if Forrest drop points I'll be happy. I try to balance emotions with fantasy and reality to avoid absolute misery.

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          A lot of advance explaining here. Just back yourself and less naval gazing. Get a grip, is the term I was looking for.

        2. Lav
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Im leaning towards starting Timber, Milenkovic, and Wood. One or both sides getting g a clean sheet I think

      • HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        Anyone not captaining Salah who has scored in 6 consecutive gws and faces Newcastle who has conceded 13 goals in last 5 gws?

        Palmer sure has the better fixture but he hasnt scored in 5 gws and clearly missing the partnership with Jackson that made chelsea attack click (despite his finishing)

        1. HurriKane
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          * newcastle conceded 14 goals in last 5 gws

        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Palmer is due.

          I'm chasing.

          What's the worst that could happen?

          1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              just now

              Famous last words

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            I often wonder what the real message is of posts like this. If it's to suggest it's crazy to oppose Salah then you should just say so.
            There will be many going Palmer, it's a risky bet but one that could reward for the brave.

          3. lilmessipran
            • 12 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yes, silly of some people to consider captaining the second best fpl asset at home to a Championship side.

            1. HurriKane
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Yes Palmer 3 goals 1 assist in last 11 gws.

              Salah 10 goals 5 assists in last 11 gws

              If Palmer and Chelsea was in form i could understand. They are struggling at the moment

          4. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Salah has blanked in only 4 out of 27 games.

            I'm definitely capping salah

            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              It's clearly a very close call. Both opinions have merit.

              1. SalahFingers
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I didn't say otherwise, but I'm still going for the one on form.

          5. Lav
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            As a sad Chelsea supporter and Palmer owner, Salah(c) easy decision. I would have binned Palmer ages ago if I could, kept him for next two fixtures for my mental sanity. Hes gone after this

        3. KostaK
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          Watkins> Cunha or hold?

          Other free transfer will be Konsa> AWB

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            Good moves.

          2. Lav
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Do it for free

        4. D_R_S_PORT_S
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Who would you bench :
          1) Isak (liv)
          2) Wood (ARS)
          3) Dango(bha)

          1. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            I have all 3 and I benched Dango.

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            That's the correct starting order so bench C.

          3. Lav
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Also have all three and currently benching Dango in favor of Gakpo

        5. Muscout
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Sell Gordon or Rogers?
          Play Enzo over whoever remains?

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Hang on, so you sell one for Enzo? Rogers of course and yes.

          2. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            I would play Gordon out the three you mentioned.

          3. Lav
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sell Rogers

        6. Lav
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Start 2:

          A. Timber (NFO A)
          B. Konate (NEW H)
          C. Milenkovic (ARS H)

          Start 1:

          1. Gakpo (NEW H)
          2. Dango (BHA A)

          1. D_R_S_PORT_S
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            AB 1

            1. Lav
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Thanks. Do we think Gakpo starts? Thats my only real worry as I think Dango gets one more start potentially

        7. Neo-Viper
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Buy Kudus for Dango? Priced out of Bowen last night

          1. Lav
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I was considering Kudus but opted to take a -4 for Bowen. Just more reliable and on pens.

            If the move is free & Kudus wont be stuck on bench most weeks, do it

            1. Neo-Viper
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yes, the move is free but seems criminal having just bought him last week for Murphy.

              The hit i would take to get Bowen is Ndiaye to Beto

              And yes as Ndiaye is still in my team, Kudus will have his fare share of games in the starting 11.

              How do you feel now about the move?

