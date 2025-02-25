It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 27 in isolation.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

It’s not an easy week for picking out prospective clean sheet candidates, so we’ve gone with the tried and trusted in goal.

David Raya (£5.5m) is therefore handed the gloves as Arsenal make their way to Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners boast the second-tightest away defence in the top flight, having conceded just 12 times in 13 matches.

They have also kept Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at bay in each of their last two away trips, so another shut-out could be on the cards at the City Ground.

Arsenal comfortably won to nil against Forest in the reverse fixture, too.

DEFENDERS





