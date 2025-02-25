Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
LIVERPOOL
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|27
|64
|+38
|WDWDW
|5th
|Newcastle
|26
|44
|+10
|LWLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):