630
630 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nkunku found his level against a Championship club.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe that is how it begins. Him performing.

      Should have trusted The Wheel.

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sarr and Colwill on my bench...

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Had Sarr for 4 wks and nothing. Sell for Dango last wk. Still nothing.

    Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wow. Palmer Captain, Sarr first bench brace.

    Open Controls
  5. SINGH
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer to who? Kdb dead Fernandes dead. Haaland 50/50.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Doesn't have to be a premium

      Open Controls
  6. ....
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Munoz such a weapon.

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Is that praise or an insult?

      Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Munoz another annoying Fraud

    Open Controls
  8. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Palmer might just have finished me

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He has finished me twice now prolly.

      Open Controls
  9. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Palmer captain
    Jimenez and Robinson on for 1 pointers, just in time to keep
    Kluivert and Kerkez on the bench.

    I am shi7 at this game

    Open Controls
  10. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Brighton goal. Welbeck.

    Open Controls
  11. Not again Shirley
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Good and the bad.

    Bad Palmer captain. Good bought Neto in this week and Sarr finally repays my faith in him after weeks of nothingness.

    Open Controls
  12. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Did Rogers > Neto. Going well so far.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.