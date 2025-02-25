Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with four matches on Tuesday evening.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth, Crystal Palace v Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham get underway at 19:30 GMT, while Chelsea v Southampton kicks off at 20:15 GMT.

Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes from the team that beat Southampton on Saturday, with Pervis Estupinan and Diego Gomez starting over Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari. Joao Pedro continues up front, with Danny Welbeck named among the substitutes.

Tyler Adams and David Brooks are recalled by Andoni Iraola, with Illia Zabarnyi suspended and Marcus Tavernier dropping to the bench.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner makes only one change, with Adam Wharton starting in place of Jefferson Lerma.

Morgan Rogers is fit to start for Aston Villa, as Unai Emery makes four alterations to his starting XI.

Out go Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Marco Asensio. Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Lucas Digne and Lamare Bogarde are their replacements.

In the west Midlands, Vitor Pereira sticks with the starting XI that beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Fulham, meanwhile, make five changes in total.

Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe and Raul Jimenez are replaced by Jorge Cuenca, Issa Diop, Ryan Sessegnon, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz.

Finally, Tosin Adarabioyo for the injured Trevoh Chalobah is one of two changes Enzo Maresca has made from Saturday’s defeat at Villa Park, with Jadon Sancho also coming in for Reece James.

Ivan Juric makes five changes, with Armel Bella-Kotchap, Yukinari Sugawara, Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone and Paul Onuachu starting in place of Jan Bednarek, Lesley Ugochukwu, Welington, Tyler Dibling and Cameron Archer.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Baleba, Gomez, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, J Pedro

Subs: Rushworth, March, Gruda, Adingra, Welbeck, Ayari, Wieffer, O’Riley, Hinshelwood

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Cook, Hill, Huijsen, Kerkez, Adams, Christie, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, D Ouattara

Subs: Dennis, Scott, Evanilson, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Soler, Jebbison, Akinmboni, Winterburn

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Lerma, Nketiah, Clyne, Kamada, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny, Kporha

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Garcia, Konsa, Disasi, Digne, Bogarde, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Mings, Maatsen, Rashford, Asensio, Malen, Bailey, Jimoh-Aloba

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Bueno, Toti, Semedo, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Cunha, Munetsi

Subs: Johnstone, Traore, Strand Larson, Doyle, Sarabia, Djiga, Lima, Pond, Mane

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon, Adama, Pereira, Muniz

Subs: Benda, Bassey, Reed, Raul, Cairney, Iwobi, Willian, King, Robinson

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku, Neto

Subs: Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, James, Samuels-Smith, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Mheuka

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Bree, Bella-Kotchap, Aribo, Sugawara, Downes, Smallbone, Fernandes, Walker-Peters, Sulemana, Onuachu

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Wellington, Gronbaek, Dibling, Archer

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.