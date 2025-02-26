Millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are currently formulating chip strategies that they probably won’t finalise until there’s full knowledge of both Double Gameweek 33 (if it is to be a double) and Blank Gameweek 34.

This weekend’s FA Cup fifth-round action will edge us closer to knowing all about the big blank – but the full picture may not be known for another month or so.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

Blank Gameweek 34 clashes with FA Cup semi-final weekend.

There are two Premier League matches where both teams have already been knocked out: Chelsea v Everton and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur.

MATCHES GOING AHEAD: CONFIRMED

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

ONE TEAM STILL IN THE FA CUP

(these are bolded)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United

v West Ham United Nottingham Forest v Brentford

v Brentford Southampton v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

BOTH TEAMS STILL IN THE FA CUP

Bournemouth v Manchester United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

We’ll know all about the other blanks after the quarter-finals, which take place just before Gameweek 30.

We could even know one or two blanks before Gameweek 28. For example, if Bournemouth and Manchester United both make it through to the FA Cup quarter-finals (the fifth round is this weekend) and then draw each other, they’ll definitely blank in Gameweek 34.

The same is true of Man City/Aston Villa and Newcastle/Ipswich.

Many FPL managers plan to Free Hit in this big blank. Yet if numerous ‘template’ players suddenly become available for that weekend, it could also be navigated without a chip.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

It’s the current assumption – but far from a given – that the postponed Gameweek 34 matches will move to Gameweek 33. This would form 2024/25’s largest double to date. Doubles being announced in Gameweeks 25 and 32 were previous curveballs that the Premier League threw at us, so we can’t rule out something unexpected again.

We also can’t assume that we will have confirmation of Double Gameweek 33 by Gameweek 30.

The midweek Gameweek 30 deadline comes just a few days after the FA Cup quarter-finals, not giving much time to rearrange with all relevant parties.

Of course, clubs could already be working with the Premier League to prepare for this scenario, ready to act quickly.

But it’s safer to believe that announcements will instead be made by Gameweek 31 when there’s still a two-and-a-half-week notice for supporters.

Within the Fantasy community, Gameweeks 30 to 32 is set to be a popular time for Wildcard usage. The latter gives more time to digest fixture information and is closer to a potential Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost, meaning more accurate decisions can be made on fit, in-favour players.