  La Roja
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Play up pompey post

    Debauchy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Great start cheers LR , oh and hope you're well fella..

  Feanor
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    This season I hadn't benched many points. Up till last week when I benched Szoboszlai, Trent and RAN, and this week I benched Kluivert and Kerkez.

    Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      started betting on your bench players each week

    Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Damn boy!

    Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      My whole ML all had over 15 points on their bench last week. 2 had over 30 points lol

  Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    5FT & 0.7m ITB

    Sels
    TAA* - Gabriel - Kerkez
    Salah* - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak* - Cunha - Wood

    Fab - Konsa* - Keane - Winks

    Not sure what move to make here. Plan on fielding 11 players for BGW and saving chips for DGWs. Should have enough transfers to bring in a Liv/Che player and move them for the BGW if needed.

    Thoughts?

    CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      How much value do you have in Salah, Isak & TAA?

    brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Ait Nouri gets lots of votes from the content creators if you trust them! # don’t captainPalmer

    CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Winks, Konsa -> Enzo, RAN & play Keane.

    Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      With 5FT the world's your oyster - you could transfer someone in and out like Mateta before 29 - a luxury most wouldn't be able to. Just an example, rather than a recommendation. Looks like it's just the bench to optimise (e.g. maximise BB with 2 playing keepers)

  Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    FHing 29

    Would u get either Eze or Sarr for Mitoma next gw? Or save FT

    Mitoma has Fulham at home

    Palace have IPS blank SOT

    Debauchy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Eze easily

  Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    For those with AM left Any other alternative to this if we don't find out about doubles until after GW30?
    AM 31-33 FH34 WC35 BB36-38

    brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Newcastle or CPA for AM chip as above

      Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah has to be but either option isn't great. I don't expect either team to win both

    Captain Mal
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I guess the alternative is
        WC 31 BB 33 FH 34 AM36

      ProfessorM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        WC32
        BB 33
        FH34
        AM 35-37 or 36-38

        Either approach risks whether 36 is a DGW, but you only need one manager to double in 36 with this approach...yours requires multiple doubles in GW36 for the bench boost.

        ProfessorM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          yeah, or WC 31 would work

        Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          No because you could also play BB on single. BB is a weaker chip so makes more sense to play this in a single than AM

    Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      2FTs, what to do here? Won’t be using FH in 29.

      Pick
      TAA/Gab/Munoz
      Salah(c)/Palmer/Mbeumo/Kluivert
      Isak/Wood/Cunha

      Fab/Dango/Hall/Greaves

      Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Or FH29?

        OFFSIDEFOOTYF1
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Bench - Salah, Isak, Hall/TAA/Munoz - Keep whomever you got the lowest price for and sell the other two.
            Play 4-4-2
            Wood Cunha
            Palmer , Mbeumo, Kluivert, Dango
            Gab, Greaves, 2 def of your choice. ( target sou or lei fixtures teams )

            Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Sounds good in theory!

        Debauchy
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          If FH 29 then save, you need to have max Free transfers going into 29 so you can get your optimal lot yeah.

        Manchego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I imagine it's Munoz you sacrifice for the BGW to field 11, with value tied up in TAA, Salah and Isak, but that's a GW29 transfer. For now, maybe replace Dango with Evanilson back? I'd hold onto FH til later to give yourself some flexibility amongst the chaos of the final weeks.

          Atimis
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate

      BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I Sold Palmer > Ice Cold Palmer

        Men in green tights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Wow

        Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yeah he's frozen alright

      Doozer2008
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Regarding GW29…will bench Salah, Isak and Munoz. Too much value in them.

        Is TAA to Gvardiol madness to field a full 11?….fixtures for them are BHA, LEI, mun and CRY.

        City have been awful but surely should improve, no?

        muc1999
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Exactly what I'm doing if that's any comfort

        Pumpkinhead
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          They have the best fixture that week so it can't be a bad move but I still don't trust city!

      BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Best time to WC....GW30 or GW32?

        Pumpkinhead
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Closer to the double is usually better but team dependent of course. I'm going 30 if we have some information and if not, 31.

        Manchego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Most teams, if ok for 29, don't look too bad for 30, so I'm looking at 31 or 32

        Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          im currently looking at 31

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        If 33 is the biggest gw, not so sure about WC 30 and am 31-33 now. Surely BB is better for 33?? So complicated..

        Pumpkinhead
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          33 will be when I BB. Depending on the news I will WC 30 or 31 but still have my TC and trying to get the most out of DWG 32. Complicated but fun.

          Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I assume you ve played your am chip?

            Pumpkinhead
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I have which has made the end of the season a little easier

              Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 hour ago

                I have been playing the game since 2006 and I can't remember what the chips there were back then but in 20 years I'll reckon there will a chip per gw lol I hope am was successful for you, I am 'dreading' having no point (Eurovision accent) when I use it 🙂

        AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          It's pretty simple isn't it...

          AM gw30-32

          BB33

          Or TC32 for those that haven't played that yet.

          FH29 or FH34 or into a dgw if you prefer.

          Wildcard whenever.

          Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            57 mins ago

            I think I would need WC to set up bb33

            Open Controls
            AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              BB36 is the other option

        Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Assuming doubles go as predicted,

          WC31, TC32, BB33, FH34 will be popular. If you have AM too, guess use it as the end.

      DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        For GW29, which combo should I aim for?

        A) MGW, Marmoush
        B) Kluivert, Wood

        Open Controls
        Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          59 mins ago

          A imo

      KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Early thoughts, is it worth using 2 transfers to do Mateta to Cunha in 29, to bring back Mateta in 30?

        muc1999
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          Il be doing mateta to wood and buying back week after so I'd say yes

        Wild Rover
          • 14 Years
          42 mins ago

          Wtf? Why did my reply to this get marked for review? There was absolutely nothing worthy of review

          KeanosMagic
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            What did you say?
            Wasn't me 🙂

          The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Looks like you flagged your own post? One before that fell foul of the 's**t' filter

            Wild Rover
              • 14 Years
              15 mins ago

              I flagged the post asking why the other has been marked for review. I never said that word or any other that could’ve broken any rule.

              Open Controls
              The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                It's showing up as "Only hindsight can answer that, but I’m likely doing it. If it’s for free no problem, but becomes more tricky if s*** is needed"

                Maybe a typo/autocorrect? Presume you meant hit?

                Admiral Benson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

        Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          I'm doing the same

      MrMartini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        A- WC28, FH29 or
        B- WC30, FH34?

        Probably doing AM31-33 and BB36. Used TC already.

        Penny for people's thoughts...

        KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          B for me, get more info on the FA cup blanks + doubles

        Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'm getting seriously tempted by FH in 28.
          Ipswich, Chelsea and Liverpool all have decent opponents, of which I have small representation.
          I'd be okay then for BGW29 I think, and can WC 30 onwards. Unless 34 is much better use of the FH?

          Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            A lot of teams predicted to double in 33 are predicted to blank in 34.

            Not having your FH could make BB33 and managing 34 blanks tricky.

            All still up in the air of course till we know final schedule

          Debauchy
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Don't , would be a waste with so much uncertainty iro the blanks and DGWs at this point.

      HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Dont ever question my judgement

        I warned you guys. Now its time for Mo to punish the non captainers

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27094208

        have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Incredible foresight you have. Truly breathtaking

          Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Did you get Cucurella in the end ? I feel bad for saying I thought he was a bad pick 🙁

            have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yea. But I capped Palmer too which didn’t go too well. Think I will just hide tonight 🙂

              Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                just now

                The Cucurella haul was a great move

                Open Controls
                Hairy Potter
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  handclap emojis deleted

              HurriKane
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Hope the sofa is big enough to hide behind 😀

        Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yawn

        Debauchy
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          You were stating the pretty much obvious based on Salah's form that said Palmer could and should of at least got a better return.
          Us that captained Palmer knew the risk of going fixture over form but we move on , no need to gloat mate.

          HurriKane
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Always back the form guy. Not rocket science

            Palmer was clearly lacking confidence over last 4-5 gws and clearly showed.

            Mo is smashing it Newcastle leaky as well. Great combination for captaincy

            Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              What’s the final score tonight mate? Let me know and I’ll go and put a bet on.

        x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cheering for Salah with a Chicarito profile pic, sickening

          HurriKane
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Respect chicharito. Was so underrated

      Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        robot starts

        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh my

        DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Stay humble eh

      have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Best thing that could happen tonight is Isak and Salah get in a fight.

