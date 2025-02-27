Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 team reveal: FPL Reactions

The deadline for Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 is closing in, with the deadline on Thursday night. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

THE STARTING SEVEN

After banking 165 points in the previous round, rising up to 127th in the world, I want to hit the brakes. The score wasn’t accidental, it was due to being aggressive. But playing like that every week just isn’t sustainable.

So, with that in mind, I’ll be reining it in slightly this week and staying safe. After all, I still have my Max Captain chip to play.

GOALKEEPER

AFC Wimbledon have maintained a better defence than any other League Two side, about to face two inconsistent opponents. Taking both into account, Owen Goodman (G) is an easy inclusion.

DEFENDERS

In fact, I don’t think merely having double AFC Wimbledon defence is enough. Not only have I decided to bring in defensive point action machine Ryan Johnson (D), I’m giving him the captain’s armband. Johnson goes into every game with multiple routes to points, making him an essential in Double Gameweeks.

Barnsley’s good form hasn’t gone unnoticed to me. This week they have two tough fixtures against Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic. This might limit Marc Roberts’ (D) clean sheet potential but it also feeds into his excellent ability to produce clearances, of which 20 came in his previous outing.

Another player capable of picking up additional points via both defensive and offensive actions is Carl Piergianni (D). The Stevenage centre-back has amassed around 300 blocks, clearances and tackles this season already and has two good fixtures ahead.

MIDFIELDERS

Two more additional point merchants fill up my midfield. Walsall seem to have recaptured their early form, which makes them a key target for investment. One of their standout options is Taylor Allen (M), who has raked in points for a goal, an assist, interceptions and key passes in recent games.

Gillingham could be another great side to focus on. In Sam Gale‘s (M) case, gaining 12 points alone for interceptions in his last two matches is simply too difficult to ignore. Whilst not the most prolific for attacking output, Gale has been a relentlessly good Fantasy EFL asset since joining the club.

FORWARD

Grimsby have come to my attention too. Indeed, after scoring two goals on four successive occasions, I’d go as far as saying they could be one of the most improved attacks among all three leagues. One of the reasons for that is Danny Rose (F), someone with an attacking return in each of his previous five matches.

CLUB PICKS

Back to AFC Wimbledon, a side in fantastic form with great upcoming fixtures. This will be the fourth time I select them but it feels like an essential pick this week.

I don’t want to max out on the likes Walsall and Notts County, so I’ve instead opted for Port Vale. The Valiants are coming up against two woeful sides, bringing some win, clean sheet and scoring potential.