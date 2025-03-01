Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 got underway on Thursday, and has now seen two matches played. Managers get to look forward to 58 more matches, as all of League One and League Two three divisions play twice this Gameweek!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 30 top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Sam Walker (G) – Bradford City Vs Salford City (A), Cheltenham Town (H)

Our top weekend goalkeeper pick is with Bradford City’s number one Sam Walker (G). The goalkeeper has been excellent this season, and is now on a run of five consecutive clean sheets, taking his total to 12 shutouts, totalling 147 points. His side travel to face Salford City, before returning home to host Cheltenham Town. The Bantams go into the Double Gameweek off the back of two consecutive wins, so will be full of confidence. The chance of at least one further clean sheet and an abundance of save contributions makes him an incredibly appealing option.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Macaulay Gillesphey (D)- Charlton Athletic Vs Leyton Orient (A), Barnsley (H)

The centre-back has helped his side keep 13 clean sheets (+75) in 31 appearances, and has made 54 tackles, 213 clearances and 12 tackles. He’s got 12 double-digit hauls to his name and has been a consistent scorer, even when his side haven’t banked clean sheets. With 218 points to his name, he’s the highest Addicks scorer, and also has two goals (+14) and two assists (+6) so far.

Ethan Laird (D) – Birmingham City Vs Wycombe Wanderers (A), Bolton Wanderers (A)

Another defensive asset that we could target is Birmingham City’s Ethan Laird (D). The Blues defender has racked up a considerable 145 points in Fantasy EFL, with a remarkable 16-point haul in his latest outing. He has two goals and five assists, and at least one clean sheet is expected as Birmingham look to go 19 unbeaten.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Taylor Allen (M) – Walsall Vs Swindon Town (H), Carlisle United (A)

The centre-back six goals (+36) and nine assists (+27) now to his name, and has taken League Two by storm this season from the back. He’s also proven to be an interceptions magnet, with the number 21 securing 27 interceptions (+54). He is currently averaging six points per game, which puts him well on his way to a double-digit haul in the fast approaching Double Gameweek.

Lewis Wing (M) – Reading Vs Wigan Athletic (A), Exeter City (H)

The midfield maestro has managed to secure an impressive 195 Fantasy EFL points. He now has four goals (+24) and seven assists (+21) to his name, but more importantly his defensive impact of 35 interceptions (+70) is what has caught the eye of many in Fantasy EFL. Averaging 6.1 points and with his latter fixture a green rating on the FDR, a double-digit haul for the first time since Gameweek 21 could be on the cards.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Matt Stevens (F) – AFC Wimbledon Vs Bromley (H), Morecambe (A)

The number 14 has 16 goals (+80) and three assists in 32 matches for the Dons, and is the joint-leading scorer in the EFL. He has three goals in his previous four games, and the two fixtures for Johnnie Jackson’s side look outstanding. Notably, the striker scored against the Shrimps in the reverse fixture, and will be aiming to take the lead in the Golden Boot race.

Danny Rose (F) – Grimsby Town Vs Cheltenham Town (A), Tranmere Rovers (H)

Grimsby Town’s Danny Rose (F) is the player to complete our weekend’s top picks. The talisman has registered a solid ten goals (+50) and three assists (+9) in 33 games. The forward approaches his side’s Double Gameweek full of confidence after securing four goals (+20) and one assist (+3) in his last five outings for the Mariners. His ownership stands at just 0.5%, which makes him an excellent differential addition to your side. Tranmere have conceded the most goals in League Two, which adds upside to Rose’s selection.