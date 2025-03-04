UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 11 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve compiled a guide to Matchday 11 so you can see who the best armband candidates are each day.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 11

TUESDAY 4 MARCH

There are several excellent options for captaincy on Tuesday, but Serhou Guirrasy‘s (€8.2m) form, home match and opponent (Lille) may give him the edge.

However, Real Madrid could be another team to look to.

Los Blancos have netted at least three goals in each of their last five Champions League matches, so they’ll likely go into the game high on confidence.

A match against fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid could be a perfect opportunity for the likes of Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m), who scored a hat-trick in Matchday 10, and Vinicius Junior (€11.2m), who has arguably been more consistent in the Champions League, to take up the armband.

WEDNESDAY 5 MARCH

Wednesday is tricky when it comes to deciding on the captaincy.

Barcelona’s scoring record this season and the opposition (Benfica) carry appeal.

Both striker Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m) and midfielder Raphinha (€7.7m) could be brilliant options based on their seasonal form.

A fantastic alternative could be Mohamed Salah (€10.1m), who has maintained relentless output for the majority of the campaign in all competitions.