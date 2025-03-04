53
Champions League March 4

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 11

53 Comments
Share

Matchday 11 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

Goalkeepers

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 11 1

Back-to-back Champions League clean sheets make Dortmund an appealing side when it comes to defensive investment. One route into their backline is Gregor Kobel (€5.0m), who is about to have a home meeting against inconsistent Lille.

Inter conceded just one goal throughout their first eight continental outings, meaning a huge seven clean sheets have been collected. Covering for the injured Yann Sommer is Josep Martinez (€5.0m), part of two shut-outs in the three matches recently played.

Defenders

FPL notes: Gabriel + Saka fitness updates, Arsenal penalty share 2

Being at home to Lille, combined with their recent defensive form, indicates that a Dortmund double-up could bring rewards. Their standout option at the back is arguably Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m). This centre-back produced at least seven ball recoveries in each of his previous five UCL matches, giving him an additional route to points.

PSV Eindhoven have impressed in attack but, when taking Arsenal’s domestic underlying data into account, the Gunners could be hard to resist. One to aim for is Gabriel Magalhaes (€5.5m) due to his goal threat potential from set-plays.

Inter’s incredible defensive form makes their backline the most appealing. They face a Feyenoord side that has failed to score in two of their previous four, one that recently sold their biggest goal threat. So a triple-up could be an interesting way to shoot up the ranks.

Fortunately, even if they fail to keep a clean sheet, both centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) and wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) offer various routes to points, via ball recoveries and goal contributions respectively.

But one tough fixture to call is the one between Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Offensively, the Bavarians have become slightly lacklustre, showcased in their recent league meeting by racking up just 0.05 expected goals (xG). If we see a repeat of that, wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m) could benefit – one of Europe’s most attack-minded defenders.

Midfielders

FPL notes: Another Salah haul, Diaz + Szoboszlai impress, solid Everton

Back to PSV: in all competitions, they’ve shipped at least two goals in seven of their last 10 matches. That’s why it’s wise to enter Arsenal’s attack through Leandro Trossard (€7.0m). The Belgian may be slightly consistent but he heads into this meeting fresh from securing back-to-back returns in his previous Champions League games.

Eight goals scored during their last two matches make Dortmund’s attack exciting. Karim Adeyemi (€7.3m) is one of several routes UCL Fantasy managers can take into it. He bagged a return in each of his last three European matches and we should also remember the whopping 23-point haul versus Celtic in Matchday 2.

Paris Saint-Germain are in fantastic offensive form, netting an eye-watering 40 goals in their previous 10 in all competitions. With that in mind, picking one of their attackers – even against Liverpool – feels sensible. Their standout option is, of course, Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m), someone who has racked up 14 goals and one assist in his last 10 appearances.

However, their League Phase-topping opponents are averaging over two goals scored. A large proportion comes from penalty taker Mohamed Salah (€10.1m). He is arguably the most effective attacker in Europe right now, having already amassed 40+ goal involvements in all competitions.

Yet no side has scored more goals than Barcelona in the Champions League thus far. One of their best options is set-piece taker Raphinha (€7.7m). The former Leeds United man has been excellent this season, having already collected eight goals and four assists in just eight UCL matches.

Forwards

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 11 2

Spearheading the Dortmund frontline and taking their penalties is Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m). Bar his missed penalty causing a blank in Matchday 10, Guirassy returned in every single one of his first eight Champions League matches.

With a scoring average of 3.5 goals per match during the League Phase, Barcelona have a very effective frontline. They face a Benfica defence that shipped five goals in their January meeting. Among those goals both then and in general is Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m). The Polish international has already accumulated nine goals in his eight Champions League matches.

But the Spanish giants also found a way to concede more goals than 19 of the top 24 League Phase teams. Their defence is ropey at best, shown again in their recent 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid. Taking that into account, UCL Fantasy managers could easily opt for Benfica penalty taker Vangelis Pavlidis (€6.7m). About to play at home, he’s one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and bagged a hat-trick in January’s clash with Barcelona.

Captaincy

There are several excellent options for Tuesday captaincy. His form, home match and fixture difficulty may give Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy the edge.

However, Real Madrid have netted at least three goals in their previous five Champions League matches, so enter proceedings high on confidence. A game against local rivals Atletico could be a perfect opportunity for the likes of Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) – scorer of a hat-trick in Matchday 10 – and Vinicius Junior (€11.2m), who has arguably been more consistent in the Champions League.

Wednesday could offer more armband confusion. Barcelona’s scoring record and opposition could make Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha brilliant options. But a fantastic alternative could be Mohamed Salah, someone relentlessly maintaining high output in all competitions.

UCL MATCHDAY 11 SCOUT PICKS

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 11

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kier Eagan
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Gutten Morgan!

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Guten Morgen!

      Open Controls
      1. Kier Eagan
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Das ist gud, ya!

        Open Controls
  2. Kier Eagan
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    I'm expecting an Isak benching vs West Ham. Monday night, 6 days before final, Gordon suspended, plan to have a playable first bench at least.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’m expecting an Isak sale from mine team!

      Open Controls
      1. Kier Eagan
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Are you Ms Wong?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Miss Huang?

          Open Controls
          1. Kier Eagan
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Correct.

            Open Controls
    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      They are fighting for Champions League football, its not like they can ignore PL and put B team in it.
      If he is fit to play, Isak will play West Ham, even Howe said something similar to it couple of days ago

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
  3. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    11 players are same, back to drawing board...

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Looking for some differentials as well, need to make up ground in the ML

      Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      9 the same less of a drawing board for me . Only one of the front 3 so there is hope.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      7 here

      Open Controls
    4. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Suspect most will have 4 put the 5 mids.

      Open Controls
    5. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      10 here, but I'm pretty set.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        9 now. Did Adeyemi to Brandt.

        Open Controls
  4. Our Man Charlie
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Tempted double Viking attack, alas tho no beards which is a shame

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      Triple Viking attack, including the Australian!

      Open Controls
      1. Our Man Charlie
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Strong warriors, good luck Sire

        Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    4 hours ago

    When are we getting an informative Fantasy Elitserien article from the people’s Mod? I don’t pay any money here for nothing, you know!

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Why don't you write one yourself?
      I'd be interested in giving that game a go, but don't think there's enough info out there. What are the sources you use?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thats the best thing about it, the only way to get info is watching games and following numbers.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        3 hours ago

        There's not a ton of info, basically just one content creator / podcast in Norwegian. But there's just enough - free highlights of the games on youtube, very well updated injury/suspension info on the official game, stats from fotmob, and I'll post weekly CS & anytime goalscorer odds in the Eliteserien section (under the forthcoming article). And I'll also try to cover some info on preseason friendlies, major transfers, expected lineups.

        But I love it like that - it's a really refreshing contrast to FPL. Hope to see you there!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Exactly, like FPL 2007!

          Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours ago

        I love playing it, just started last season. Don’t have anywhere near enough expertise to produce an article of any cerdibility. Marvellous Mentaculus produced a great article last season and mine comment above was a call for more more more.

        Highly recommend giving it a go, they use some pretty interesting chips, certainly much better than the execrable AM chip.

        Open Controls
      4. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Cheers all! I'm sold! Will give it a go.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ha after I move... this is the calm before the storm right now, last day distracting myself here before I start packing. So let's say around 17th March? That's still 12 days before kick off.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Wohoo, thankee! Or should I say, takke!

        Open Controls
      2. Mullered in Maenam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Great, look forward to reading it and getting back into it, will be my 8th season playing Eliteserien, enjoy it immensely and a load of DGWs in the first 8 to chuck the Chips at. I'll renew the Koh Samui Classic League, we had 79 in last season, pretty much all from FFS and five of them finished in the top 1K so a pretty decent standard.

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Guess attack attack and two captains chips going to be used rapidly and maybe WC have not looked at the fixtures yet, but will do soon probably Friday when it becomes Active.
          Good luck

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Awesome, I'll pop the league code in the article. Nearly cracked 1k; 1.7k in the end but happy with that for first try

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            That's a good rank as there are a lot of good players. I got 3.3k last season and best season was 1.6k.

            Open Controls
          2. Mullered in Maenam
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Cheers, I had a stinker last season 4.7K but have a had a 603 and a 694 finish in the past, nailing these early doubles will be the first order of business.

            Some early price releases on here - https://www.diskutopia.no/t/5990/eliteserien-fantasy-2025/

            A few bargains to be had with RBK players, a number have dropped in price from last season, but only if they find much better form than last season. They do have two DGWs in the first 8 but not the best of fixtures. getting pre-season friendly info hopefully will help.

            And good luck with the move, a nice opportunity to de-clutter I always find.

            Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      All you do is moan on here.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Mine loins are well exercised but! Huzzah!

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          TMI!

          Open Controls
  6. cescpistols111
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Planning to dead end this team into GW29. Any suggestions on what to do? 2FT, 1.6 ITB.

    Henderson Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Konate Hall Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Isak Raul S.Larsen

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Depends how much TV you've got tied up in Isak/Salah

      Save this GW, then something like TAA, Palmer (or Salah), one of forwards (Isak if not too much TV tied up) to Haaland (c), Bowen, and best defender you can afford.

      Open Controls
  7. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    A. Play Dango vs Spurs & save FT.

    B. Cunha > Wood vs Man City

    Open Controls
  8. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    I've been seeing this morning that there's potentially a problem with TV coverage/scheduling of FA Cup quarter finals and the current fixture schedule for Premier League GW30. At the moment every quarter finalist bar Crystal Palace and Man City are due to play Tuesday 1st April which means they can't move any of the quarter finals later than Saturday 29th March as it currently stands. I'm not sure they can come earlier than the Saturday either as it infringes on the international break. It might not be as simple as moving them a day later in 30 either as there will be a knock on effect for the current schedule in 31.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      They can just move the premier league games from Tuesday to Wednesday

      Open Controls
  9. b91jh
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Roll and hide behind the sofa this week? Non-FH29.
    1ft 3.0itb (-4 required to field 10 next week)

    Pickford
    TAA Munoz Gabriel
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Dango Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Fab Robinson Hall* Cunha*

    Open Controls
  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Which one of these elite forwards would you go for?

    A. Beto
    B. Larsen
    C. Evanilson
    D. Marmoush

    With a view of possibly bringing in Haaland.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I like C of those

      Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I like C but only when I'm certain Dango won't start up top and I don't think we're there yet

      Open Controls
  11. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Is it a no-brainer this week to do Cunha > wood this week and then next week decide on whether to FH or take 2 hits for GW29? Leaves me with 9 in 29 (inc Dango) before any transfers.

    Team this week with that move:
    Henderson
    TAA /Gabriel / Cucurella
    Palmer / Salah / Bowen / Mbeumo / Dango
    Wood/ Gakpo

    Fabianski / Robinson / Davis / Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'd take one hit and play 10, probs no keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeh I think I'd be looking at either:
        - Gakpo & Palmer > Haaland & Dibling
        - Gakpo & Cucurella > Marmoush & Gvardiol

        or if did 2 hits could do:
        - Gakpo, Palmer & TAA > Haaland, Fernandes & Dalot

        Open Controls
        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Sorry the last one only possible if I go Evanilson over Wood this week

          Open Controls
  12. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Hello,

    Which combo is more sensible for 29 given my situation: not free hitting in 29, satisfied with ML and overall rank, wildcarding in GW31

    A) Haaland(c), Elanga, Semenyo (also have Kluivert)
    B) Marmoush, Bruno (attacking the lei fixture), Bowen (Wood captain)

    Will have 3fts by then so both options are for free

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.