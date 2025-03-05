Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31: Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 gets underway with a Championship game on Friday, as 11th-placed Norwich City face off against 18th-placed Oxford United at Carrow Road.

To help get you started ahead of another tight turnaround, our experts have explained their Scout Squad selections.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Scott and new recruit Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 31 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK James Trafford James Trafford Michael Cooper Michael Cooper GK Michael Cooper Michael Cooper Ryan Allsop Illan Meslier GK Arthur Okonkwo Anthony Patterson Arthur Okonkwo James Trafford DEF Maxime Esteve Junior Firpo Junior Firpo Jayden Bogle DEF Junior Firpo Maxime Esteve Anel Ahmedhodzic Maxime Esteve DEF Max Cleworth Anel Ahmedhodzic Ben Davies Ben Davies MID Daniel James Daniel James Daniel James Gustavo Hamer MID Finn Azaz Albie Morgan Finn Azaz Zian Flemming MID Imran Louza Romaine Mundle Oliver Rathbone Daniel James FWD Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Joel Piroe Joel Piroe FWD Wilson Isidor Ben Brereton-Diaz Josh Sargent Ellis Simms FWD Ephron Mason-Clark Joel Piroe Ben Brereton-Diaz Wilson Isidor CLUB Leeds United Leeds United Sheffield United Leeds United CLUB Burnley Sheffield United Leeds United Burnley CLUB Sheffield United Birmingham City Birmingham City Sheffield United CLUB Watford Sunderland Sunderland Sunderland

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, despite conceding for the first time in over 1000 minutes during Gameweek 30, James Trafford (G) has two great home fixtures in 31. Equally, I expect Michael Cooper (G) and Arthur Okonkwo (G) to be among the top-scoring keepers.

DEFENDERS

Ahead of these, the highest-scoring player in the game, Maxime Esteve (D) is an obvious choice, with three double-digit scores in his last five. Junior Firpo (D) has seven goal contributions in six games and has two green FDR fixtures. Also in good form is Max Cleworth (D), part of two Gameweek 30 shut-outs.

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel James (M) has 23 goal contributions in 29 matches and has been flying under Daniel Farke. Elsewhere, Finn Azaz (M) joined Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the 10 goals and 10 assists club and has 26 points from his previous two outings. Then, as a punt, 0%-owned Imran Louza (M), someone with two double-digit hauls in his last five, about to have two home encounters.

FORWARDS

Up top, Josh Sargent (F) has 16 goal contributions in 21, so a pair of home matches should see him net at least once. Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor (F) is also twice at home, fresh from three goal involvements from his last five. And Coventry look great under Frank Lampard, with Ephron Mason-Clark (F) helping them win four on the spin by scoring in the latest two.

GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Leeds United are unbeaten in 17 and I’m confident they’ll win both of these. Another standout is Burnley because they haven’t lost at home. I also think Sheffield United will win both at Bramall Lane, while Watford’s matches at Vicarage Road could tempt me.

SCOTT SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

The trio of James Trafford (G), Michael Cooper (G) and Anthony Patterson (G) all have really strong fixtures, part of consistently good defences. My pick of the three would be Trafford, though.

DEFENDERS

My favourite options are Junior Firpo (D), Maxime Esteve (D) and Anel Anmedhodzic (D). The Leeds man plays in a good backline but adds attacking threat, scoring in his last two. Meanwhile, Esteve plays in a team that has conceded one goal in the league all year, then Ahmedhodzic has two good home fixtures.

M IDFIELDERS

Albie Morgan (M), Daniel James (M) and Romaine Mundle (M) could make up my midfield. Morgan averages seven points per game and, with such a favourable Gameweek, looks like a good option. Whereas James is a great route into the Leeds attack, being positioned as a midfielder, unlike Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe. An interesting differential would be Mundle. Exceptional earlier in the season, he is finally back from injury and has a couple of nice-looking appearances.

FORWARDS

My forwards are Josh Sargent (F), Ben Brereton (F) and Joel Piroe (F). Great since his return from injury, Sargent has a nice double. Brereton has been a strong January addition for Sheffield United and already has five goal contributions. Yet the most of any Championship player belongs to Piroe.

GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Birmingham are my four this time. Leeds are in fantastic form that I expect to continue, while the others all have two excellent home fixtures which, again, I think they’ll win.

FPL REACTIONS [LOUIS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Two home matches and an elite defensive record make Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) an easy addition. I also think that both Birmingham’s Ryan Allsop (G) and Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) could keep back-to-back clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

There’s clean sheet potential in Leeds’ fantastic fixtures, so look out for Junior Firpo (D), fresh from two goals and two assists in his previous four matches. Also joining the backline is Anel Ahmedhodzic (D). The Blades have been exceptional at the back and are about to feature twice at home. Birmingham’s two home matches also bring clean sheet potential and their standout option is centre-back Ben Davies (D).

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, it’s tough to look past Daniel James (M). Leeds have accumulated a whopping 72 goals, which he has hugely contributed towards. Middlesbrough’s return to form has caught my attention, just like that of talisman Finn Azaz (M) – scorer in both of his previous two. But one player who seems to be going under the radar is Wrexham’s Oliver Rathbone (M), as he’s secured at least seven points in each of his last eight games.

FORWARDS

Leading the lethal Leeds attack is the 21 attacking returns of Joel Piroe (F). I’ve also added Josh Sargent (F) to the frontline because, although Norwich are inconsistent, their American has bagged seven goals in seven games. Sheffield United seem to be finding their feet offensively and one standout player has been Ben Brereton (F). The Chilean is within a purple patch of form, hitting three goals and two assists in his previous half-dozen.

GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Here, it’s difficult to overlook Sheffield United and Leeds, which reflect my player picks. I also believe that Birmingham and Norwich could perform well.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Michael Cooper (G) is a great option because of two home games against lower opposition and James Trafford (G) is a no-brainer, having just ended the form of his life where no goals were conceded in 12 league games. As for Illan Meslier (G), he’s kept 20 clean sheets for Leeds.

DEFENDERS

Sticking with Leeds, Jayden Bogle (D) has been a standout defender this season, one who provides attacking threat. Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (D) scored on Tuesday night and has been keeping clean sheets all season, so I could be doubling up there. Ben Davies (D) has been a rock for Birmingham, supplementing clean sheets with extra points for tackles, blocks and clearances.

MIDFIELDERS

I think the Double Gameweek of Sheffield United will see Gus Hamer (M) score big. A constant threat going forward is Daniel James (M), then my final midfield spot goes to Zian Flemming (M). He’s currently playing up front for Burnley but is listed as a Fantasy midfielder.

FORWARDS

One player I really like is Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor (F). He’s very direct and knows where the goal is, so should return over his two games. It’s similar for Joel Piroe (F), scorer on 15 occasions and about to enjoy a couple of attractive fixtures. Lastly, Ellis Simms (F) has two Coventry games against struggling opposition.

GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Club picks belong to the Championship’s top four. Leeds United sit in top spot and are unbeaten in 17 league games. Sheffield United are second thanks to some strong home form, with third-placed defensive monsters Burnley yet to lose at Turf Moor.

Then there’s Sunderland. They’re just eight points off automatic promotion and have two seemingly straightforward home games.