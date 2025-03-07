Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Brentford and Aston Villa.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 8 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Aston Villa
|28
|42
|-5
|LDDWL
|11th
|Brentford
|27
|38
|+5
|WLWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):