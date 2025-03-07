Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Brentford and Aston Villa.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 8 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Aston Villa 28 42 -5 LDDWL 11th Brentford 27 38 +5 WLWWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



