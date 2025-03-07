Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Chelsea and Leicester City.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
CHELSEA
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|27
|46
|+16
|LLDLL
|19th
|Leicester
|27
|17
|-36
|WLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):