Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 31 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 kicks off tonight in Norfolk, as Norwich City take on Oxford United at Carrow Road. We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for this Gameweek.

It’s one where all Championship sides double, plus multiple League One and League Two. In total, we have 59 fixtures to look forward to.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

James Trafford (G) is the second-most popular Fantasy EFL goalkeeper and has earned the position in our Gameweek 31 side. He’s managed an incredible 24 clean sheets in 34 games for Burnley, earning a stunning 214 Fantasy points – that’s the highest total in his position.

He faces Luton Town (H) and West Bromwich Albion (H) this Gameweek, making him a must-have. The Hatters have scored just two goals in their last five games, so we’re expecting a Trafford clean sheet then. It would be a shock if the 22-year-old does not register another double-digit haul.

Defenders

Sticking with the Clarets, Maxime Esteve (D) is another obvious selection, one highly likely to maximise your points totals. He has 7+ Fantasy points in each of his last 13 games, including a 12-pointer through a goal (+7) and nine clearances (+9) in Gameweek 30.

This complete dominance has made Esteve the highest-scoring Fantasy player (251 points). He often impresses managers with multiple defensive contributions each game alongside his likely clean sheet. These are two great opportunities for more shut-outs, as Burnley have conceded just four goals in 17 home games.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) has been a solid choice all season but his Gameweek 31 fixtures make him a standout option. He has 12 clean sheets and three goal involvements in 27 appearances, alongside a consistent flow of defensive contributions. This has scored him 155 points – an impressive number considering the time he missed earlier on. He plays Preston North End (H) and Bristol City (H) this Gameweek, who’ve scored an unimpressive 37 goals in a combined 35 away games this season.

Junior Firpo (D) is our last selection in defence, representing the dominant Leeds United. He has been spectacular since returning from injury, averaging 10.7 Fantasy points over his latest six games. Firpo has three goals (+21) and eight assists (+21) plus ten clean sheets, all achieved in just 22 outings. He plays Portsmouth (A) and Millwall (H) this Gameweek, sat 17th and 12th in the Championship table.

Midfielders

Sticking with Leeds, Daniel James (M) is their highest scoring non-defender and our first midfield pick. He has 180 Fantasy points this season through 10 goals (+60), 13 assists and four interceptions (+8) in 29 games. Millwall have just one clean sheet in their last six, whilst Portsmouth rank in the bottom three for goals conceded. With the high-scoring Whites on 72 goals, James plays a crucial role in their attacking output, both as a playmaker and a finisher

Middlesbrough talisman Finn Azaz (M) is our second name. He comes off two consecutive double-digit hauls, taking his seasonal points total to 206. The bulk of these comes from 10 goals, 11 assists and nine interceptions.

Azaz is also fifth-best in the EFL for key passes (69) and eighth for shots on target (33). Boro face Swansea City (A) and QPR (H) this Gameweek, where both sides concede 1.3 goals per game. As noted in our lessons learnt from Gameweek 30, he’s joined Mohamed Salah as the only players in the top four English divisions to achieve a minimum of 10 goals and 10 assists.

Forward

Norwich City’s Josh Sargent (F) is our sole striker this Gameweek, he has dominated whenever he has played this season. The 25-year-old has 16 goal involvements in 21 appearances, earning him an average of 5.6 points per game. This includes seven goals (+35) in his last seven, demonstrating his elite form.

Sargent plays Oxford United (H) and Sheffield Wednesday (H), a pair of sides inside the Championship bottom six for goals conceded. They’ve also both lost four of their last five league games, giving him a strong opportunity to capitalise on their vulnerabilities. Averaging a goal every 78 minutes since returning from injury, he’s a top forward.

Club Picks

Leeds United are our first club pick as they are heavily projected to win both Gameweek 31 fixtures. Neither Portsmouth nor Millwall have been particularly impressive this season, whilst Leeds lead the division with 76 points. As demonstrated by the player selections, we expect both their defence and attack to dominate in both games, making a 20-point Gameweek possible for Daniel Farke’s side.

It’s similar for Sheffield United, facing weaker opponents whilst continuing to play spectacular football themselves. PNE and Bristol City both struggle to score in away matches, making a clean sheet likely for the flying Blades. Notably, they’re chasing Leeds at the top and are just three points behind. This Gameweek is an opportunity for them to gain the lead with two games in front of their home faithful.

Should both sides haul, a maximum of 38 points is up for grabs.