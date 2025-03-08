Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 got underway last night at Carrow Road. Managers get to look forward to 58 more matches, as 46 of 72 EFL sides play twice this Gameweek – including all of the Championship clubs!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 31 top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Michael Cooper (G) – Sheffield United vs Preston North End (H), Bristol City (H)

The Blades have been excellent this season, and their defensive success has had a lot to do with the steadiness that Cooper has provided between the sticks. His side are staring at two winnable home ties in Double Gameweek 31. Given the ‘green’ FDR rankings, many expect Cooper to extend his clean sheet tally, which currently stands at an impressive 17 (+85) from 33 appearances. He hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 21 and has 178 points in total.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Max Cleworth (D) – Wrexham vs Rotherham United (H), Reading (A)

The centre-back continues to showcase his capabilities in every game and he is becoming a tough player to ignore in Fantasy. His defensive stats speak volumes but it’s his attacking threat that makes him even more of a favourable pick at the back. The Red Dragons defender goes into Gameweek 31 off the back of a healthy 15-point haul in his last Double Gameweek, which highlights his potential alone. He has seven goals (+49) and one assist (+3) to his name in 30 matches, scoring 216 points overall.

Tyler Bindon (D) – Reading vs Crawley Town (A), Wrexham (H)

An alternative to the Wrexham defensive giant is Reading’s Tyler Bindon (D). The Nottingham Forest loanee has secured three consecutive double-digit hauls, racking up a highly impressive 30 points from his last three outings. Despite this, his ownership stands at just 0.3%. He’s proven to be a contributions magnet for the Royals, and has scored two goals this campaign.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Lee Evans (M) – Blackpool vs Barnsley (A), Cambridge United (H)

The Seasiders middle man has also been a standout performer in this campaign and some of his recent displays are hard to ignore. He’s returned 175 Fantasy EFL points courtesy of three goals (+18) and six assists (+18), as well as his impressive interception tally of 29 (+58). He’s also made 73 key passes – the third-most in the EFL. He’s nailed on for minutes, while 17 points in his latest Double Gameweek has confirmed his place amongst this Gameweek’s top picks!

Josh Brownhill (M) – Burnley vs Luton Town (H), West Bromwich Albion (H)

The Clarets captain has been pivotal in the middle of the park for his side this season, managing to secure an incredible 201 points in Fantasy EFL. His side hosts a struggling Luton Town side in the first match of the campaign before taking on play-off-chasing West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor. Both sides fall perfectly into the hands of the Burnley midfielder, enabling him to pick up further interceptions, with his current total standing at an impressive 25 (+50). Most importantly, he’s scored 11 goals (+55) and provided six assists (+18). A vital cog in Scott Parker’s side, both defensively and offensively.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Joël Piroe (F) – Leeds United vs Portsmouth (A), Millwall (H)

The Whites talisman has been highly impressive throughout this campaign and has found form in recent outings, with a 22-point haul in Double Gameweek 26, followed by a goal (+6) and assist (+3) when his side hit four past Watford in Gameweek 27. There was another goal (+6) in Gameweek 29. The FDR ranking, combined with Leeds United’s goalscoring form and Portsmouth’s poor defensive form, makes the talisman one of the top picks for Gameweek 31.

Ben Brereton (F) – Sheffield United vs Preston North End (H), Bristol City (H)

The Southampton loanee has been excellent for the Blades since joining on loan, scoring three goals and providing two assists in eight matches. With just 0.1% ownership, he’s also a top differential. Chris Wilder’s side have won 12 of 17 home games, and remain in the title race. The fixtures aren’t thrilling, but we can’t rule out two home wins, and Diaz’s involvement.