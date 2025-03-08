Gameweek 28 kicks off with Nottingham Forest v Manchester City, which gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

There’s bad news to report for the 300,000+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who transferred in Omar Marmoush this week.

Pep Guardiola has benched the Egypt international for the lunchtime kick-off in one of two changes he has made from Gameweek 27.

Phil Foden comes into the side to take Marmoush’s place.

The other alteration sees Bernardo Silva replace Mateo Kovacic.

Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench for the fifth time in six Gameweeks, while Matheus Nunes again gets the nod over Rico Lewis at right-back.

As for Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo goes with the same team that drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the last league outing.

Both managers rotated heavily in the FA Cup fifth round, with Chris Wood and Erling Haaland among the regulars given a bit of a breather.

This fixture sees third face fourth, with a win for the visitors ensuring they will leapfrog Forest.

City did indeed beat today’s hosts in the reverse fixture. A 3-0 victory at the Etihad back in early December saw them end a seven-match winless run.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenković, Williams, Domínguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Morato, Boly, Sangaré, Moreno, Yates, Danilo, Awoniyi, Silva.

Manchester City: Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Marmoush, Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Reis, O’Reilly, Lewis.



