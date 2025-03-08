191
191 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Boring game

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      yea cant remember 1 big chance

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Marmoush will come on and score

  3. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Almost Wood goal Sels assist

    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wasteful from Wood

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        True, he usually finishes his first an only shot in the games

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          37% conversion rate before today

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Next incident defo a pen for Forest at this rate lol

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Aina not letting Doku get the first step

  6. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    The worst first half of football I’ve watched this season

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      You’ve not watched many Utd games!

  7. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Wood and Milenkovic on my bench. Hmmmm

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Played Marmoush over Murillo

  8. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    I'm going to regret benching Williams' 9 points again

  9. JBG
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Really, really regret benching Murillo.. hopefully a no show from 1 off my 3 starting defenders.

    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bit early to have that level of internal conflict my dude. A mere and meagre standard regret is all that's required!

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Think City will score.

  10. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    We have a young goalie making his league debut today, named Urbig. Would be nice to loan him to Forest so he can link up with Wood and of course, become better.

    Urbig Wood 🙂

  11. Kingy109
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Its 4 transfers (which I have) but broadly I can turn Palmer or Mbeumo into Haaland next week
    Palmer means I could get Gvardiol and/or get Bowen, Mitoma, Gibbs White etc.
    Mbeumo means going cheaper so Neco, Minteh, Elanga etc.

    I'm almost certainly doing one of these - any preference? Will depend on how Palmer looks etc. but still interested in opinions

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer could look like prime Maradona against Leicester and he’d still be the one to go as far as I’m concerned.

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Agreed

  12. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    How bad is fielding only 10 including Greaves for the next week?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Depends on the other 9

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not bad, most will probably play 10 players, unless they're on FH

    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      fine, might just play 10 with greaves and faes myself. save FTs for the doubles

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Take -4 for key players

  13. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Robot ran out of batteries again?

  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    I am going to sacrifice Konate and TAA to field 11 next gw

    I will bench Salah, Isak and Mateta

    Sound desision or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Konate as sellable, Trent is 50:50. Going with 10 wouldn’t concern me if they’re the right 10. Or even a half decent 10.

  15. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27080528

    Wood 1 assist in 3 games* since I made this move..There is no hard and fast form over fixtures rule that u get waterboarded with so often in here

  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Looks like salah and trent start

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      No robbo and nunez starts

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes preditably

    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      could do with a taa 9+ pointer today

    4. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hope so I have Salah (c) taa (VC) forgot to change VC to Palmer

  17. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hall -> anyone and GTG with 10 next GW?

    Pickford
    Mykolenko Robinson X
    Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
    Wood Wissa

    Henderson Salah Isak TAA Muñoz

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Same team as me nearly I have Gabriel and kerkez for the x and munoz

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I am considering Gvardiol

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah, looks fine.

      I'll be going with something similar... (11 if Van den Berg is back).

      Pickford
      Kerkez - Robinson - Gabriel
      Palmer - Mbeumo - Kluivert - Bruno
      Wood - Beto

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers, mates

  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wood captain next gw?

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep.. I'm on him atm

      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same here.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who are your other options?

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kluivert or Bowen

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wood, out of those

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Might take a brave pill and go Bruno capt.

    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland for me

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hardly worth using FH just to get Haaland?

    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's mine.

    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

  19. F4L
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    foden and savio are never on the same wavelength

  20. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs. Need to get one forward and one defender only for the next two gameweeks. Wood and Gvardiol the best two options?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Prefer N. Williams to Gvardiol atm

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Makes a lot of sense. Considering their next 2

  21. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone not bothering with haaland next week?looks crap

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Think I'll avoid for now.

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Money is crazy

      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yer only way I can do it is something like Palmer to a cheap mid and either wissa or isak to haaland.. not sure it's worth it even if wc week after

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Almost everyone in the game.

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can't afford but will definitely get him on my WC, considering the funds to spare post Palmer sale

    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably getting him by selling Gakbo and Palmer for free

  22. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    JP starts

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thank you I literally just came to check this!

  23. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    robinson lwb

    konate/diaz/szobo start

    gakpo not in squad

  24. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Pep has moved Doku to the right side to get him off Aina

  25. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Do something Wood!

  26. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Wood is blanking isn't he.

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

