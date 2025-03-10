36
Champions League March 10

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 12

Matchday 12 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

From the sides playing on Tuesday, it is clear that Inter stand out for clean sheet potential. The Italians kept their eighth clean sheet of the UCL campaign in Matchday 11 and the reverse Feyenoord fixture could see them increase this.

With this in mind, Yann Sommer (€5.5m) could be a great option. And if we hear strong rumours that Sommer hasn’t yet fully recovered from injury, then back-up Josep Martinez (€5.0m) could be the best alternative.

Arsenal are another side worthy of defensive backing this week. The Gunners have better underlying defensive metrics than every other Premier League side and bringing in David Raya (€5.6m) versus PSV Eindhoven could prove beneficial.

Defenders

Inter have been relentless in their efforts to keep their net empty and conceding only once during this entire UCL campaign is astonishing. Because of this, investing in their backline is not just advised but essential.

To gain anything from an Inter clean sheet, managers will likely have to triple up on the defence. Taking into account these individuals’ multiple routes to points, both centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) and wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) make their way into the squad.

Another team we should probably trust at the back is Arsenal. Four of their five Champions League clean sheets have come at home. Their standout defender is arguably centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (€5.5m), who has racked up seven attacking returns in all competitions.

Regardless of their inconsistencies, back-to-back Dortmund clean sheets against Sporting CP in Matchdays 9 and 10 show just how good they can be at the back. A trip to Lille won’t be easy but the hosts are yet to convince. Therefore, grabbing both Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m) and Emre Can (€5.1m) can bring benefits. We could even see the latter resume penalty taking duties.

Midfielders

Before Barcelona won 1-0 away at Benfica, they had maintained a scoring average of 3.5 goals per UCL match. As the Portuguese side have been defensively poor at times, doubling up could bring huge rewards. Whilst Raphinha (€7.7m) is hard to resist based on his Champions League consistency and explosiveness, Lamine Yamal (€7.4m) can also be an excellent option on his day.

Meanwhile, Arsenal demolished PSV 7-1 last week, highlighting how poor the Dutch team’s defence is. Picking the right attacker could be tricky – and expect some managed minutes throughout given the magnitude of the first-leg lead – but Ethan Nwaneri (€4.7m) and Leandro Trossard (€7.0m) stand out. Both scored in the first leg and have big potential once again this time around.

Completing the midfield is Mohamed Salah (€10.1m). Liverpool were very poor in the first leg, backed up by the fact they produced just 0.27 expected goals (xG), they’ll be hoping to remind Paris Saint-Germain why they have been Europe’s best side this season. Penalty taker and talisman Salah has been a significant contributor to that form, already securing 45+ goal contributions across all competitions.

Forwards

Even with 10 men, Barcelona’s clinical attack found a way through the admittedly weak Benfica defence. Because of this, bringing in their best attacker and penalty taker Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m) should be a shoo-in. The 36-year-old has mustered up nine goals in just nine Champions League matches this season.

Another fantastic player of this UCL campaign is Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m). Although inconsistent domestically, he’s accumulated 10 goals and three assists in these 11 outings, giving an air of inevitability in Europe.

Real Madrid have amassed at least two goals in their previous six Champions League matches, so go into the second leg against Atletico Madrid in great scoring form. Their most in-form attacker is Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m). The Frenchman has seven goals and one assist from his previous eight matches in all competitions.

Captaincy

There are several great Tuesday options. Arguably the standout – due to his advanced positioning in a lethal Barcelona frontline – is Robert Lewandowski. Then again, you can’t rule out team-mate, midfielder and set-piece taker Raphinha. The Brazilian has produced hauls of 21, 16, 14 points and 13 points so far, showing how explosive he can be.

For those not convinced with the Catalan side, there’s Liverpool penalty taker Mohamed Salah, hoping to continue his relentless form.

However, Wednesday could be a little more tricky when trying to pinpoint a standout. Among the viable options, Serhou Guirassy will be a popular. With 10+ attacking returns in Europe already, the Dortmund frontman has been one of the game’s most reliable assets and a trip to Lille brings a great opportunity for more.

You could also expect goals between the Madrid sides. The pick of the bunch could well be Kylian Mbappe. But opponent Julian Alvarez (€8.3m) is in fine form too, he heads into the clash having scored six goals and created three assists in his last 10 fixtures.

UCL MATCHDAY 12 SCOUT PICKS

UCL Scout Picks Matchday 12

  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Lewandowski (C) last week. Once bitten, twice shy. Raphinha is clearly a better pick & should be ahead.

  2. HD7
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    1 FT 3.2 ITB

    Pickford
    TAA* Robinson Kerkez VDB?
    Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Winks
    Beto Wood

    Fab Salah* Isak* Okoli

    A) TAA Isak to RAN and Haaland (-4)
    B) TAA Winks to Gvardiol Bruno (-4)
    C) Only TAA to Gvardiol

  3. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Have 8 players for BGW29, best move?

    A. Hall -> Gvardiol
    B. Palmer -> Fernandes
    C. Cunha -> JP
    D. Any 2 of the above for -4?

    Cheers!

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Same dilemma here. I'm going A and C only with Evanilson.

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A or C

    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Def A or C in ur position. A most likely, but not much in it, so maybe both. 4pts is a dodgy assist or a rival blanking like Isak tonight.

  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sels,
    Gabriel, Kerkez, Robinson, TAA**,
    Palmer, Mbuemo, Kluivert, Dango, Salah**,
    Wissa,

    Fabianski, Isak**, Mateta**, Munoz**
    3FTs, 1.9m itb

    A) TAA, Palmer, Mateta to RAN, Bowen, Haaland
    Or
    B) TAA, Dango, Mateta to Gvardiol, Bruno, Wood?

    Go with or without Haaland?

  5. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Arsenal & Manchester City next 7 matches (5) are at Home.. Any takers for this generous run of home fixtures for both clubs?

  6. Boomerang V
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Start:
    A) Maddison ful
    B) Wissa bou
    ?

    I am on a FH

    1. polecalmer
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Wissa, in the reverse fixture he scored 2 against the Cherries, plays 90 mins..
      Maddison, managed minutes..

  7. focaccia
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on chip strategy with this team? Still have Free Hit, Assistant Manager, Bench Boost, Wildcard. Also have 3FTs and £2.1 in the bank…

    Pickford / Valdi

    Myko / Gabriel / TAA / Greaves / Dunk

    Salah / Palmer / Mbuemo / Kluivert / Rogers

    Wissa / Isak / Beto

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I have the same chips left. If all the fixtures are rescheduled before gw30 deadline then perhaps WC30 AM31-33 FH34 BB36? I'm not sure we'll have all the info though and 6 weeks between WC and BB is a long time so might play it safe with WC32 BB33 FH34 & AM36-38 instead.

  8. HD7
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Will we have info before GW30 starts about the fixtures up until the end of the season? Plan to WC in 30

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      We'll certainly know who blanks and when and who might have a double, but (a) blanks might be in same week still depending on who is involved and (b) we may not know when doubles are, if there are doubles, again teams dependent. But then again, we might. Sorry, that is as clear as mud.

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks???

    A- CHO
    Or
    B- Elanga

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Guttelim
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Elanga for me

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!

    2. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Its close..I would take Elanga probably.. CHO has been in better form recently though.. Not much in it really

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou mate, really close isn’t it, CHO two goals in last 3 games, both good options

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would lean Elanga with the set pieces. Not much in it though.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!! Forgot Elanga has set pieces sometimes

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for -4?

    TAA + Dango + Wissa => RAN + Bruno + Evanilson

    Gets me 11 out:

    Sels
    RAN Mykolenko Castagne Todibo
    Bruno Semenyo Palmer Nkunku
    Haaland Evanilson
    Fab Salah* Isak* Munoz*

    1. Guttelim
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Go for it. High upside in Bruno

  11. Guttelim
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Bruno worth selling TAA?

    A: Palmer, Konaté -> Bruno, Aina
    B: Palmer, TAA -> Kluivert, Aina

    Have Semenyo.

    1. Guttelim
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Both options are for funding Watkins -> Haaland ofc..

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Have you got that the wrong way around? The Konate one looks better

  12. DALEDOBACK
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Evening all, after some opinions on this lot. 3FT 1.2itb.

    Pickford (Fab)
    Gab Kerk Pinnock Myko (TAA)
    Nwaneri Palmer Mbuemo Kluivert (Mo)
    wood (Isak) (Cunha)

    Exact money for Isak Cunha and Palmer to Haaland (C) Strand Larsen (one week punt) and Bruno.

    Thanks

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Looking for a replacement for Dango for 29
    6.2m max.
    Already have Kluivert. No one jumping out at all, so maybe he stays

    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Savinho(H)BRI or one of the NOF lads maybe

    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      how about Iwobi?

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Elanga

  14. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    FH team. Any suggestions for improving...

    Raya
    Gabriel, Aina, Kerkez
    Bruno, Kluivert, Mbeumo, Odegard
    JP, Wood, Evanilson

    Sels, Minteh, Gvardiol, Dalot

    1. DALEDOBACK
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      - gvardiol over gab if you have Raya
      - lot of money on the bench
      - no Haaland?

      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm not that confident in Haaland and then it's a question of who for?

  15. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which duo would you go with for GW29 and 30? Planning to WC31. Thanks!

    1) Bruno + Marmoush/Evanilson, 4.4 ITB
    2) CHO + Haaland, 0 ITB

  16. simong1
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Worth a hit to replace Palmer with Haaland if I plan to bring in Haaland on a WC in GW30/31 anyway?

