Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Leicester City and Manchester United.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 16 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Man United
|28
|34
|-6
|LLDWD
|19th
|Leicester
|28
|17
|-37
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
