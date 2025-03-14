Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Leicester City and Manchester United.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 16 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Man United 28 34 -6 LLDWD 19th Leicester 28 17 -37 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



